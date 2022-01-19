Global Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends Report 2022-2025: Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization, Genetic Counselling as an Industry, Sequencing as a Commodity
Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends - Forecasts by Application, by Technology, by Workflow, by Product, and by Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? Is COVID-19 holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput sequencing devices?
The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2025. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments
Myriad Genetics Projects Return to Profitability
NeoGenomics to Acquire Inivata
OncoDNA, Institut Curie Partner on Liquid Biopsy Research
Cancer Heritability Gene Set Expanded
Whole-Genome Sequencing Could Replace Cytogenetics
Twist Bioscience, Berry Genomics Partner on Targeted NGS Assays
Ancestry Shutters Health Offering
Genetron Health Targeting Early Cancer Detection
Pan-European Initiative to Build Tools for Sharing Genomic Data
UK Government Unveils New Genomic Healthcare Strategy
Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval
American Heart Association Develops Genetic Testing Guidelines
Yourgene Health Gets CE Mark for Iona NIPT Test
NorthShore Looks to Expand Genomics Integration Into Primary Care
Germline Results From Tumor Sequencing Guides Precision Therapy
FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling From Personal Genome Diagnostics
BillionToOne Closes $15M Series A Follow-on Round
Clinics to Integrate Genomics Into Primary Care
Asuragen Fragile X Diagnostic Test Gets FDA Authorization
Fluxion Bio Wins NIH Grant to Develop NIPT Assay
Illumina, Broad Institute Collaborate on Software
Illumina, Adaptive Biotechnologies Partner
Menarini Silicon Biosystems, BlueBee Partner
Paying cash for elective genomic sequencing
NIH funds Color ahead of million-person sequencing
Veritas Genetics slashes price of WGS to $600
Superfast gene sequencing diagnoses critically ill patients
Veracyte Details Clinical Utility of RNA Sequencing
Longas Technologies Launches
Blood Test Detects Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Earlier
PerkinElmer Genomics Introduces Genetic Screening Test
Roche Gets CE Mark for Mutation Profiler Software
PGDx and PathGroup Enter Co-Development Agreement
Newborn genomic sequencing detects unanticipated disease risk factors
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
New Diagnoses
Wellness and Prevention
Fertility Technology
Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring
Factors Limiting Growth
Increased Competition Lowers Price
Lower Costs
Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
Wellness has a downside
Sequencing Instrumentation
Instrumentation Tenacity
Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure
Listing of Current Instrument Specifications
Long Reads - Further Segmentation
Linked Reads
New Sequencing Technologies
Market Overview
Market Participants Play Different Roles
Instrument Manufacturer
Independent lab specialized/esoteric
Independent lab national/regional
Independent lab analytical
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician lab
DTC Lab
Sequencing Labs
Audit body
Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be
Clinical and Research Lines Blur
Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore
The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment
Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care
Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?
NIPT - We've Only Just Begun
NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS
NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease
Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds
The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing
The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy
The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis
Pharmacogenomics
Sequencing Not the Only Player
New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?
Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye
DTC - How Many Segments?
Industry Structure
Hospital's Testing Share
The Rise of the Sequencing Lab
Sequencing as a Commodity
Informatics
Instrument Manufacturer Role
Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
Genetic Counselling as an Industry
Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization
Profiles of Key Companies
10x Genomics, Inc
23andME Inc
Abbott Diagnostics
AccuraGen Inc
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Admera Health, LLC
Agena Bioscience, Inc
Agilent
Akonni Biosystems
Ancestry.com LLC
Anchor Dx
Aperiomics
Arc Bio
ArcherDx, Inc
ARUP Laboratories
Asuragen
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocept, Inc
Biodesix Inc
BioFluidica
BioGenex
Biolidics Ltd
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Bio-Techne
C2i Genomics
Cancer Genetics
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
CellMax Life
Centogene
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Color Genomics
Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
Cynvenio
Dante Labs
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diasorin S.p.A
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Excellerate Bioscience
Exosome Diagnostics
Fabric Genomics
Fluidigm Corp
Foundation Medicine
Freenome
FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
Fujirebio
Fulgent Genetics
GE Global Research
Gene by Gene, Ltd.
Genedrive
GeneFirst Ltd
Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Genewiz
Genomics England
Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
GenomOncology
Genzyme Corporation
Grail, Inc
Grifols
Guardant Health
Guardiome
HeiScreen
Helix
Helomics
Hologic
Horizon Discovery
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
Human Longevity, Inc
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Invitae Corporation
Invivoscribe
Karius
Lexagene
Macrogen
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
MDx Health
Medgenome
Meridian Bioscience
Mesa Biotech
MIODx
miR Scientific
MNG Labs
Molecular MD
NantHealth, Inc
Natera
Nebula Genomics
NeoGenomics
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
Omega Bioservices
OncoDNA
OpGen
ORIG3N, Inc
Origene Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personalis
Precipio
PrecisionMed
Promega
Protagen Diagnostics
Qiagen Gmbh
Quantumdx
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Roswell Biotechnologies
Seegene
SeLux Diagnostics
Sequencing.com
Siemens Healthineers
simfo GmbH
Singlera Genomics Inc
SkylineDx
Stratos Genomics
Sure Genomics, Inc
Sysmex
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Veritas Genetics
Volition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55k8l
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900