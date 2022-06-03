U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Global Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Report (2022 to 2032) - Featuring Ankebio, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Genentech Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent market study published on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Route of Administration

  • Subcutaneous

  • Intramuscular

  • Intravenous

  • Oral

By Application

  • Growth Hormone Deficiency

  • Turner Syndrome

  • Idiopatich Short Stature (ISS)

  • Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)

  • Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Speciality Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Supply Chain Analysis
3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles
3.5.1.1. Producers
3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)
3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors
3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain
3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers
3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's
3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix
3.7. Value Chain Analysis
3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis
3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors
3.7.3. Retailers
3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis
3.9. Regulatory Landscape
3.9.1. By Key Regions
3.9.2. By Key Countries
3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook
3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics
3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021
4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Route of Administration
5.1. Introduction/Key Findings
5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Route of Administration, 2017-2021
5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2022-2032
5.3.1. Subcutaneous
5.3.2. Intramuscular
5.3.3. Intravenous
5.3.4. Oral
5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Route of Administration, 2017-2021
5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Route of Administration, 2022-2032

6. Global Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Distribution Channel
6.1. Introduction/Key Findings
6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2017-2021
6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2022-2032
6.3.1. Hospital Pharmacy
6.3.2. Speciality Pharmacy
6.3.3. Retail Pharmacy
6.3.4. Online Pharmacy
6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2017-2021
6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2022-2032

7. Global Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
7.1. Introduction/Key Findings
7.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2017-2021
7.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
7.3.1. Growth Hormone Deficiency
7.3.2. Turner Syndrome
7.3.3. Idiopatich Short Stature(ISS)
7.3.4. Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)
7.3.5. Other Applications
7.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2017-2021
7.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2022-2032

8. Global Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2017-2021
8.3. Current Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
8.3.1. North America
8.3.2. Latin America
8.3.3. Europe
8.3.4. Asia Pacific
8.3.5. Middle East and Africa
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

9. North America Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

10. Latin America Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

11. Europe Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

12. Asia Pacific Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

13. Middle East and Africa Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

14. Key Countries Human Growth Hormone Treatment & Drugs Market Analysis

15. Market Structure Analysis
15.1. Competition Dashboard
15.2. Competition Benchmarking
15.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
15.3.1. By Regional
15.3.2. By Route of Administration
15.3.3. By Distribution Channel
15.3.4. By Application

16. Competition Analysis
16.1. Competition Deep Dive
16.1.1. Ankebio Co.Ltd
16.1.1.1. Overview
16.1.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.1.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.1.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.1.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.2. Eli Lilly & Company
16.1.2.1. Overview
16.1.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.2.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.2.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.2.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.2.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.3. Emd Serono
16.1.3.1. Overview
16.1.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.3.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.3.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.3.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.3.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.4. Ferring Pharmaceuticals
16.1.4.1. Overview
16.1.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.4.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.4.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.4.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.4.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.5. Genentech Inc
16.1.5.1. Overview
16.1.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.5.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.5.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.5.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.5.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.6. Gene Science Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
16.1.6.1. Overview
16.1.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.6.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.6.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.6.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.6.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.7. Ipsen
16.1.7.1. Overview
16.1.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.7.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.7.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.7.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.7.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.8. LG Life Sciences
16.1.8.1. Overview
16.1.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.8.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.8.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.8.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.8.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.9. Merck KGaA
16.1.9.1. Overview
16.1.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.9.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.9.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.9.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.9.5.3. Channel Strategy
16.1.10. Novo Nordisk
16.1.10.1. Overview
16.1.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments
16.1.10.4. Sales Footprint
16.1.10.5. Strategy Overview
16.1.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy
16.1.10.5.2. Product Strategy
16.1.10.5.3. Channel Strategy

17. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

18. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w90qpv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


