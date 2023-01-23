U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

The Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market is forecast to grow by $11195.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the human capital management (HCM) solutions market and is forecast to grow by $11195.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868059/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the human capital management (HCM) solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for automated recruitment processes, increasing demand for unified solutions for all hr functions, and increasing workforce diversity.

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Core HR
• Talent
• Workforce

By Component
• Solution
• Service

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of cloud-computing services as one of the prime reasons driving the human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased popularity of advanced workforce analytics and increased demand from SMEs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the human capital management (HCM) solutions market covers the following areas:
• Human capital management (HCM) solutions market sizing
• Human capital management (HCM) solutions market forecast
• Human capital management (HCM) solutions market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors that include Asure Software Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cegid SA, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EmployWise, Inplenion, Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., OnePoint Human Capital Management, Oracle Corp., PeopleStrategy Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., Safeguard World International LLC, SAP SE, SolutionDot, Talentia Software Group, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Workday Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC. Also, the human capital management (HCM) solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868059/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


