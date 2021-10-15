The Global Human Capital Management Market is expected to grow by USD 12.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period

Global Human Capital Management Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the human capital management market and it is poised to grow by USD 12. 16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the human capital management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for automated recruitment processes and increasing workforce diversity. In addition, demand for automated recruitment processes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The human capital management market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The human capital management market is segmented as below

By Application

Core HR

Talent

Workforce

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing demand for unified solutions for all hr functions as one of the prime reasons driving the human capital management market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on human capital management market covers the following areas:

Human capital management market sizing

Human capital management market forecast

Human capital management market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human capital management market vendors that include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor Inc., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, UKG Inc., and Workday Inc. Also, the human capital management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

