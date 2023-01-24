U.S. markets closed

Global Household Cleaners Market Report 2022: Globalization in Developing Economies are Expected to Create Numerous Growth Opportunities - Forecasts to 2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Household Cleaners Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global household cleaners market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increased awareness about personal health and hygiene among consumers and the emergence of the online sales channel.

Also, the high-end investments by the market players to introduce technologically advanced products and rapid urbanization and globalization in the developing economies are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The availability of multiple brands under a single roof allows the consumer to compare and choose the desired products easily.

Market players also offer attractive discounts on the purchase of products of their respective brands, which lures customers to buy from supermarkets/hypermarkets.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global household cleaners market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global household cleaners market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast global household cleaners market based on product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global household cleaners market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global household cleaners market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global household cleaners market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global household cleaners market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global household cleaners market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global household cleaners market.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Limited

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

  • The Clorox Company

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company

  • Unilever PLC

  • Procter & Gamble Corporation

  • Seventh Generation Inc.

  • Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Household Cleaners Market, By Product Type:

  • Floor Cleaners

  • Glass Cleaners

  • Laundry Cleaners

  • Dishwashing & Kitchen Cleaners

  • Toilet Cleaners

  • Others

Household Cleaners Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket

  • Departmental Store

  • Online

  • Others

Household Cleaners Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ro4h6k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-household-cleaners-market-report-2022-globalization-in-developing-economies-are-expected-to-create-numerous-growth-opportunities---forecasts-to-2027-301729542.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

