Global Human Reproductive Technology Products and Markets Analysis Report 2022: Data from 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027
Increasing investments and advancements in each of the three major areas of infertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction.
The report is designed to be a comprehensive business tool to provide an in-depth look at the markets for reproductive drugs and technologies. The geographic scope of the report is global. The report reviews male and female reproductive health, presents standard pharmaceutical treatments and devices, and reviews technologies associated with reproductive health. The report also explores market size, identifies market participants, and investigates pipeline products and technologies.
Many factors influence the human reproductive arena. Countries differ in their approaches and acceptance of fertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction. Culture, religion, and social environment all play a role; depending on the country and position of women in the society, it can make a huge difference on how reproduction is treated.
The choice of contraception varies by country: in Japan, condoms and abortions are preferred to other methods; in India, sterilization is the preferred method of birth control; in China, the use of the coil is preferred; while in Africa, injectable birth control dominates. This difference in preference by country is also seen in the fertility and sexual dysfunction areas.
One of the most widely publicized, celebrated and, at the time, controversial medical landmarks in this area is the use of assisted reproductive technology (ART) to manage infertility. Recent developments in the field of ART have intensified the hopes and the wishes of infertile people to resolve their infertility, resulting in an increasing demand for such services in both developed and developing countries.
While developments in ART have evolved rapidly, so have the ethical, social, and political controversies that surround nearly all aspects of ART. Few other areas in medicine have posed so many social and ethical questions and attracted so much public attention. Cultural differences influence the acceptance of ART.
In addition, economic forces play a role in this market because it is an expensive undertaking that is not affordable to many. In Asia, the doors seem to be opening for growth, but there are barriers to overcome such as educating physicians and patients about the procedures and social and culture mores that influence ART.
New developments in the area of contraception have stepped up the quest for easier, safer, and more convenient methods of contraception. There is no miracle drug or method of contraception, but scientists are pursuing several avenues of discovery to create better options for individuals.
Sexual dysfunction is now an acknowledged disorder by the general public and the medical community. Prior to the advent of Viagra, the disorder was present but not acknowledged and largely went untreated. The introduction of Viagra opened Pandora's box in the development of sexual dysfunction drugs and devices for both sexes, at a time when female sexual dysfunction was virtually unknown.
This area of reproductive health is teeming with opportunities for research and discovery and will likely continue to advance over the next few years, but progress has been slow, and some ED products are open to generic development.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Actavis,Inc., Bayer AG, EMD Serono,Inc. and Quidel Corp.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by treatment type, disease indication, end-user vertical, and geographic region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of this reproductive health market
Discussion of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for reproductive drugs and technologies, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace
Identification of promising new products and technologies still in the development and pipeline stage, and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
Review of the company competitive landscape for global human reproductive drugs market, their product portfolios, global rankings, and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues
Key merger and acquisition deals, new product launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry
A relevant patent analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
Structure and Function of the Reproductive System
Male
Female
Neuroendocrine Regulation
Menarche
Menstruation Cycle
Phases of Sexual Responses
Male Sexual Response
Female Sexual Response
Neurohormonal Control of the Female and Male Reproductive System
Effects of Aging
Issues and Trends of Reproductive Health
Contraceptive Insurance
Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills
Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis
Designer Babies
New Use for Contraceptives
Aging and Infertility
Death by Contraceptive Patch
Sexual Dysfunction and Cancer
Infertility and Cancer
Signaling Pathway for Fertility Treatment
Marketing Tactics
Male Birth Control
Merchandising Targeting Women
Counterfeit Products
Surplus Embryos and Fetuses
Stem Cell and Other Controversial Issues - Selected International Views
Controversial Disposal of Embryos
Demographics
Chapter 4 Infertility Market
Introduction and Overview of Infertility
Definition of Infertility
Etiology of Infertility
Evaluation of Fertility
Unexplained Infertility
Multiple Births
Asia Factor
Chapter 5 Covid-19 Impact
Introduction
Covid-19: Impact on the Medical Devices and Pharma Industries
Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
Covid-19 Impact on Supply Chain
U.S. Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact
European Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact
Apac Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact
China: Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 Impact on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments
Covid-19 Impact on Critical Devices
Covid-19 Impact on Human Reproductive Technologies and Products Markets
Chapter 6 Methods of Treatment
Fertility Pharmaceuticals
Introduction and Types
Market Revenues and Forecast
Future Advancements in Infertility Products
Competitive Analysis
Chapter 7 Assistive Reproductive Technologies
Introduction
Types
Ivf
Ovulation Induction
Oocyte Retrieval
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (Icsi)
Fertilization
Embryo Transfer
Results of Ivf
Gift
Zift
Wombs for Rent
Oocyte Donation
Frozen Embryos
United States Fertility Clinics
Market Revenues and Forecast
Future Trends in Assistive Reproductive Technology
Competitive Analysis Chapter 8 Fertility Diagnostics
Introduction
Types
Urine Studies
Market Revenues and Forecast
Competitive Analysis
Future Advancements in Diagnostic Fertility Treatment
Total Infertility Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter 9 Contraception Market
Introduction and Overview of Contraception
Pharmaceuticals
Types
Other Drug Regimens for Contraception
Market Revenues and Forecast
Competitive Analysis
Prescription Devices
Market Revenues and Forecast
Competitive Analysis
Future Advancements in Contraception
Total Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter 10 Sexual Dysfunction Market
Introduction and Overview
Types of Sexual Dysfunction
Causes of Sexual Dysfunction
Demographics of Sexual Dysfunction
Pharmaceuticals
Introduction and Types
Market Revenues and Forecast
Competitive Analysis
Devices
Market Revenues and Forecast
Future Advancements in Sexual Dysfunction
Total Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter 11 Patents
Patent Analysis by Manufacturer
Patent by Company
Patents by Application
Infertility Treatments
Contraception
Sexual Dysfunction
Leading Market Manufacturers
Chapter 12 Total Market
Total Global Market for Reproductive Technologies and Products, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Total Market Size by Category
Industry Participants by Category
Total Market Size by Product Type
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Actavis, Inc.
Bayer AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Church & Dwight Company Inc.
Coopersurgical Inc.
Eli Lilly & Co.
Emd Serono, Inc.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Janssen Pharmaceutical
Merck Inc.
Novartis International AG
Pfizer Inc.
Princeton Biomeditech Corp.
Quidel Corp.
Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Vivus Inc.
