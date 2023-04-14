Global Human Augmentation Strategic Business Report 2023: Wearable AI Exudes Immense Potential to Augment Human Intelligence
Global Market for Human Augmentation
Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Augmentation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Human Augmentation estimated at US$148.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$630.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wearable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.9% CAGR and reach US$496.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-Built segment is readjusted to a revised 24% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
The Human Augmentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$55.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Atheer, Inc
B-Temia Inc
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc
Fossil Group, Inc
Garmin Ltd
Google Inc
Goqii
Life Sense Group B.V
Magic Leap, Inc
Mobvoi
Polar Electro Oy
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
ReWalk Robotics, Inc
Rex Bionics Ltd
Samsung Electronics Co.
Vuzix Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
194
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$148.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$630.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
19.8%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
COVID-19 Triggered Distress through Human Augmentation Market
Competition
Human Augmentation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Human Augmentation: An Introduction
Types of Human Augmentation
Key Concerns & Considerations
Technical Considerations & Challenges
Human Augmentation: A Marvel Taking Human Capabilities to Next Level
Prominent Human Augmentation Technologies Elevating Human Skills
Hearing Aids & Cochlear Implants
Smart Ear-Buds & Bionic Eyes
Glasses & Smart Glasses
Plastic Surgery & Orthodontics
Brain-Computer Interfaces
Exoskeletons & Prosthetic Limbs
Bracing Human Augmentation, Industries Set to Break Boundaries
Human Augmentation: Types
Primary End-Use Industries
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Human Augmentation Market to Enjoy Incredible Growth with Robust Demand Thrust
Wearable Devices & Consumer Applications: Bright Segments of Human Augmentation Market
Consumer Applications Occupy Leading Position
Dynamic Factors Influencing Trajectory of Human Augmentation Market
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Potential Implications of Sharp Uptick in Human Augmentation for Health & Performance
Appendage & Biological Function Augmentation to the Fore
Cognitive Augmentation: Improving Thoughts & Decision Making
Select Innovations
Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to Reality
Wearable AI Exudes Immense Potential to Augment Human Intelligence
Sophisticated Wearable AI Devices to Augment Intelligence
Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Compelling Developments
Sophisticated Wearable Devices to be In Harmony with Augmented Human Workers
Wearables Revolutionize Myriad Areas of Medical Science
Personalized Medicine Gets a Boost from the Rise of Medical Device Wearables
Real-time, Personalized Medicine through Medical Wearable Becomes a Reality: Global Opportunity for Personalized Medicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Medical Wearables Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing the Effectiveness of Long-Term Diabetes Care & Treatment Outcomes
Integrating Cloud With Medical Wearables, A Major Trend
AI Enabled Wearables Enable Remote Delivery of Care
AI Set to Enable Multitude of Augmented Human Capabilities in Diverse Areas
Sensory Augmentation Alters Human Perception
Brain Augmentation: A Market with Strong Growth Potential
Parkinson's Prevalence (in Million) By Income Category, Projections for 2005, 2015, and 2030
Genetic Augmentation Unfurls New Possibilities
World Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million: 2020 & 2027
Wearable Haptics Gain Prominence in Personalized Biomedical Devices
Virtual Reality: An Enabling Technology
Virtual Reality in Healthcare (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Application Area
Rising Prevalence of Hearing Loss Benefits Demand for Cochlear Implants
World Moderate-to-Severe Hearing Impaired Population for Years 2006 through 2022
Emerging Role of Nanorobotics
Human Augmentation Technologies Sense Robust Opportunities in Industrial Sector
Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020E
Telexistence: A Futuristic Technology
Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World
As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Military Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Human Augmentation Systems
Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Emotion AI or Affective Computing Set to Gain Momentum
Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market
Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains
Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again
Recent Exoskeleton Advancements for Delivering Enhanced Mobility Therapy
Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption
Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P
Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well
Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices
Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices
Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of Rehabilitation Robots
Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17csw1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900