Global Household Cleaners Market Report 2022-2026 - Product Innovations to Propel the Household Cleaners Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cleaners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global Household Cleaners Market to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Household Cleaners estimated at US$35.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Increasing awareness for hygiene, cleanliness, and sanitation, household cleaners are growing in demand. Specialty Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Cleaners segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2026

The Household Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. The pandemic has sharpened consumer focus on disinfection practices in homes. Maintaining clean and sterile household surfaces to reduce infection risk has become the primary focus, driving growth of washing and cleaning products.

The introduction of new, technologically advanced anti-germ and anti-bacterial products, together with products that address changing consumer needs and robust research and development efforts will continue to provide growth opportunities. There is also a conscious shift towards green products, as growing consumer awareness has led to reduced preference for chemical-based products, causing a move towards green products manufacturing.

Bleaches Segment to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026

Bleach is a whitener and is used to remove dirt and mildew stains from toilet bowls and also eliminate tannin from sinks and floors. Bleach is a strong oxidizing agent and disinfectant that cuts organic matter and kills biological organisms. Liquid household bleach often contains 5.25% solution of sodium hypochlorite.

In the global Bleaches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$314.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude to Household Cleaners

  • Uses of Household Cleaners

  • Market Segmentation

  • IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS

  • Covid-19 - Elevating the Status of Cleaning Brands to Lifestyle Brands

  • Continued Vigilance Even After the Pandemic Ends

  • Changes in Shopping Behavior

  • Market Outlook and Prospects

  • Global Household Cleaners Market

  • Regional Market Perspective

  • Trends in Home Care for 2020

  • Disinfectants Market Witnesses Rapid Growth to Protect from Coronavirus

  • Disinfectant Demand from Coronavirus Concerns Challenges Specialty Chemical Supply Chain

  • COMPETITION

  • WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 80 Featured)

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company

  • Godrej Consumer Products Limited

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Kao Corporation

  • McBride plc

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

  • S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

  • The Clorox Company

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Unilever plc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • CDC Approved Cleaning Products That Disinfect

  • Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Witness Rapid Growth

  • Increasing Popularity of Premium Products to Drive Household Cleaning Products Market

  • Natural Laundry & Home Care Products Register Increased Sales

  • Home Care Trends for the Near Future

  • Bio-based, Sustainable Ingredients Impact Wipes Innovation

  • Product Trends

  • Clorox Continues to Lead

  • Increasing Demand for Bar Soap for Clean Home Care

  • Scented Household Products Gain Popularity

  • Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Set for a Steady Growth

  • RECENT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

  • Product Innovations to Propel the Household Cleaners Market

  • Shine Bathroom Assistant

  • `TOELECT` Toilet Cleaning System

  • Microfibrillated Cellulose

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyg8ao

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-household-cleaners-market-report-2022-2026---product-innovations-to-propel-the-household-cleaners-market-301512817.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

