Global Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Food Storage Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Household Food Storage Containers estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- The Household Food Storage Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.
- Other Materials Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
- In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)
Accent-Fairchild Group
Evergreen Packaging LLC
Newell Brands
Plastipak Holdings Incorporated
Printpack Incorporated
S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
Sonoco Products Company
Sterilite Corporation
Tupperware U.S., Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
A Recap of Key Commodities Reeling Under the Impact of the
Russia-Ukraine War
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
Reusable Food Containers Hold Potential in Curbing the Spread
of COVID-19
How COVID-19 Pandemic is Likely to Impact the Future of
Packaging Design?
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Household Food Storage Containers - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
158 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Household Demand Sets Perfect Ground for Expansion of Global
Food Storage Container Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Market for Household Food Storage Containers
by Distribution Channel (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Offline, and Online
Salient Drivers & Restraints
Analysis by Material
EXHIBIT 4: World Market for Household Food Storage Containers
by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Plastic, Glass, and Other Materials
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Household Food Storage Containers Market (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Household Food Storage Containers Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa,
Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
An Introduction to Household Food Storage Containers: Essential
Components of Kitchens
Improving Food Storage & Reducing Wastage with Food Containers
Organizing & Managing Household Food Storage Containers
Efficiently with Lids
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Containers Keep Frozen Foods Tasty and Safe
Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Food Storage Containers Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Advent of Advanced Food Storage, Processing, and Preservation
Techniques Minimize Risks Pertaining to Food Wastage and Loss
Introduction of Advanced Technologies Fuel Demand for Food
Storage Containers
Increasing Environment Degradation Concerns Propel Demand for
Sustainable Food Storage Containers
Demand for Eco-friendly and Compact Food Storage Containers
Witnesses a Surge
Introduction of Stringent Guidelines for Curtailing Plastics
Use Propel Demand for Sustainable Food Storage Units
Upsides of Plastic-based Food Storage Containers
Plastic Food Containers Mired Under Safety Concerns
Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly
and Sustainable Food Storage Containers
Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to
Breakdown in the Environment
EXHIBIT 10: Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2021E
EXHIBIT 11: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste
Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E
Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food
Storage Containers Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Share of Countries with Regulations
Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2021E
Potential Adverse Effects of Chemicals Used in Food Packaging
on Human Health
Are There Safer Plastic Food Containers?
Alternatives to Plastic Food Containers
Glass vs. Plastic Food Storage Containers: Outperforming One
Another in Specific Areas
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 13: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 14: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Household Food Storage Containers Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Household Food
Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Household Food
Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Household Food Storage Containers Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Food Storage Containers by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Food
Storage Containers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Food
Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Household Food
Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Household Food
Storage Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass
and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plastic, Glass and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel -
Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Household Food Storage
Containers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Household Food Storage Containers by Material - Plastic,
Glass and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Household Food
Storage Containers by Material - Plastic, Glass and Other

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


