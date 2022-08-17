Global Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

DelveInsight’s Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer treatment options include PDS Biotech, pHion Therapeutics Ltd., NexImmune, Precigen, Vaccitech, Nykode Therapeutics ASA, MedImmune LLC, Avalia Immunotherapies, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Kinopharma, Immunovaccine Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., SQZ Biotech, Kovina Therapeutics, Rubius Therapeutics, Transgene, BioNTech, 2A Pharma ApS, Genexine, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., Myrio Therapeutics, Vault Pharma, GeoVax, IOVANCE Biotherapeutics, Inc., Advaxis, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Biond Biologics Ltd, BlueSky Immunotherapies, CHAIN Biotech, eTheRNA immunotherapies, ISA Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Essential Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer pipeline therapies such as PDS0101, PTX_V1, PTX_V2, NEXI-003, PRGN-2009, VTP1100, VB10.16, MEDI0457, AVA1156, DPX-E7, VGX-3100, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, SQZ-AAC-HPV, SQZ-eAPC-HPV, HB-200, RTX-321, TG4001, BNT113, GX-188E, VPI-241, Axalimogene, ASTX660, delNS/E6E7, ISA101b, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

In July 2022, NexImmune, Inc. received IND clearance for the Company’s first cellular therapy product candidate addressing solid tumors. NEXI-003 , an autologous antigen-specific T cell product (CD3+/CD4-), is being developed for patients with relapsed or refractory human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers.

In July 2022, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., announced that data from the previously announced Study '098 demonstrated clear Proof-of Concept for VTX-067 in the treatment of HPV-related cancers. This is a well-validated murine model of HPV-related cancers. VTX-067, a Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) targeting select peptides from HPV-related cancers, was developed using Voltron's Self Assembling Vaccine Platform. Voltron has executed an exclusive worldwide license for this technology from The Massachusetts General Hospital's (MGH) Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC).

In July 2022, Repertoire Immune Medicines announced its research collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to identify the immune system’s response at various stages of human papillomavirus-positive (HPV+) cancer, including initial oncogenesis and after successful treatment.

In June 2022, Kovina Therapeutics Inc. announced receipt of a Fast-Track Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Cancer Institute/NIH. With successful achievement of its milestones, the award will transition to a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award and will provide approximately $2,400,000 over three years. The company received the grant to Advance Human Papillomavirus Cancer Treatment.

In May 2022, Nykode Therapeutics announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 VB C-02 trial of VB10.16 , its wholly-owned therapeutic cancer vaccine, in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with HPV16-positive advanced cervical cancer. Interim results from 39 patients with a median follow up of 6 months show an ORR of 21%—including two patients who achieved a complete response and six who achieved a partial response—and a very high disease control rate of 64%. The trial enrolled a heavily pre-treated patient population with more than two thirds of the patients having received at least two previous systemic lines of treatment.

In April 2022, SQZ Biotechnologies announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for the company’s lead cell therapy candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

In May 2021, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. announced the publication of preclinical data in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, for its lead artificial antigen-presenting (aAPC) cell program, RTX-321, for the potential treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) 16-positive cancers.

The Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer pipeline products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer pipeline landscape.

Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Overview

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is linked with several cancers such as cancer cervix, vagina, vulva, head and neck, anal, and penile carcinomas. Although there is a proven association of HPV with these cancers, questions regarding HPV testing, vaccination, and treatment of HPV-related cancers continue to remain unanswered. The present article provides an overview of HPV-associated cancers.

Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA PDS0101 PDS Biotechnology Phase II Immunostimulant Subcutaneous BNT113 BioNTech Phase II Immunostimulant Intravenous BVAC-C Cellid Co Ltd Phase II Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulant Intravenous GX-188E Genexine Inc Phase II Immunostimulant Intramuscular VB10.16 Nykode Therapeutics ASA Phase II Antigen presenting cell modulator Intramuscular ISA 101 ISA Pharmaceuticals Phase II Immunostimulant Subcutaneous VTP1100 Vaccitech Preclinical Immunostimulant Intravenous

Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

The Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Therapeutics Assessment By Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Therapeutics Assessment By Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Molecule Type : Small molecule, Gene therapy, Cell Therapy, Immunotherapy

Therapeutics Assessment By Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Mechanism of Action: Immunostimulant, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulant, Antigen presenting cell modulator, Helper-inducer T-lymphocyte stimulants, Natural killer cell stimulants, Natural killer T cell stimulants

Key Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Companies : PDS Biotech, pHion Therapeutics Ltd., NexImmune, Precigen, Vaccitech, Nykode Therapeutics ASA, MedImmune LLC, Avalia Immunotherapies, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Kinopharma, Immunovaccine Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., SQZ Biotech, Kovina Therapeutics, Rubius Therapeutics, Transgene, BioNTech, 2A Pharma ApS, Genexine, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., Myrio Therapeutics, Vault Pharma, GeoVax, IOVANCE Biotherapeutics, Inc., Advaxis, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Biond Biologics Ltd, BlueSky Immunotherapies, CHAIN Biotech, eTheRNA immunotherapies, ISA Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer Pipeline Therapies: PDS0101, PTX_V1, PTX_V2, NEXI-003, PRGN-2009, VTP1100, VB10.16, MEDI0457, AVA1156, DPX-E7, VGX-3100, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, SQZ-AAC-HPV, SQZ-eAPC-HPV, HB-200, RTX-321, TG4001, BNT113, GX-188E, VPI-241, Axalimogene, ASTX660, delNS/E6E7, ISA101b, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Drug name: Company name 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 PDS0101: PDS Biotechnology 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 RTX 321: Rubius Therapeutics 8 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 8.1 VTP1100: Vaccitech 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 11 Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer - Unmet Needs 12 Human Papillomavirus Associated Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

