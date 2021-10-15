The Global Household Composters Market is expected to grow by USD 317.23 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

Global Household Composters Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the household composters market and it is poised to grow by USD 317. 23 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the household composters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by effective supply chain management and law enforcement in many states worldwide. In addition, effective supply chain management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The household composters market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The household composters market is segmented as below:

By Product

Tumbler

Stationary

Compacting

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing awareness of the importance of organic waste recycling and organic farming as one of the prime reasons driving the household composters market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on household composters market covers the following areas:

Household composters market sizing

Household composters market forecast

Household composters market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household composters market vendors that include Algreen Products Inc., Enviro World Corp., Envirocycle Systems Inc., Good Ideas Inc., Jora Composters, Menasha Corp., Probiotic Holdings, Schiller Grounds Care Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., and Track Trading Co. Also, the household composters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

