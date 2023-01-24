Global Household Cleaners Market Report 2022: Globalization in Developing Economies are Expected to Create Numerous Growth Opportunities - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Household Cleaners Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household cleaners market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increased awareness about personal health and hygiene among consumers and the emergence of the online sales channel.

Also, the high-end investments by the market players to introduce technologically advanced products and rapid urbanization and globalization in the developing economies are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The availability of multiple brands under a single roof allows the consumer to compare and choose the desired products easily.

Market players also offer attractive discounts on the purchase of products of their respective brands, which lures customers to buy from supermarkets/hypermarkets.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global household cleaners market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global household cleaners market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global household cleaners market based on product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global household cleaners market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global household cleaners market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global household cleaners market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global household cleaners market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global household cleaners market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global household cleaners market.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

The Clorox Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Corporation

Seventh Generation Inc.

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Household Cleaners Market, By Product Type:

Floor Cleaners

Glass Cleaners

Laundry Cleaners

Dishwashing & Kitchen Cleaners

Toilet Cleaners

Others

Household Cleaners Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Store

Online

Others

Household Cleaners Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

