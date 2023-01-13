U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.25
    -9.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,266.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,488.50
    -45.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.12
    -0.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1330
    -0.1800 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,842.99
    +618.03 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.12
    +9.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,143.41
    -306.41 (-1.16%)
     

Global Human Insulin Drug Market to Surpass US$ 84,657.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI
·7 min read
CMI
CMI

Burlingame, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Human Insulin Drug Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 45,417.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Analysts’ Views on Global Human Insulin Drug Market:

The human insulin drug market's growth can be hindered by the rising prices of insulin. For instance, according to RAND, a non-profit organization, January 2021, Insulin prices are higher in the U.S. than in 33 countries in Europe, Asia among others. In the U.S. average list price for a vial of insulin is US$ 98.7 in 2021.

Global Human Insulin Drug Market – Driver

Increasing number of liscense agreement bertween market players

In August 2022, Eris Lifesciences, a Indian based pharmaceutical company entered liscense agreement with Biocon Biologics, a biotechnology company to market insulin glargine in India. Eris Lifesciences is expected to launch insulin glargine in year 2023 in India. insulin glargine is a is an analog of human insulin, used in the management of type I and type II diabetes.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5316

Global Human Insulin Drug Market – Restraint

Side effects associated with Human Insulin Injection is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period. some common side effects of Human Insulin Injection are as follows –

  • Weight GainConstipation

  • Fat Breakdown

  • Redness, Swelling, and Itching at the Injection Site

  • Fast Heartbeat

  • Dizziness

  • Abnormal Heartbeat

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Human Insulin Drug Market:

Increasing number of R&D activities regarding insulin in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical center, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S, a global healthcare company, started research. The aim of the research is to determine whether therapy with once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide in combination with once-daily insulin degludec the basal insulin will be capable of maintaining (or improving) glycemic control, when substituted for multiple daily injections of insulin (MDI), in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus with adequate glycemic control (≤ 7.5%). The study is now in phase 4 of clinical trials and is expected to complete in June 2023.

Global Human Insulin Drug Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Basal Insulin segment is dominant in In North America region due to increasing number of product launches by market players. For instance, Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company launched unbranded versions of Tresiba analogue insulin will increase patients' access to more affordable options. Tresiba is insulin degludec which is ultralong-acting basal insulin analogue. The unbranded biologic, insulin degludec, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2022.

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, U.S, FDA approved Lyumjev, insulin lispro-aabc injection for the for the treatment of adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Lyumjev is manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company, a U.S. based pharmaceutical company

In January 2020, Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company launched semaglutide, anti diabetic pills in India for treatment of type 2 diabetes in India. Lyumjev is the first oral semaglutide used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes for adults

In December 2022, Eli Lilly and Company, a U.S. based pharmaceutical company announced a collaboration with Eva Pharma, a pharmaceutical company to to deliver a sustainable supply of affordable human and analogue insulin to one million people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in low- to middle-income countries (LMICs) such as Africa

In December 2022, Amalgam Rx, a company focused on connecting healthcare providers and life sciences companies through a SaaS-enabled digital marketplace and product platform announced the partnership with Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company for the commercialization of Dose Check. Dose Check is a digital insulin initiation and titration app developed by Amalgam Rx to help people with type 2 diabetes using basal insulin

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Human Insulin Drug Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diabetes type 2 is expected to boost the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, according to WHO (World Health Organization), type 2 diabetes affects more than 95% of diabetic patients globally.

Among product type, the biosimilar insulin segment is dominant due to the increase in the manufacturing of biosimilar insulin by the market players which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company, announced that the company will manufacture and distribute 3 biosimilar insulins - glargine, lispro, and aspart, at affordable prices of not more than US$30 per vial in the U.S. The company will produce these biosimilar insulins both in vials and prefilled pens. The insulins will be manufactured at Civica’s state-of-the-art 140,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, being built in Petersburg, Virginia. The facility is expected to be operational in early 2024.

On the basis of region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the market over the forecast period due to increasing product launches by market players. For instance, in November 2021, Viatris, a global pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with Biocon Biologics, a biotechnology company, announced the launch of Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global human insulin drug market include Wockhardt, SEDICO, Exir, Julphar, Biocon, Eli Lilly, Sanofi Aventis, and Novo Nordisk AS, among others

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5316

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Human Insulin Drug Market, By Product Type:

    • Human Insulin

    • Basal Insulin

    • Bolus Insulin

    • Insulin Combinations

    • Biosimilar Insulins

  • Global Human Insulin Drug Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Region/Country

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market, by Drug (Vancocin, Orbactiv, Dalvance, Kimyrsa, and Others), by Disease Indication (Clostridium difficile-associated Diarrhea, Endocarditis, Skin Structure Infections, and Others), by Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Niemann-Pick Disease Drug Type C Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Phase III Drug {Trappsol Cyclo, IB1001}, Marketed Drug {Miglustat (Zavesca)}), by Indication (Niemann-Pick Disease Drug Type C1, Niemann-Pick Disease Drug Type C2), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, And Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Desmoid Tumors Market, By Drug Type (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs(NSAIDs), Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Others), By Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), and By Geography (Asia-Pacific , North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Dry Eye Disease Market, By Product (Artificial Tears, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Punctal Plugs, Secretagogues, and Other Products), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies and Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Challenger Technologies (SGX:573) investors are sitting on a loss of 8.8% if they invested a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • Rapid Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:RAPID) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over...

  • Distressed Japanese Hotelier’s Bonds Show Greater Default Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Yen bonds of a distressed Japanese hotelier are pricing in increased default risk after concerns about its finances mounted since the issuer was cut further into junk territory in late December. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Tr

  • Bank of Korea raises rates as markets see end of tightening

    South Korea's central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, as expected, but suggested a possible downgrade of this year's economic growth projection and dropped a reference to the need for more rate hikes. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted Friday's rate increase would mark the end of a rate-hike cycle that the Bank of Korea's began in late 2021. The Bank of Korea said its seven-member monetary policy board had decided to raise its policy interest rate to 3.50%, the highest since late 2008.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) 34% Undervaluation?

    Does the January share price for Nick Scali Limited ( ASX:NCK ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • LendingClub slashing headcount by 225

    LendingClub Corporation is slashing its headcount by 14%, the financial services firm announced on Thursday. That will equate to 225 workers losing their jobs.

  • Yen flying as market challenges BOJ, stocks cheer inflation's retreat

    Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank's target as markets challenged Tokyo's commitment to loose monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to hit a new seven-month high and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and the yen, which surged 2.7% against the dollar overnight, kept going and rose about 0.2% further to 128.65 per dollar.

  • Time to Buy These Popular Retail Restaurant Stocks?

    With these popular retail restaurants already providing a hedge against inflation over the last year, a stronger consumer could help their stocks rally.

  • Dollar wobbles as U.S. inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path

    The U.S. dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June. U.S consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, with Federal Reserve policymakers expressing their relief and paving the way for the central bank to slow the pace of monetary tightening.

  • TSMC Jumps as Investors Bet on Chip Giant’s Scale in Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged as much as 4.6% Friday after investors bet the world’s most valuable chipmaker would be among the first to emerge from an industry downturn in 2023.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Tra

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices jump as U.S. indicator shows inflation pressure is easing

    Bitcoin and Ether prices jumped in Friday morning trading in Asia after the December U.S. Consumer Price Index released overnight rose 6.5%.

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets After Insulin Test Results

    Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals lost three-quarters of their value, hitting a multi-year low, after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it was throwing in the towel on its most advanced program. + Oramed late Wednesday said its lead product candidate, the oral insulin drug ORMD-0801, missed the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study in patients with type-2 diabetes, and that it would share its plans for the drug once full study data is available. + In a filing Thursday wi

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Other Marijuana Stocks Just Popped

    Investors in marijuana stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) are having a good day today -- their first after four days of nonstop selling for some of these stocks. Through 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Curaleaf are gaining 1.3%, and Aurora Cannabis is up 2.6%, while Tilray stock is leading the whole sector higher with a big 6% gain. The growing popularity of medical marijuana apparently is behind it all.

  • Could This New Drug Launch Be a Hit for Viatris?

    Viatris and Kindeva Drug Delivery could soon launch a generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort.

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    The company's lead pipeline candidate is still being evaluated as a potential treatment for NASH after a major flop in treating type 2 diabetes.

  • Invitae cut 1,000 jobs. Here's this new CEO's reset plan.

    Invitae CEO Ken Knight takes the questions and pushes out the answers on the genetic testing company's plans.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Oramed’s oral insulin pill fails; stock is down 72%

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) plunged 72% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the company told investors its oral insulin medication did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

  • California is latest state to sue drug companies over high insulin prices

    California on Thursday announced it will sue the companies that make and promote most of the nation's insulin, accusing them of scheming to illegally increase the price of the drug and demanding they return millions of dollars to some diabetics who state officials say were overcharged for the medicine they must have to survive.