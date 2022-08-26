Global Human Reproductive Technology Products and Markets Analysis Report 2022: Data from 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Reproductive Technologies: Products and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing investments and advancements in each of the three major areas of infertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction.



The report is designed to be a comprehensive business tool to provide an in-depth look at the markets for reproductive drugs and technologies. The geographic scope of the report is global. The report reviews male and female reproductive health, presents standard pharmaceutical treatments and devices, and reviews technologies associated with reproductive health. The report also explores market size, identifies market participants, and investigates pipeline products and technologies.

Many factors influence the human reproductive arena. Countries differ in their approaches and acceptance of fertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction. Culture, religion, and social environment all play a role; depending on the country and position of women in the society, it can make a huge difference on how reproduction is treated.

The choice of contraception varies by country: in Japan, condoms and abortions are preferred to other methods; in India, sterilization is the preferred method of birth control; in China, the use of the coil is preferred; while in Africa, injectable birth control dominates. This difference in preference by country is also seen in the fertility and sexual dysfunction areas.

One of the most widely publicized, celebrated and, at the time, controversial medical landmarks in this area is the use of assisted reproductive technology (ART) to manage infertility. Recent developments in the field of ART have intensified the hopes and the wishes of infertile people to resolve their infertility, resulting in an increasing demand for such services in both developed and developing countries.

While developments in ART have evolved rapidly, so have the ethical, social, and political controversies that surround nearly all aspects of ART. Few other areas in medicine have posed so many social and ethical questions and attracted so much public attention. Cultural differences influence the acceptance of ART.

In addition, economic forces play a role in this market because it is an expensive undertaking that is not affordable to many. In Asia, the doors seem to be opening for growth, but there are barriers to overcome such as educating physicians and patients about the procedures and social and culture mores that influence ART.

New developments in the area of contraception have stepped up the quest for easier, safer, and more convenient methods of contraception. There is no miracle drug or method of contraception, but scientists are pursuing several avenues of discovery to create better options for individuals.

Sexual dysfunction is now an acknowledged disorder by the general public and the medical community. Prior to the advent of Viagra, the disorder was present but not acknowledged and largely went untreated. The introduction of Viagra opened Pandora's box in the development of sexual dysfunction drugs and devices for both sexes, at a time when female sexual dysfunction was virtually unknown.

This area of reproductive health is teeming with opportunities for research and discovery and will likely continue to advance over the next few years, but progress has been slow, and some ED products are open to generic development.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Actavis,Inc., Bayer AG, EMD Serono,Inc. and Quidel Corp.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by treatment type, disease indication, end-user vertical, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of this reproductive health market

Discussion of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for reproductive drugs and technologies, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace

Identification of promising new products and technologies still in the development and pipeline stage, and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years

Review of the company competitive landscape for global human reproductive drugs market, their product portfolios, global rankings, and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues

Key merger and acquisition deals, new product launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry

A relevant patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Structure and Function of the Reproductive System

Male

Female

Neuroendocrine Regulation

Menarche

Menstruation Cycle

Phases of Sexual Responses

Male Sexual Response

Female Sexual Response

Neurohormonal Control of the Female and Male Reproductive System

Effects of Aging

Issues and Trends of Reproductive Health

Contraceptive Insurance

Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills

Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis

Designer Babies

New Use for Contraceptives

Aging and Infertility

Death by Contraceptive Patch

Sexual Dysfunction and Cancer

Infertility and Cancer

Signaling Pathway for Fertility Treatment

Marketing Tactics

Male Birth Control

Merchandising Targeting Women

Counterfeit Products

Surplus Embryos and Fetuses

Stem Cell and Other Controversial Issues - Selected International Views

Controversial Disposal of Embryos

Demographics

Chapter 4 Infertility Market

Introduction and Overview of Infertility

Definition of Infertility

Etiology of Infertility

Evaluation of Fertility

Unexplained Infertility

Multiple Births

Asia Factor

Chapter 5 Covid-19 Impact

Introduction

Covid-19: Impact on the Medical Devices and Pharma Industries

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Covid-19 Impact on Supply Chain

U.S. Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact

European Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact

Apac Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact

China: Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 Impact on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments

Covid-19 Impact on Critical Devices

Covid-19 Impact on Human Reproductive Technologies and Products Markets

Chapter 6 Methods of Treatment

Fertility Pharmaceuticals

Introduction and Types

Market Revenues and Forecast

Future Advancements in Infertility Products

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 Assistive Reproductive Technologies

Introduction

Types

Ivf

Ovulation Induction

Oocyte Retrieval

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (Icsi)

Fertilization

Embryo Transfer

Results of Ivf

Gift

Zift

Wombs for Rent

Oocyte Donation

Frozen Embryos

United States Fertility Clinics

Market Revenues and Forecast

Future Trends in Assistive Reproductive Technology

Competitive Analysis Chapter 8 Fertility Diagnostics

Introduction

Types

Urine Studies

Market Revenues and Forecast

Competitive Analysis

Future Advancements in Diagnostic Fertility Treatment

Total Infertility Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter 9 Contraception Market

Introduction and Overview of Contraception

Pharmaceuticals

Types

Other Drug Regimens for Contraception

Market Revenues and Forecast

Competitive Analysis

Prescription Devices

Market Revenues and Forecast

Competitive Analysis

Future Advancements in Contraception

Total Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter 10 Sexual Dysfunction Market

Introduction and Overview

Types of Sexual Dysfunction

Causes of Sexual Dysfunction

Demographics of Sexual Dysfunction

Pharmaceuticals

Introduction and Types

Market Revenues and Forecast

Competitive Analysis

Devices

Market Revenues and Forecast

Future Advancements in Sexual Dysfunction

Total Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter 11 Patents

Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

Patent by Company

Patents by Application

Infertility Treatments

Contraception

Sexual Dysfunction

Leading Market Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Total Market

Total Global Market for Reproductive Technologies and Products, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Total Market Size by Category

Industry Participants by Category

Total Market Size by Product Type

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Actavis, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Church & Dwight Company Inc.

Coopersurgical Inc.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Emd Serono, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Merck Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Princeton Biomeditech Corp.

Quidel Corp.

Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Vivus Inc.

