Global Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Food Storage Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Household Food Storage Containers estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Household Food Storage Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.

- Other Materials Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR

- In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)

Accent-Fairchild Group

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Newell Brands

Plastipak Holdings Incorporated

Printpack Incorporated

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Sterilite Corporation

Tupperware U.S., Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

A Recap of Key Commodities Reeling Under the Impact of the

Russia-Ukraine War

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Reusable Food Containers Hold Potential in Curbing the Spread

of COVID-19

How COVID-19 Pandemic is Likely to Impact the Future of

Packaging Design?

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Household Food Storage Containers - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

158 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Household Demand Sets Perfect Ground for Expansion of Global

Food Storage Container Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Market for Household Food Storage Containers

by Distribution Channel (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Offline, and Online

Salient Drivers & Restraints

Analysis by Material

EXHIBIT 4: World Market for Household Food Storage Containers

by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Plastic, Glass, and Other Materials

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Household Food Storage Containers Market (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Household Food Storage Containers Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa,

Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

An Introduction to Household Food Storage Containers: Essential

Components of Kitchens

Improving Food Storage & Reducing Wastage with Food Containers

Organizing & Managing Household Food Storage Containers

Efficiently with Lids

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Containers Keep Frozen Foods Tasty and Safe

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Food Storage Containers Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Advent of Advanced Food Storage, Processing, and Preservation

Techniques Minimize Risks Pertaining to Food Wastage and Loss

Introduction of Advanced Technologies Fuel Demand for Food

Storage Containers

Increasing Environment Degradation Concerns Propel Demand for

Sustainable Food Storage Containers

Demand for Eco-friendly and Compact Food Storage Containers

Witnesses a Surge

Introduction of Stringent Guidelines for Curtailing Plastics

Use Propel Demand for Sustainable Food Storage Units

Upsides of Plastic-based Food Storage Containers

Plastic Food Containers Mired Under Safety Concerns

Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly

and Sustainable Food Storage Containers

Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to

Breakdown in the Environment

EXHIBIT 10: Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 11: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste

Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E

Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food

Storage Containers Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Share of Countries with Regulations

Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2021E

Potential Adverse Effects of Chemicals Used in Food Packaging

on Human Health

Are There Safer Plastic Food Containers?

Alternatives to Plastic Food Containers

Glass vs. Plastic Food Storage Containers: Outperforming One

Another in Specific Areas

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 13: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 14: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Household Food Storage Containers Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Household Food

Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Household Food

Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Household Food Storage Containers by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Food

Storage Containers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Food

Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Food

Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food

Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage

Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic,

Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Household Food

Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



