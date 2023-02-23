Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Research Report 2022: Upsurge in the Cases of HPV Related Diseases Driving Research Activities - Competition, Opportunities & Forecasts to 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Valence (Bivalent, Quadrivalent, Nonvalent, Others), By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The major factors include growing incidences of HPV-related diseases, and rise in initiatives by government and private organizations, which are curbing the growth of the market. Human papillomavirus infection is the most common sexually transmitted contamination caused by HPV-related cancers such as cervical, penile, and genital cancer.

Human papillomavirus vaccines are immunizations that protects from certain type of human papillomavirus. It protects against either two, four or nine kinds of HPV. The other factors supporting the market's growth are, the increasing research for therapeutic vaccine, large number of clinical trials, increasing awareness and government investments, ease in approval of new HPV vaccines, and growing need to reduce HPV infections.



Increasing cases of Human Papillomavirus Diseases among the Population



Upsurge in the cases of HPV related diseases such as anal, oropharynx, and genital parts and growing demand for HPV vaccines, are projecting to propel the growth of the market, globally. There are just three types of vaccines in the market: bivalent, tetravalent, and non-avalent.

All the three vaccines are highly effective in avoiding infection with both virus types 16 and 18, which are liable for curing 70% of cervical cancer cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S, human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infection.

Over 70% of vulvar and vaginal diseases, 60% of penile malignant growths, and 90% of anal cancer and cervical tumors are caused because of HPV. Moreover, in women, cervical cancer is very common among age between 9 to 30, which spur the need for HPV vaccine. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2017, cervical cancer is liable for over 2,50,000 deaths of women globally and 85% of these deaths occur in developing countries.



Increasing Initiatives by Government & Private Organizations



Over the past few years, governments of different nations and private organizations are taking several steps to bolster the growth of the market. Rising initiatives such as heavy investments on research and development, increase in awareness programs, extensive research activities and clinical trials and ease in approvals by the regulatory bodies, are the supporting factors for the market.

Story continues

For instance, recently, India launched the first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer. Also, Profectus Biosciences, Inc., is in process to develop GeneVax prime/VesiculoVax, a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The vaccine is believed to be effective against seven HPV kinds.

Furthermore, organizations, especially UNICEF, have made efforts to improve vaccine acceptance over the years. The impact of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund and UNICEF supply division permits vaccinations to be acquired at lower prices for diverse nations.



Market Segmentation



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising prevalence of HPV-related diseases and better healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Report Scope:



In this report, global human papillomavirus vaccine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Valence:

Bivalent

Quadrivalent

Nonvalent

Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Disease Indication:

Cervical Cancer

Anal Cancer

Vaginal Cancer

Penile Cancer

Vulvar Cancer

Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals & Clinics

Governmental & Non-Governmental Organizations

Public & Private Alliances

Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0754y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



