Global Household Robots Market Size/Share Projected to Achieve USD 31.99 Billion By 2030, at 16.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research, the global household robots market Size & share was valued at USD 8.03 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 16.8%, to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2030. The growing demand for the product in the commercial sector for pool cleaning, mopping, lawn mowing, and many more household chores is expected to drive market growth. Some of the key players covered are AIRROBO, Alfred Karcher, SE & Co.KG, Blue Grog Robotics, Inc., Bobsweep Inc., BSH Hausgerate, Dyson Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics, Inc, Husqvarna Group, iLIFE Innovation Ltd and others.

New York, NY, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Household Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Product, Services); By Type; By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global household robots market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 8.03 Billion in 2021 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 31.99 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of around 16.8% between 2022 and 2030.”

What are Household Robots? What is the Market Size of Household Robots Market?

Overview

A household robot, also called a domestic robot, is an electronic device that assists human beings by performing different tasks. In addition to household tasks, it can also be used for education, entertainment, or therapy. The smart vacuum is the most popular of all the domestic robots in use today. The floor of a room can be cleaned by this kind of home robot as it moves around, cleaning carpet, hardwood, and other types of floors.

While most domestic robots are basic, some are highly autonomous and connected to Wi-Fi home networks or smart environments. The rise in labor costs, the adoption of IoT devices, and the reliability and minimal maintenance requirements of robots are all anticipated increase the demand for domestic robots. The household robots market size is also majorly driven by the increasing technological developments in various fields, such as cognition, interaction, and manipulation.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The report presents an in-depth overview of the current structure and forecasts to help identify emerging business opportunities on which to capitalize.

The report elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model.

The market-study value chain review gives a good view of the positions of the stakeholders.

The report highlights key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The report evaluates region-specific growth and development in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AIRROBO

Alfred Karcher

SE & Co.KG

Blue Grog Robotics Inc.

Bobsweep Inc.

BSH Hausgerate

Dyson Ltd

Ecovacs Robotics Inc

Husqvarna Group

iLIFE Innovation Ltd

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

iRobot Corporation

John Deere

Lego

LG Electronics Inc.

Maytronics Ltd.

Miele

Neato Robotics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Robomow

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for autonomic robots is pushing the market growth

The rising demand for autonomic robots that can provide voice and remote chat support in both developing and developed nations is augmenting the household robots market sales. Growing number of initiatives by the government globally for the development of robotic technologies are driving the growth of the market. Also, monotonous work generates boredom and a lack of interest, which produces carelessness and a lack of motivation to complete tasks. However, robots are designed to perform a certain activity, hence promoting market expansion. Rapid urbanization and the emergence of connected smart homes with gadgets have led to developments in AI and cognitive learning which is estimated to enhance the household robots industry growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rising investments by key firms to develop household robots are likely to flourish the industry's evolution

Many home robots today come with AI and effective navigational features. These machines have the ability to work around obstacles and aid in working in the dark. Additionally, this robot may be linked to WiFi and smart speakers like Alexa and Google Assistant to enable two-way conversation. For instance, Amazon recently released a robot called Amazon Astro that aids in remote monitoring and real-time alerting.

The growing investments by various companies worldwide to develop household robots for a wide range of applications are one of the prominent factors supporting the household robots market growth. For instance, Jibo is creating social robots that can connect with humans and serve as interactive household helpers and companions.

Segmentation Analysis

Product segment held the highest market share in 2021

Based on offering household robots market segmentation, the product category dominated the market in 2021 due to the surge in consumer demand for robotic technology with minimum human involvement. The adoption of autonomous and intelligent products has been prompted by the rise in the number of working women in developed countries which is accelerating the segment growth. Increasing the introduction of various product lines for household robots is also boosting the market growth. For instance, Google and iRobot worked together to incorporate Google's AI assistant to operate the robots with voice commands and enhance daily operations.

Domestic robots are anticipated to account for the major household robots market share

By type, the domestic robots segment is expected to dominate the market as they are commonly used in the smart vacuum. This type of home robot can move over a floor to clean different types of floors, including carpet and hardwood. Also, domestic robots can be used to efficiently complete a variety of household tasks, including mowing and washing windows and floors, among others.

Online channel is predicted to show faster growth

On the basis of distribution channels, the online channel category is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a decrease in operational costs and simple market access. Further, as a result of the pandemic's temporary closure of retail stores and shopping malls, sales of domestic robots through online channels increased.

Household Robots Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 31.99 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 9.25 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 16.8% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Alfred Karcher, SE & Co.KG, Blue Grog Robotics, Inc., Bobsweep Inc., BSH Hausgerate, Dyson Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics, Inc, Husqvarna Group, iLIFE Innovation Ltd, Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, John Deere, Lego, LG Electronics Inc., Maytronics Ltd., Miele, Neato Robotics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robomow, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and SharkNinja Operating LLC. Segments Covered By Offering, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the market and register the fastest growth during the foreseen period

Based on geography, household robots market demand in Asia Pacific account for the largest revenue share and is expected to witness faster growth throughout the anticipated period. The expanding use of cutting-edge technologies and increasing disposable income are fueling the market growth in the region. Segment expansion is also supported by China's expanding cleaning robot industry.

Furthermore, the demand for the market is also significantly influenced by the expanding need for home security, monitoring, and cleaning services in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Browse the Detail Report “Household Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Product, Services); By Type; By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/household-robots-market

Recent Development

In August 2022, Amazon collaborated with iRobot corporation to acquire iRobot and to create innovative cleaning products to make customer lives easier

The Report Answers Questions Such as

What is the market size and forecast of the industry?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of key factors shaping the market during the forecast period?

Who are the key players operating in this market?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What are the most significant challenges the market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the household robots market report based on offering, type, distribution channel, application, and region:

By Offering Outlook

Product

Services

By Type Outlook

Domestic

Entertainment and Leisure

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By Application Outlook

Vacuuming

Lawn Mowing

Pool Cleaning

Companionship

Elderly Assistance and Handicap Assistance

Robot Toys and Hobby Systems

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

