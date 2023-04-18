Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Drugs Strategic Market Report 2022-2030: Long-Acting hGH Drugs - A Game Changer for the Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market

Company Logo

Global Market for Human Growth Hormone Drugs

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Growth Hormone Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Human Growth Hormone Drugs estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Subcutaneous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intramuscular segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Human Growth Hormone Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$358.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Human Growth Hormones

Recombinant Human Growth Hormones

Evolution of Recombinant Human Growth Hormones (hGH)

COVID-19 Impact on Human Growth Hormone Drugs

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market to Witness Steady Growth

List of Select Approved Prescription Daily-dose hGH Products by Indication

List of Select Approved Prescription Weekly-dose hGH Products by Indication

Subcutaneous Route Dominates Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market

Growth Hormone Deficiency Application Leads the Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market

North America and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Market Restraints

Competition

Leading Recombinant hGH Products in the Global Market (2020): Annual Sales in US$ Million for Genotropin, Humatrope, Norditropin, Nutropin and Saizen

Global Recombinant hGH Products Market (2020): Market Share of Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Prevalence of Growth Hormone Deficiency Disorders

Pediatric GHD Rules, while Adult GHD Remains Underserved

Long-Acting hGH Drugs - A Game Changer for the Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market

Approval of Novo Nordisk's Once-Weekly Sogroya to Transform the Market Landscape

Other Noteworthy Developments in the Long Acting hGH Space

Patent Expiry Paves Way for the Emergence of Biosimilars

Strong Innovation Drive Takes Hold of the hGH Industry

Manufacturers Bet on Novel Drug Delivery Technologies

Growing Non-Prescription/Off-Label Usage - A Potential Health Hazard

Needle-less Drug Delivery Systems to Wipe Out of Syringes

Drug Delivery Device Options for Marketed hGH Products

Major Growth Restraining Factors

Complex Delivery System

High Cost of hGH Treatment

Biosimilars Threaten Revenue Growth Erosion

Select Daily and Long-Acting Human Growth Hormone Products List in Phase III Pipeline

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

AnkeBio Co. Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

EMD Serono Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genentech, Inc (Roche)

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

Ipsen S.A.

LG Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

Strongbridge Biopharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd

