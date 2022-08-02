Global Human Recombinant DNA Market Report 2022-2027: Regulatory Landscape, Product Recalls, Pipeline Products, and Discussion on Future Perspective, Strategies, and Developments of the Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Recombinant DNA: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for human recombinant DNA and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and key players in the market.

The report also provides market projections from 2022 through 2027. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, and market forces are also provided.

Recombinant DNA technology (RDT) is essential for improving health conditions, primarily by developing new vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The treatment strategies are improved by developing diagnostics kits, monitoring devices and new therapeutic approaches. Additionally, many other industries such as agriculture are benefiting from the research conducted on genetically modified organisms (GMO), for example microorganisms that are considered clean fuel producers and bio degraders.



Advances in oncology research for discovering underlying molecular mechanisms of cancerous cells to develop novel therapeutics is benefitting the market. The rising number of advanced cancer cases worldwide has significantly increased the need for developing DNA damage-response drugs. These drugs can improve cancer survival by providing a selective and well-tolerated treatment approach.



Regulatory approvals that delay product marketing can adversely impact manufacturer revenues. Similarly, a delay in post-approval of a drug product for another therapeutic indication increases clinical trial costs and potentially affects the labeling and approval status of currently marketed products.

Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for human recombinant DNA, based on product, application, and region

Coverage of history and future of human recombinant DNA, and latest technological advancements of the industry

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players within the industry AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Homologous Recombination (Hr)

Targets for Cancer Therapy

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

Growing Aging Population

Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

Market Restraints

Price Controls

Entry of Biosimilars

Opportunities

Untapped Potential in Emerging Markets

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Human Protein Replacements

Market Size and Forecast

Therapeutic Agents for Human Diseases

Market Size and Forecast

Vaccines

Types of Vaccines

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Market Size and Forecast

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sya4pn

