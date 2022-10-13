Global Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Household Food Storage Containers estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$17.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- The Household Food Storage Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.
- Other Materials Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
- In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)
Accent-Fairchild Group
Evergreen Packaging LLC
Newell Brands
Plastipak Holdings Incorporated
Printpack Incorporated
S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
Sonoco Products Company
Sterilite Corporation
Tupperware U.S., Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
A Recap of Key Commodities Reeling Under the Impact of the
Russia-Ukraine War
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
Reusable Food Containers Hold Potential in Curbing the Spread
of COVID-19
How COVID-19 Pandemic is Likely to Impact the Future of
Packaging Design?
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Household Food Storage Containers - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
158 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Household Demand Sets Perfect Ground for Expansion of Global
Food Storage Container Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Market for Household Food Storage Containers
by Distribution Channel (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Offline, and Online
Salient Drivers & Restraints
Analysis by Material
EXHIBIT 4: World Market for Household Food Storage Containers
by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Plastic, Glass, and Other Materials
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Household Food Storage Containers Market (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Household Food Storage Containers Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa,
Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
An Introduction to Household Food Storage Containers: Essential
Components of Kitchens
Improving Food Storage & Reducing Wastage with Food Containers
Organizing & Managing Household Food Storage Containers
Efficiently with Lids
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Containers Keep Frozen Foods Tasty and Safe
Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Food Storage Containers Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Advent of Advanced Food Storage, Processing, and Preservation
Techniques Minimize Risks Pertaining to Food Wastage and Loss
Introduction of Advanced Technologies Fuel Demand for Food
Storage Containers
Increasing Environment Degradation Concerns Propel Demand for
Sustainable Food Storage Containers
Demand for Eco-friendly and Compact Food Storage Containers
Witnesses a Surge
Introduction of Stringent Guidelines for Curtailing Plastics
Use Propel Demand for Sustainable Food Storage Units
Upsides of Plastic-based Food Storage Containers
Plastic Food Containers Mired Under Safety Concerns
Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly
and Sustainable Food Storage Containers
Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to
Breakdown in the Environment
EXHIBIT 10: Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2021E
EXHIBIT 11: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste
Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E
Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food
Storage Containers Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Share of Countries with Regulations
Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2021E
Potential Adverse Effects of Chemicals Used in Food Packaging
on Human Health
Are There Safer Plastic Food Containers?
Alternatives to Plastic Food Containers
Glass vs. Plastic Food Storage Containers: Outperforming One
Another in Specific Areas
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 13: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 14: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
