Global House Painting Services Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 29.6 billion by 2033: Fact.MR Research

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The report by Fact.MR comprises insights regarding recent market trends, driving & challenging factors, market taxonomy, and future estimations of the global house painting services market.

Rockville, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global house painting services market is expected to be valued at US$ 17.8 billion in 2023 and rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

Significant rise in residential construction worldwide and growing consumer focus on home improvement are major factors driving to the demand for house painting services. House painting professionals offer various suggestions regarding suitable colors for the walls and work towards enhancing the aesthetic value of the house. They offer an attractive interior and exterior look to the house along with prevention from mold, insects, and moisture.

The market is projected to expand positively with the integration of advanced tools such as IoT and 3D visual solutions that can offer pre-insights about the look of a house look in particular shades. These tools will bring precision to the house painting and result in cost- and time-effectiveness for clients.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8068

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • During the historic period (2018-2022), the CAGR of house painting services market was 3.8%.

  • The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2033).

  • Among the regions, East Asia is expected to hold a leading share and be the fastest-growing market for house painting services.

  • By application, house redecoration accounts for 58% of the global house painting services market.

“Integration of advanced technology will significantly drive overall market growth during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of House Painting Services Industry Research

  • By Service Type :

    • Interior House Painting

    • Exterior House Painting

  • By Application :

    • New Homes

    • House Redecoration

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8068

Market Development

The market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of local players offering house painting services. However, the market is expected to see substantial expansion with the emergence of new market players and strategic moves by them. Introduction of new branches and acquisition of other businesses are some initiatives that have been observed in the global market.

For instance,

  • In January 2022, Authority Brands, a leading home service provider, acquired Color World Housepainting based in the United States, specialized in providing exterior and interior painting services for both the commercial & residential sectors. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the company’s footprint and service portfolio in the United States.

  • In March 2020, 3rd Gen Painters Downers Grove, a Chicago-based painting service provider, expanded its business by introducing its 5th branch in DuPage County, Chicago.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Five Star Painting

  • Canadian Pro Painting

  • JXF Painting Service

  • Home Painters Toronto

  • Royal Home Painters Inc.

  • 360 Painters

  • Perfect Painters & More

  • Wall Alive Painting Group

  • EF Painting Services Corp

  • Gold Star Painting

  • AGM Renovations

  • Asian Paints

  • Sunshine Home Painting Services

  • Berger paints

  • Nippon

  • Gush Paints

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8068

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global house painting services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service type (interior house painting, exterior house painting) and application (new homes, house redecoration), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Interior Design Services Market: The global interior design services market witnessed a growth rate of 5.8% during the historical period of 2017-2021 and reached a valuation of US$ 115 billion in 2022. During the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is forecasted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a value of US$ 213.7 billion. The world of design services is witnessing a sea of opportunity. Demand growth is being led by significant developments in the real estate sector, Demand for real estate has been increasing from both residential and commercial ends.

EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Market: The global EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) market is projected at US$ 7,927.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 13,800.2 billion by the end of 2032. The North American region leads and accounts for over one-third of the global EPC market share.

Corporate Restructuring Advisory Market: The global corporate restructuring advisory market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 24.1 billion in 2023. For the forecast period 2023-2033, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 44.5 billion by the end of 2033. The corporate world, over the past three years, has experienced commotion in the process to manoeuvre around external factors led by COVID as well as wars, which has significantly impacted their performance.

Pool Cleaning and Maintenance Services Market: The global pool cleaning and maintenance services market is valued at US$ 24.7 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 49.9 billion by the end of 2032. Pool cleaning and maintenance services currently account for almost 7% share of the global cleaning services market. The pool cleaning and maintenance services industry is witnessing the highest demand in recent years. COVID changed the swimming pool industry forever.

Landscaping Services Market: The global landscaping services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 283 billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, demand for landscaping services is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach a market size of US$ 488 billion by the end of 2032. Inclination towards gardening and landscaping is gaining popularity among the millennial and Gen Z population. This section of the population is taking up landscaping as a hobby.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Analyst: Yash Pathak
Email yash@factmr.com
Sales Teamsales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


