The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market would grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%

·5 min read
during the forecast period. HCM advancements can be related to a number of factors; however, some of the major factors include the adoption of AI and ML technologies in HR processes and cost reduction achieved using HR software, which is the primary driver, enabling the adoption of HCM technologies within enterprises.

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Capital Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Software, Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04977710/?utm_source=GNW
Cloud security remains a restraint for adopting HCM cloud among enterprises users, specifically in the highly regulated verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and energy and utilities. The opportunities in adjacent markets, such as contingent workforce management and AI-based recruitment, open up new revenue prospects for vendors in the HCM market.
The adoption of the remote work culture by businesses across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic is introducing new challenges to HCM software and service providers.The major challenge faced is updating offerings as per the working culture of organizations.

HCM providers can advance their software during this pandemic by adding new capabilities, such as tracking employee health and location.This is expected to boost the adoption of HCM software.

However, cost cutting and delay in projects by enterprises may offer a restraint in the adoption of HCM software.

Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Majority of HCM solutions are expected to be deployed in cloud, and so cloud based deployment will outperform the on-premises deployment and will have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving toward cloud-based deployment to minimize operational cost and achieve greater ease in sharing data with multiple parties.

BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021
The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is one of the early adopters of HCM solutions to effectively manage the entire lifecycle of employees.The same trend is expected to be there in coming years, and the vertical is expected to adopt HCM solutions to manage internal as well as external employees.

BFSI enterprises deal with a diverse workforce from office employees, contingent workforce, third-party workforce, and others. As the vertical needs to manage these workforces and comply with government regulations, the vertical will have the highest adoption of HCM solutions and services.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the top adopter of HCM solutions where the vertical will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The APAC region has huge potential in terms of adoption due to the presence of countries such as India, China, and Japan, growing workforce, and huge number of small and medium enterprises.

Small and medium enterprises are expected to have high adoption of HCM solutions in the next 5 years due to the rising demand by these enterprises to manage their workforce.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the HCM market.
• By Company: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–37%, and Tier 3–15%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives–40%, Director Level–34%, and Others–26%
• By Region: North America–42%, Europe–31%, APAC–16%, and RoW – 11%

The report profiles the following key vendors:
1) Workday (US)
2) Oracle (US)
3) ADP (US)
4) SAP (UK)
5) Microsoft (US)
6) IBM (US)
7) Ultimate Software (US)
8) Ceridian (US)
9) SumTotal (US)
10) Kronos (US)
11) Infor (US)
12) Talentsoft (now Cegid) (France)
13) EmployWise (India)
14) PeopleStrategy (US)
15) Cornerstone OnDemand(US)
16) Meta4 (US)
17) Ramco Systems (India)
18) Bamboo HR (US)
19) Namely (US)
20) Workforce Software (US)
21) Zoho (India)
22) Sage Group (UK)
23) Epicor Software (US)
24) Zenefits (US)
25) Paylocity (US)
26) Gusto (US)
27) Bitrix (US)
28) Benefitfocus (US)
29) WebHR (US)
30) Talentia Software (France)
31) PeopleFluent (US)
32) Vibe HCM (US)
33) Rippling (US)
34) Ascentis (US), and
35) BizMerlinHR (US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the HCM market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The HCM market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services.Software revenue is associated with HCM solutions and software.

These include core HR, applicant tracking system, HR analytics, workforce management.Further, services revenue is associated with integration and implementation, consulting, support and maintenance, and training and education services.

The market is also segmented on the basis of deployment model (cloud and on-premises), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), vertical (government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, telecom and IT, BFSI, and other verticals), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America).

Key benefits of the report
The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall HCM market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04977710/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


