U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +15.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,150.00
    +71.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,183.00
    +85.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.00
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.45
    +0.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -0.91 (-3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9070
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,302.18
    +189.59 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.68
    +5.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,898.74
    -31.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Research Report 2022: Upsurge in the Cases of HPV Related Diseases Driving Research Activities - Competition, Opportunities & Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Valence (Bivalent, Quadrivalent, Nonvalent, Others), By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The major factors include growing incidences of HPV-related diseases, and rise in initiatives by government and private organizations, which are curbing the growth of the market. Human papillomavirus infection is the most common sexually transmitted contamination caused by HPV-related cancers such as cervical, penile, and genital cancer.

Human papillomavirus vaccines are immunizations that protects from certain type of human papillomavirus. It protects against either two, four or nine kinds of HPV. The other factors supporting the market's growth are, the increasing research for therapeutic vaccine, large number of clinical trials, increasing awareness and government investments, ease in approval of new HPV vaccines, and growing need to reduce HPV infections.

Increasing cases of Human Papillomavirus Diseases among the Population

Upsurge in the cases of HPV related diseases such as anal, oropharynx, and genital parts and growing demand for HPV vaccines, are projecting to propel the growth of the market, globally. There are just three types of vaccines in the market: bivalent, tetravalent, and non-avalent.

All the three vaccines are highly effective in avoiding infection with both virus types 16 and 18, which are liable for curing 70% of cervical cancer cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S, human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infection.

Over 70% of vulvar and vaginal diseases, 60% of penile malignant growths, and 90% of anal cancer and cervical tumors are caused because of HPV. Moreover, in women, cervical cancer is very common among age between 9 to 30, which spur the need for HPV vaccine. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2017, cervical cancer is liable for over 2,50,000 deaths of women globally and 85% of these deaths occur in developing countries.

Increasing Initiatives by Government & Private Organizations

Over the past few years, governments of different nations and private organizations are taking several steps to bolster the growth of the market. Rising initiatives such as heavy investments on research and development, increase in awareness programs, extensive research activities and clinical trials and ease in approvals by the regulatory bodies, are the supporting factors for the market.

For instance, recently, India launched the first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer. Also, Profectus Biosciences, Inc., is in process to develop GeneVax prime/VesiculoVax, a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The vaccine is believed to be effective against seven HPV kinds.

Furthermore, organizations, especially UNICEF, have made efforts to improve vaccine acceptance over the years. The impact of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund and UNICEF supply division permits vaccinations to be acquired at lower prices for diverse nations.

Market Segmentation

In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising prevalence of HPV-related diseases and better healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Novartis AG

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Bharat Biotech International Limited

Report Scope:

In this report, global human papillomavirus vaccine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Valence:

  • Bivalent

  • Quadrivalent

  • Nonvalent

  • Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Disease Indication:

  • Cervical Cancer

  • Anal Cancer

  • Vaginal Cancer

  • Penile Cancer

  • Vulvar Cancer

  • Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Governmental & Non-Governmental Organizations

  • Public & Private Alliances

  • Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Europe & CIS

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0754y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Pops After FDA Grants Its Cancer Vaccine A Breakthrough Designation

    Moderna stock jumped late Wednesday after the FDA granted its Merck-partnered cancer vaccine a breakthrough designation.

  • Crispr Therapeutics: FDA Filing on Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Is Almost Done

    The company said it expects to complete a filing for FDA approval for the treatment by March, highlighting its lead in a competitive field.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Ozempic Runs Low for Diabetes Patients as Weight-Loss Use Surges

    Drugs like Ozempic have become so popular among people seeking to lose weight that they are now in short supply for patients with diabetes who depend on the medicines. Diabetes patients said they are spending hours trying to find nearby pharmacies that have their prescriptions in stock. If they don’t, some patients have had to reduce dosing of Ozempic and similar drugs to stretch out their supplies, or switch to alternative drugs.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Why CVRx Stock Is Plunging Today

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. The BeAT-HF post-market trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized into two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline-directed medical therapy versus guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mort

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Look Anemic

    Natural gas markets have drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are hovering around the $2.20 level.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Cancer drugmaker down to 3 employees after trial failure

    A cancer firm has gone from a paltry nine employees to an even scanter three after a chemoprotective drug failed in clinical trials.

  • The 5 most important things to know about Medicare so you don’t overpay, according to an expert

    Medicare can be complicated to navigate. Author and expert Diane Omdahl has the answers to your hard questions.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Ericsson Sees Slowdown In 5G Orders, Slashes 1.4K Jobs

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) eyed downsizing by 1,400 jobs in Sweden as it battled softness in demand for its 5G gear in markets like the U.S. The downsizing reflected its plans to reduce costs by 9 billion Swedish kronor (equivalent to $861 million) by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities, and using fewer consultants, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ericsson completed negotiations with Swedish labor unions and plans to make job cuts through a voluntary program. Manager

  • Regeneron (REGN) Rare Disease Drug Gets FDA's Priority Review

    Regeneron's (REGN) application seeking approval of pozelimab for the ultra-rare hereditary immune disease CHAPLE gets Priority Review by the FDA.

  • Amazon Closes Health Clinic Deal in Bet on Physicians for Healthcare Growth

    The e-commerce giant struck the $3.9 billion deal for One Medical as CVS and Walgreens also forge expansions based on clinicians.

  • Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

    Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic. One Medical, which was owned by San Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc, has about 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets.

  • China's Big Tech firms set for fierce price wars as business lines blur, with JD taking on PDD while Douyin squares up to Meituan

    Just as the dust settles on the end of a long regulatory crackdown, analysts say China's Big Tech firms now face a new challenge - a period of brutal price wars in a sector with increasingly blurred business lines, pointing to thinner profits and a tough outlook ahead. JD.com, the e-commerce giant controlled by its billionaire founder Richard Liu Qiangdong, is lumbering up for the first round of these price wars after setting aside 10 billion yuan (US$1.45 billion) in subsidies for consumers sta

  • Amazon officially becomes a health care provider after closing purchase of One Medical

    Amazon has completed its buyout of One Medical, but officials aren't done investigating the deal.

  • Rio Tinto Slashes Dividend as Weak China Demand Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group reported lower-than-expected profits and slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee