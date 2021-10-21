U.S. markets closed

Global HR Consulting Services Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge

·3 min read

- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

- More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Consulting Services market size is expected to grow by USD 3 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.46% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

HR Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report
HR Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report

HR Consulting Services Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this HR Consulting Services research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of HR Consulting Services Market

www.spendedge.com/report/hr-consulting-services--sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "HR Consulting Services Market."

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2020

Forecast period

2020 - 2024

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Leading HR Consulting Services suppliers

KPMG International Cooperative, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and Ernst & Young Global Ltd

Top Pricing Models

Fixed Fee, Hourly Consulting, Retailer Based Pricing


Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Related Reports on Professional Services Market:

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their HR Consulting Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hr-consulting-services-sourcing-and-procurement-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-supplier-evaluation-and-price-trends--spendedge-301402691.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

