U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.03
    +9.47 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,641.41
    +95.09 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.27
    +1.31 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.03
    +18.91 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    -3.22 (-3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    -8.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7950
    +0.0200 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9100
    -0.3360 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,692.89
    +180.11 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -2.56 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.70
    +36.16 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Global Human Machine Interface Market Report 2022-2027: Surging Adoption of Industrial Automation in Manufacturing Process & Increasing Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analysis and Predictive Maintenance

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Machine Interface Market Research" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The HMI market size is expected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of the HMI market are growing adoption of Industry 4.0 across process and discrete industries and growing necessity for predictive maintenance and real-time data analysis. Moreover, growing adoption of emerging technologies such as IIoT and cloud computing in industrial environments is another major factor contributing to the growth of the HMI market.

HMI software is projected to grow at the highest growth rate and HMI hardware held significant share of the market in 2021

Manufacturing companies worldwide are adopting advanced technologies such as cloud-based and software solutions for improving the efficiency of manufacturing process to achieve competitive advantage for tackling changing consumer demands.

HMI software helps with data storage regulations and reduces security concerns while offering the flexibility to organizations to incorporate changes in the process when required. HMIs have high scalability as data centers are allocated to meet the demand at any moment. The selection of HMI hardware is primarily dependent on the requirement and cost application for which the system is to be deployed.

Ongoing technological developments in the interface technology, increasing demand for the interface solutions from end-user industries, and increasing investments in R&D processes by key market players are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the development of technically advanced HMI solutions.

Embedded HMI is projected to grow at the highest growth rate and standalone HMI held significant share of the market in 2021

The increasing need for integrated systems, and ease in machine-to-machine communication are some of the prominent factors expected to encourage the adoption of embedded HMI solutions during the forecast period.

Standalone HMI solutions offer initial benefits to manufacturing firms by offering a good technique to attain visibility and metrics on the shop floor. For small manufacturing firms or a single manufacturing plant, it is more feasible to adopt standalone HMIs owing to the reduction in the total cost of ownership.

Pharmaceuticals industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period and automotive industry held significant share in 2021

The rapidly increasing population, especially in the emerging economies, has given rise to the spread of diseases, which is also responsible for the industry's growth. Hence, it is expected that the industry will face an extra load in the future. Since pharmaceutical manufacturing processes are highly complex, proper monitoring of all processes in a manufacturing plant to achieve operational efficiency.

Assets used in manufacturing need to be monitored continuously, which can be effectively done using HMI solutions. Intensifying competition in the automotive industry has paved the way for various innovations and advancements in automobile manufacturing technologies. As the automotive industry experiences rapid changes in manufacturing technology, an upgrade is an unavoidable aspect of this industry, thereby promoting the growth of the HMI market.

North America held the largest share and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The growth of the HMI market in the North America can be mainly attributed to the presence of a large industrial base in the country and the high production capacities of these industries. The North America has been one of the early adopters of HMI. The manufacturers in the country have invested in new technologies and disruptive tools and are already seeing the returns on the investments made.

The adoption of HMI is helping manufacturers to increase productivity, improve industrial efficiency with better-quality control, and mitigate any industrial risks. The HMI market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to fast-track industrial development in the region.

In addition, strong government support and increasing foreign investments are further favoring industrial development. The manufacturing sector, in particular, is flourishing in the region, which is anticipated to induce substantial demand for HMI solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the HMI market include Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric Co. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surging Adoption of Industrial Automation in Manufacturing Process

  • Increasing Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analysis and Predictive Maintenance

  • Strategic Initiatives by Governments to Promote Adoption of Operational Technologies

  • Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0

Restraints

  • High Installation and Maintenance Costs

  • Requirement of Maintenance and Frequent Software Upgrades

  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

  • Increased Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions

  • Adoption of Emerging Technologies Such as IIoT and Cloud Computing in Industrial Environments

  • Increasing Investments in Renewable Power Projects

Challenges

  • Lack of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

  • Increasing Security Risks Associated with Cloud-HMI Platform

Technology Trends

  • Spatial Computing

  • Transparent Displays

  • Bioacoustic Sensing

  • Machine Learning

  • Gesture Control Devices

  • Flexible Display

  • Augmented Reality

  • Sensor Fusion

  • Virtual Reality

  • Digitalization and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

  • Industry 4.0

  • Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

  • Internet of Things (Iot)

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Abb Ltd.

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Schneider Electric Se

  • Siemens Ag

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Other Key Players

  • Beckhoff Automation

  • Beijer Electronics Group

  • Eaton

  • Exor International

  • Kontron Ag

  • Omron Corporation

  • Red Lion

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh

  • Texas Instruments Incorp.

  • Weintek Labs., Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hr94ov


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-machine-interface-market-report-2022-2027-surging-adoption-of-industrial-automation-in-manufacturing-process--increasing-emphasis-on-real-time-data-analysis-and-predictive-maintenance-301682645.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-F

  • Further weakness as Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 76%

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to...

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • AMD Believes This Could Be a Market Opportunity of Over $100 Billion

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the numerous solutions AMD has announced for the data center market. Nick Rossolillo is excited about the vast opportunity accelerators provide AMD.

  • European refiners oversupplied as oil shortage fears subside

    European refiners have found themselves oversupplied with crude as an expected shortage owing to the looming EU ban on Russian oil has yet to materialise. The front-month Brent crude futures spread narrowed sharply this week, reflecting better supply in the physical oil market as fears over the EU embargo on Russian crude begin to subside. Traders cited Europe's ability to replace Russian oil with grades from the Middle East, the United States and Latin America while Asia is asking for less crude because of an economic slowdown and increased use of Russian barrels.

  • 15 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the fifteen biggest exploration and production companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Exploration and Production Companies in the World. The oil and gas exploration and production industry has become one of the most important industries in the world as […]

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Unity Software

    Sometimes, a business makes an acquisition so significant that it changes the fundamental investment thesis of a stock. After Unity Software (NYSE: U) announced it was buying ironSource, many investors had to reevaluate the company.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Makes All His Money From Just 11 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is having a much better year than most S&P 500 investors. And he can thank a handful of stocks for that.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

    Fintech companies have revolutionized investing, investors have often been able to scoop up stocks for no trading commissions over the last few years. Investors who have a few dollars to invest can buy at least one whole share of each of these three affordable stocks for less than $50. Regardless of what's going on around the world, it's a safe bet (sadly health-wise) that cigarettes will always be consumed due to nicotine's addictive nature.

  • 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest fertilizer companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World. The Fertilizer Industry: An Analysis The growing global population, climate change, and water scarcity problems […]

  • Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy

    During the third quarter, Warren Buffett's "secret" portfolio more than doubled its stake in one of the world's top dividend-paying companies.

  • Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla

    The German vehicle manufacturer wants to remain competitive in a crucial market for electric vehicles.

  • Why Nu Holdings Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

    What happened Next-generation fintech and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had a lousy Thursday on the stock market. Somewhat counter-intuitively, given the company's recent financial performance, an analyst lowered his price target on the stock.

  • Oil futures fall to lowest in two weeks

    Oil futures remained under pressure as a resurgence of COVID-19 worries clouded the energy demand picture, and broader markets kept eyes on a hawkish Federal Reserve.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.

    The share price of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) has nearly doubled in 2022. Much of the gain for the stock came after Lantheus reported its 2021 Q4 results in late February. Lantheus develops imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovering and treating serious medical conditions.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • Analyst Sees This Kidney Disease Company's Stock Could Rise Sixfold, But Lists Two Issues

    Piper Sandler raised its price target on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) to $8 from $3 and upgraded to Overweight from a Neutral rating. The upgrade follows a surprisingly positive advisory committee vote of 9-4 in favor of tenapanor as monotherapy and 10-2 (1 abstention) as combo therapy for controlling serum phosphorus in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD). While we found the vote itself remarkable, it was more meaningful that the vote was not split along “party lines,” the analyst wro