U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.20
    +0.31 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -10.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    -0.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0092 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0089 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1040
    +1.4650 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,975.83
    +2.89 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.75
    +7.93 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Global Human Recombinant DNA Market Report 2022-2027: Regulatory Landscape, Product Recalls, Pipeline Products, and Discussion on Future Perspective, Strategies, and Developments of the Industry

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Recombinant DNA: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

This report highlights the current and future market potential for human recombinant DNA and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and key players in the market.

The report also provides market projections from 2022 through 2027. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, and market forces are also provided.

Recombinant DNA technology (RDT) is essential for improving health conditions, primarily by developing new vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The treatment strategies are improved by developing diagnostics kits, monitoring devices and new therapeutic approaches. Additionally, many other industries such as agriculture are benefiting from the research conducted on genetically modified organisms (GMO), for example microorganisms that are considered clean fuel producers and bio degraders.

Advances in oncology research for discovering underlying molecular mechanisms of cancerous cells to develop novel therapeutics is benefitting the market. The rising number of advanced cancer cases worldwide has significantly increased the need for developing DNA damage-response drugs. These drugs can improve cancer survival by providing a selective and well-tolerated treatment approach.

Regulatory approvals that delay product marketing can adversely impact manufacturer revenues. Similarly, a delay in post-approval of a drug product for another therapeutic indication increases clinical trial costs and potentially affects the labeling and approval status of currently marketed products.

Report Includes

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of the market potential for human recombinant DNA, based on product, application, and region

  • Coverage of history and future of human recombinant DNA, and latest technological advancements of the industry

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

  • Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Company profiles of major players within the industry AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

  • Homologous Recombination (Hr)

  • Targets for Cancer Therapy

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

  • Growing Aging Population

  • Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

  • Market Restraints

  • Price Controls

  • Entry of Biosimilars

  • Opportunities

  • Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Human Protein Replacements

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Therapeutic Agents for Human Diseases

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Vaccines

  • Types of Vaccines

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Eli Lilly

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sya4pn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-recombinant-dna-market-report-2022-2027-regulatory-landscape-product-recalls-pipeline-products-and-discussion-on-future-perspective-strategies-and-developments-of-the-industry-301597952.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Uber Q2 earnings are the stock's ‘most convincing evidence yet’: Analyst

    DA Davidson Analyst Tom White joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Uber earnings, consumer headwinds, rising inflation, advertising, partnerships, and the outlook for post-pandemic growth.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts by more than 50%

    Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiBiden Team Tries to Blun

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Block Q2 Preview: Can Shares Continue Soaring?

    Block shares have soared more than 20% over the last month, with buyers stepping in left and right.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

    Since its debut in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has stood tall as the stock market's health barometer. With the Dow declining as much as 19% from its all-time closing high in 2022, and the S&P 500 producing its worst first-half return in more than 50 years, bargains abound for opportunistic investors. Among these 30 stalwart companies are three Dow stocks that are screaming buys in August.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital

    In this article, we shall be going over the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. To skip our detailed analysis of Ro’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. Jesse Sunho Ro is the founder and […]

  • What's in the Cards for Berkshire (BRK.B) in Q2 Earnings?

    Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) Q2 results are likely to benefit from improved railroad and higher premium revenues at its insurance business and utilities and energy business.

  • 10 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now. The 52-week low for a stock reflects the least closing price the security has traded at over a 52-week timeline. Many investors seek out […]

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • What's in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) Q2 Earnings?

    An update on the IPO of Solta Medical and regular top-line and bottom-line numbers will grab investors' attention when Bausch Health (BHC) reports Q2 results.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.