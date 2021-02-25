Global Household Food Storage Containers Industry
Global Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $28. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Household Food Storage Containers estimated at US$23. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.
New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Food Storage Containers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic Food Storage Container, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal Food Storage Container segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Household Food Storage Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Glass Food Storage Container Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Glass Food Storage Container segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Accent-Fairchild
Newell Brands
S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
Sterilite Corporation
The Clorox Company
Tupperware Brands Corporation
Vacuvita Products B.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Household Food Storage Containers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Household Food Storage Containers Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Household Food Storage Containers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Household Food Storage Containers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Plastic Food Storage Container (Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Plastic Food Storage Container (Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Plastic Food Storage Container (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Metal Food Storage Container (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Metal Food Storage Container (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Metal Food Storage Container (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Glass Food Storage Container (Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Glass Food Storage Container (Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Glass Food Storage Container (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Household Food Storage Containers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Household Food Storage Containers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Household Food Storage Containers Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 15: United States Household Food Storage Containers
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Household Food Storage
Containers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Household Food Storage Containers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Household Food Storage Containers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Household Food Storage Containers Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Household Food Storage Containers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Household Food Storage Containers Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Household Food Storage Containers Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Household Food Storage Containers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Household Food Storage Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Household Food Storage Containers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Household Food Storage Containers Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Household Food Storage
Containers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Household Food Storage Containers Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Household Food Storage Containers
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Household Food Storage Containers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 50: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Household Food Storage Containers
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Household Food Storage Containers Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Household Food Storage Containers Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Household Food Storage Containers
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Household Food Storage Containers Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Household Food Storage Containers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Household Food Storage Containers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Household Food Storage Containers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Household Food Storage Containers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Household Food
Storage Containers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Household Food Storage
Containers Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Household Food Storage Containers
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Household Food Storage Containers
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Household Food Storage Containers
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Household Food Storage Containers Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Household Food Storage Containers
Marketby Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Household Food Storage Containers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Household Food Storage
Containers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Rest of
Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Household Food Storage
Containers Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Household Food Storage Containers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Household Food Storage Containers Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Household Food Storage Containers
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Household Food Storage Containers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Household Food Storage Containers
Historic Marketby Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Household Food Storage Containers Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Household Food Storage Containers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Household Food Storage Containers
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Household Food Storage Containers Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Household Food Storage Containers
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Household Food Storage Containers Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Household Food Storage
Containers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 105: Household Food Storage Containers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Household Food Storage
Containers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Household Food Storage
Containers Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Household Food Storage Containers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: Household Food Storage Containers Market in Africa
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Household Food Storage Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956979/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001