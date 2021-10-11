U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Human Growth Hormone Market to reach $9.21 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in prevalence of menopausal disorder, surge in awareness about post-menopausal issues among women, and increase in new launches by key players drive the growth of the global human growth hormone market. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of almost all construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries across the world, which in turn, affected the market demand and reduced sales.

Portland, OR, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Human Growth Hormone Market generated $3.86 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.21 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5557

Rise in prevalence of menopausal disorder, surge in awareness about post-menopausal issues among women, and increase in new launches by key players drive the growth of the global human growth hormone market. However, high cost of treatment and adverse effects of hormone replacement therapy restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, alternatives of hormone replacement therapy and telemedicine for hormone replacement therapy present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the hormone replacement therapy market.

  • Fertility treatment and post menopause has been affected during the pandemic due to evidence suggesting that falling estrogen levels could leave older women at increased risk from the disease and possibility that hormone withdrawal may accelerate COVID-19 progression

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global human growth hormone market based on application, distribution channel, route of administration, and region.

Based on application, the turner syndrome segment held the highest market share in 2020 holding nearly one third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the growth hormone deficiency segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5557

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global human growth hormone market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Medical Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Fundus Camera Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Chromatography Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Bioinformatics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Ultrasound Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Proteomics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Immunodiagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Medical Tourism Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


