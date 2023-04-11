Global Human Enhancement Market to Reach $190.2 Billion by 2027: Increasing Access to Healthcare Services Fuels the Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Enhancement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human enhancement market size reached US$ 84.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 190.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.46% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Human enhancement refers to a natural, artificial, and technological alteration of the body to enhance cognitive and physical capabilities and functions of individuals. It is undertaken using drugs, hormones, implants, genetic engineering to dietary supplements and cosmetic surgeries for self-improvement.

Nowadays, advances in human enhancement technologies provide resistance against diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, and Lyme. They also allow up-to-date diagnostic and advancements in genome editing technologies, such as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) for a functional cure of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.



Growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, in confluence with the increasing access to healthcare services, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for human enhancement technologies around the world. These technologies mainly include nanotechnology, information technology (IT), and cognitive science, which assist in upgrading biomedical interventions as well as diagnose and treat various diseases.

They also comprise active control systems that help create limb prosthetics with characteristics that exceed human performance. Moreover, emerging technologies like genetic engineering, neuronal implants, brain-computer interfaces, and three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting are contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, due to rising geopolitical tension between countries, security agencies of several countries are investing in research programs to improve battlefield performance. For instance, the ethics committee in the French Army approved the research of human enhancement technologies for developing enhanced soldiers.

This research also involves the utilization of advanced systems, ranging from drugs to exoskeletons, to enhance military personnel in targeting decisions. These factors are anticipated to drive the adoption of human enhancement technologies and influence the market positively in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BrainGate, B-Temia Inc, Ekso Bionics, Google LLC, Magic Leap Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Vuzix Corporation.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $84.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $190.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

