U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.34
    +68.71 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,159.15
    +306.62 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,300.05
    +316.27 (+2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,870.92
    +34.37 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +2.29 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.81 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    +0.0068 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7140
    -0.0340 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0094 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1170
    -0.5170 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,048.16
    +614.00 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.99
    +4.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Global Human Augmentation Market Analysis Report 2022-2030 Featuring Atheer, Fossil, Goqii, Garmin, Google , Jawbone, Life Sense, Mobvoi, Polar Electro, Samsung, and Vuzix

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Augmentation Market Share, Size, Trends By Product Type, By Functionality, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global human augmentation market is expected to reach USD 725.25 billion by 2030

Increasing adoption of wearable augmentation products and increased understanding of the therapeutic benefits of medical wearable products are major factors driving growth. For instance, in March 2021, Astrek Innovations, a healthcare business specializing in rehabilitation and assistive robots, announced that user trials had begun in the second quarter of 2021.

The Unik Exosuit range from Astrek is a motorized wearable robot that could help people with lower-limb difficulties complete exercises and gait mentoring. The product includes a cutting-edge gesture recognition system that transmits data about the user to a physician or caregiver.

Also, in March 2021, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement with the United States Physiatry (USP) to teach physicians the therapeutic significance of the EksoNR exoskeleton. USP is one of the largest inpatient physicians ' practices in the United States devoted solely to medical discipline.

The collaboration will increase physicians' and other rehabilitation practitioners' consciousness of Ekso Bionics' technology and provide training on integrating robots into a rehabilitation program. As a result, the introduction of exoskeleton technology for medical, defense, and industrial applications is propelling industry growth throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increased use of exoskeletons in the defense industry contributes to market expansion. Exoskeletons can help soldiers carry heavy weapons while moving faster and covering a larger area on the battlefield; as a result, many governments are considering using exoskeletons in defense applications to improve national security. Exoskeletons for military applications are being improved by using cutting-edge technologies, which are expected to drive industry growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the growing use of robots has aided in the development of medical technology and research, which has spurred the growth of the industry. The increasing use of human augmentation techniques in developing end-use industries including information technology, healthcare, production, and the military, is another driver boosting the market's growth. To maximize the core advantages of this technology, a rising number of countries are employing artificial intelligence-enabled apps to offer more approachable technology.

The industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of large industry players with a global existence including Atheer, Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Goqii Incorporation, Garmin Incorporation, Google Inc., Jawbone Corporation, Life Sense Group B.V, Mobvoi, Polar Electro, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Vuzix Corporation.

Human Augmentation Market Report Highlights

  • Non-Body Worn segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR rate over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the industry for non-body-worn goods would expand as a result of the rising demand for immersive content for AR and VR devices used in gaming and entertainment applications.

  • The defense sector accounted for a significant share of the global market due to its numerous applications and discounted prosthetic and exoskeleton devices. Demand is continuing to rise as a result of technological advancements that enhance prosthetic capabilities and enable natural movement. R&D in the defense sector thereby fuels demand for human enhancement.

  • Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR rate over the projected period. In several emerging nations in this region, including India, the industry for human augmentation is expanding at an accelerated rate due to the soaring demand for smart devices, rising disposable income, and the easy accessibility of cheap labor.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.1.1. Data Mining
3.2. Data Sources
3.2.1. Primary Sources
3.2.2. Secondary Sources

4. Global Human Augmentation Market Insights
4.1. Human Augmentation - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Human Augmentation Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. High demand for wearable augmentation devices in the healthcare sector
4.2.1.2. Rapid technological advancements
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High cost of human augmentation devices
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Human Augmentation Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Human Augmentation Market, by Product Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Human Augmentation Market, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Wearable Devices
5.4. Virtual Reality Devices
5.5. Augmented Reality Devices
5.6. Exoskeletons
5.7. Intelligent Virtual Assistants
5.8. Others

6. Global Human Augmentation Market, by Functionality
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Human Augmentation Market, by Functionality, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. Body-worn
6.4. Non-body-worn

7. Global Human Augmentation Market, by Application
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Human Augmentation Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3. Consumer
7.4. Commercial
7.5. Medical
7.6. Aerospace & Defense
7.7. Industrial
7.8. Others

8. Global Human Augmentation Market, by Geography
8.1. Key findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Human Augmentation Market Assessment, By Geography, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Company Overview
10.2. Financial Performance
10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4. Recent Development

  • Atheer Inc.

  • Atoun

  • B-Temia Inc

  • Casio Inc.

  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

  • Fossil Group Inc.

  • Goqii Incorporation

  • Guangdong BBK Electronics Co. Ltd

  • Garmin Incorporation

  • Google Inc.

  • Jawbone Corporation

  • Life Sense Group B.V

  • Magic Leap Inc.

  • Mobvoi

  • Polar Electro

  • P&S Mechanics.

  • Rewalk Robotics Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Vuzix Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqpqbs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-augmentation-market-analysis-report-2022-2030-featuring-atheer-fossil-goqii-garmin-google--jawbone-life-sense-mobvoi-polar-electro-samsung-and-vuzix-301690503.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Why Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

    While there was some company-specific news, it appears the broader economic and regulatory developments ultimately drove the stocks higher. Today marked the second day of gains after Chinese officials responded to widespread demonstrations in China to protest lockdowns resulting from the government's zero-COVID policy. In a press conference on Tuesday, government health authorities announced steps to increase the vaccination rate among China's elderly population.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Novavax (NVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Fast-Track 5G Deployment

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. T, CMBM and STRY are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Plunge, Markets Bet on China Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied as government data showed US stockpiles plunging, while traders accelerated buying amid optimism that China will loosen its Covid restrictions. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 4%

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.