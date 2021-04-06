Global Human Microbiome Markets, 2021-2028 - Opportunities in Increasing Collaborations Between Public-Private Organizations
DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Microbiome Market by Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food, Diagnostic Tests, Drugs), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine), Research Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.
The major factor driving the growth of the human microbiome market is the increasing focus on human microbiome therapy development. The human microbiome as a validated target for drug development & development of human microbiome-based tests for early disease detection and diagnosis are also factors expected to support market growth.
However, a lack of expertise and inadequate research on the human microbiome are factors expected to restrain this market's growth.
By product segment, the drugs segment accounted for the largest share of human microbiome market
Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and other products. Drugs segment accounted for the largest product segment in the human microbiome market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of human microbiome-based drug products in clinical trials and rising funding to develop microbiome-based drugs.
By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in life science research on a wide number of diseases, technological innovations in human genome mapping, the emergence of omics technologies, and the increasing emphasis on improving the cost-effectiveness of healthcare and patient outcomes are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
By genomic technologies, the sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of technology, the human microbiome market is further segmented into sequencing and other genomic technologies {PCR, microarray, and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)}. The availability of advanced, efficient, and accurate next-generation sequencing systems at a low cost, along with the reduced cost of sequencing, has greatly boosted the adoption of the latest sequencing technologies in the human microbiome market.
North America: The largest and fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market
In the human microbiome market, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products are the factors driving the North American human microbiome market.
Prominent players in the human microbiome market include ENTEROME Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US), 4D pharma (UK), Evelo Biosciences (US), OptiBiotix Health (UK), Synlogic (US), Second Genome (US), Vedanta Biosciences (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), ViThera Pharmaceuticals (US), BiomX (Israel), DuPont (US), Kaleido (US), YSOPIA Bioscience (France), FlightPath (US), Finch Therapeutics (US), Quantbiome (DBA Thyrve, Inc.) (US), Viome, Inc. (US), DayTwo (US), BIOHM (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Bione (India), Luxia Scientific (France), Sun Genomics (US), and Metabiomics (US).
Premium Insights
Human Microbiome: Market Overview
Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development to Drive the Growth of this Market
North America: Human Microbiome Market, by Product & Application (2024)
China to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development
Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development
Development of Human Microbiome-based Tests for Early Disease Detection & Diagnosis
Market Opportunities
Increasing Collaborations Between Public-Private Organizations
Market Challenges
Government Regulations
Lack of Expertise and Inadequate Research
Market Restraints
Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Diseases
Impact of the COVID-19 on the Market
Technology Analysis
Regulatory Analysis
For Human Microbiome-based Drugs Category
For Human Microbiome-based Foods Category
Patent Analysis
Companies Mentioned
4D Pharma plc
Atlas Biomed Group Limited
BIOHM
BiomX
Bione
DayTwo Inc.
DuPont
Enterome
Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
FlightPath
Kaleido
Luxia Scientific
Metabiomics
OptiBiotix Health plc
Quantbiome, Inc. (DBA Thryve)
Second Genome
Seres Therapeutics
Sun Genomics
Synlogic
Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
Viome, Inc.
ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
YSOPIA Bioscience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q9f3q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-microbiome-markets-2021-2028---opportunities-in-increasing-collaborations-between-public-private-organizations-301263319.html
SOURCE Research and Markets