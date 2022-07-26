U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Global Human Leukocyte Antigen Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, CareDx and Illumina Among Others

Global Human Leukocyte Antigen Testing Market

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Leukocyte Antigen Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Services, Technology, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The human leukocyte antigen (HLA) market is projected to reach US$ 1,155.65 million by 2028 from US$ 697.74 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The increasing number of plasma donation and organ transplantation procedures and expanding range of applications of HLA testing are driving the market growth. However, errors in accuracy hamper the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) market growth.

Human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) are the specialized proteins present on all cell surfaces of the human body, except red blood cells. HLA testing has significant application in organ transplantation, which can be recommended as a part of the treatment of kidney failure, chronic liver cirrhosis, and chronic heart disease, among other medical issues.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and organ failure leads to high demand for organ transplant procedures, as well as HLA testing. Before transplantation, HLA testing is performed to check tissue compatibility between patients and donors to avoid graft rejection. In recent years, transplantation has become a successful practice worldwide. According to data published in Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), in 2020, 129,681 organ transplants were recorded in total. Of these, 31.7% were living kidney transplants and 20.40% were living liver transplants.

Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to spread awareness about the need for organ donation and the benefits of organ transplantation in certain treatment procedures. For Instance, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) has implemented a few strategies to improve the number of organ transplantation procedures in the US. These strategies focus on increasing the number of organ and tissue transplants among patients with end-stage organ disease, altering the current organ distribution, and modifying the organ transplantation waitlist by redistributing the existing organ soppy.

Furthermore, the OPTN has used out-of-box strategies to improve organ transplantation. These innovative strategies include the optimized use of organs obtained from deceased patients [e.g., donation after cardiac death (DCD) or brain-dead donors], reducing discards of organs, promoting living donation, and improving the rate of potential organ donation authorization. Thus, the growing demand for organ transplantation leads to the requirement of a more substantial number of HLA testing kits and consumables, which drives the growth of the HLA testing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Number of Plasma Donation and Organ Transplantation Procedures
5.1.2 Expanding Range of Applications of HLA Testing
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Errors in Accuracy
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Government Funding for Organ Donation
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Field of Histocompatibility
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.1.2 Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.2 Company Analysis
6.2.1 Market Positioning of Key Players in Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market
6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis
6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.2.4 Performance of Key Players
6.2.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
6.2.4.2 Illumina Corporation

7. Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Product and Services
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Share, By Product and Services 2022 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Reagents and Consumables
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Reagents and Consumables: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Instruments
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Instruments: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Software and Services
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Software and Services : Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market, By Technology 2022 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Molecular Assay Technologies
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Molecular Assay Technologies: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.3 PCR-Based Molecular Assays
8.3.3.1 Overview
8.3.3.2 PCR-Based Molecular Assays: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.4 Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays
8.3.4.1 Overview
8.3.4.2 Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3.5 Others
8.3.5.1 Overview
8.3.5.2 Others: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Non-Molecular Assay Technologies
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Non-Molecular Assay Technologies: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market, By End User 2022 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Independent Reference Laboratories
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Independent Reference Laboratories: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Hospital & Transplant Centers
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Hospital & Transplant Centers: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Others: Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Global Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by Geography

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Geographic Regions
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market - Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies in the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing Market (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic Developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 CareDx
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 QIAGEN
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Illumina, Inc.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 TBG Diagnostics Limited
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Takara Bio Inc.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Luminex Corporation
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Omixon Inc.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
13.11 The Sequencing Center
13.11.1 Key Facts
13.11.2 Business Description
13.11.3 Products and Services
13.11.4 Financial Overview
13.11.5 SWOT Analysis
13.11.6 Key Developments
13.12 Protrans
13.12.1 Key Facts
13.12.2 Business Description
13.12.3 Products and Services
13.12.4 Financial Overview
13.12.5 SWOT Analysis
13.12.6 Key Developments
13.13 HistoGenetics LLC
13.13.1 Key Facts
13.13.2 Business Description
13.13.3 Products and Services
13.13.4 Financial Overview
13.13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.13.6 Key Developments
13.14 CD Genomics
13.14.1 Key Facts
13.14.2 Business Description
13.14.3 Products and Services
13.14.4 Financial Overview
13.14.5 SWOT Analysis
13.14.6 Key Developments
13.15 Quintara Biosciences
13.15.1 Key Facts
13.15.2 Business Description
13.15.3 Products and Services
13.15.4 Financial Overview
13.15.5 SWOT Analysis
13.15.6 Key Developments
13.16 CeGaT GmbH
13.16.1 Key Facts
13.16.2 Business Description
13.16.3 Products and Services
13.16.4 Financial Overview
13.16.5 SWOT Analysis
13.16.6 Key Developments
13.17 CREATIVE BIOLABS, INC.
13.17.1 Key Facts
13.17.2 Business Description
13.17.3 Products and Services
13.17.4 Financial Overview
13.17.5 SWOT Analysis
13.17.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1i13v

