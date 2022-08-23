U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,039.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,899.25
    -10.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1757
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2840
    -0.2010 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,275.15
    -202.13 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.89
    -0.05 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,453.46
    -341.04 (-1.18%)
     

Global hotel tech leader SiteMinder expands hotel commerce platform with acquisition of GuestJoy

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SDR.AX

SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteMinder, the world's leading open hotel commerce platform, has today announced it will acquire industry acclaimed hotel guest engagement suite GuestJoy, a cloud-based app that allows hoteliers to automate personalised, direct, contactless guest communications before, during and after their stay.

(PRNewsfoto/SiteMinder)
(PRNewsfoto/SiteMinder)

The acquisition, to be completed this year, follows the launch of SiteMinder's next generation platform in April - an all-in-one hotel commerce platform that unifies SiteMinder's channel management, distribution and booking engine products with real-time market insights, automated payments, website-building capabilities and more than 1500 partner integrations for accommodation providers to grow their businesses online. GuestJoy will further expand SiteMinder's robust hotel commerce offering, allowing hoteliers to automate and digitise their guest communication, drive upsell revenues, and strengthen direct guest acquisition.

Sankar Narayan, CEO and MD of SiteMinder, said the agreement to acquire GuestJoy builds on a year of strong organic growth following the company's IPO in 2021.

"We are thrilled to announce SiteMinder's acquisition of GuestJoy this year. Great technology powers human connection, and this couldn't be truer for hotel tech. GuestJoy is highly regarded within the hotel tech industry for its simple user experience, seamless guest communication functionalities and integration capabilities, which are essential for the modern hotelier to deliver a winning and profitable guest experience, while also optimising their booking and ancillary revenues. GuestJoy's capability to automate and personalise guest communications will allow SiteMinder to offer a fully integrated user experience for our hoteliers, as we continue to deliver on our hotel commerce platform vision," Sankar Narayan said.

Since 2014, GuestJoy has gained a strong reputation in the industry for its innovative, easy-to-use technology and for delivering high ROI for its customers. Founded by hospitality tech innovators Alar Ülem and Annika Ülem, GuestJoy was created to solve a key unmet need - to make it simpler and faster for hoteliers to communicate directly with their guests and increase customer value via their property management system.

"We know firsthand how distracting and cumbersome unfit technology can be while you are working hard to deliver an impeccable, memorable guest experience. It's why we set ourselves the mission of designing GuestJoy to be very easy to use, using data-driven intelligence and automation. We also know that seamless, unified technology can transform hotel businesses, and this is why we are so proud that GuestJoy will become a SiteMinder company," said GuestJoy Co-founder Alar Ülem.

"SiteMinder is unrivalled in its deep feature capabilities in hotel technology, and for its scale of connectivity in the hotel tech market. We can't wait to join SiteMinder's vision to bring every hotel into the new era of hotel commerce, by helping hoteliers connect meaningfully with their guests along every step of their accommodation journey," said GuestJoy Co-founder Annika Ülem.

A SiteMinder Partner since 2017, GuestJoy is already a part of the SiteMinder ecosystem and will be fully integrated into the SiteMinder hotel commerce platform following the completion of the acquisition this year.

About GuestJoy

GuestJoy has been helping hoteliers seamlessly digitise, personalise and automate their guest engagement throughout the entire guest journey since 2014. In 2021, GuestJoy was named a finalist in Hotel Tech Report's Best Upselling Software, and that same year, 70% of GuestJoy customers across 23 countries were named in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards. GuestJoy has been a SiteMinder partner since 2017, with customers across the UK and Europe.

About SiteMinder

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) is the world's leading open hotel commerce platform, ranked among technology pioneers for opening up every hotel's access to online commerce. It's this central role that has earned SiteMinder the trust of tens of thousands of hotels, across 150 countries, to sell, market, manage and grow their business. The global company, headquartered in Sydney with offices in Bangkok, Berlin, Dallas, Galway, London and Manila, generated more than 100 million reservations worth over US$35 billion in revenue for hotels in the last year prior to the start of the pandemic. For more information, visit siteminder.com.

SOURCE SiteMinder

