U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.89
    -68.23 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,863.86
    -427.92 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,384.70
    -254.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.44
    -16.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.15
    -0.37 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    -12.10 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0062 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0610
    +0.0350 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1870
    +0.7170 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,405.35
    -321.71 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.18
    -5.02 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.12
    -2.62 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Global Human Reproductive Technology Products and Markets Analysis Report 2022: Data from 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Reproductive Technologies: Products and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Increasing investments and advancements in each of the three major areas of infertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction.

The report is designed to be a comprehensive business tool to provide an in-depth look at the markets for reproductive drugs and technologies. The geographic scope of the report is global. The report reviews male and female reproductive health, presents standard pharmaceutical treatments and devices, and reviews technologies associated with reproductive health. The report also explores market size, identifies market participants, and investigates pipeline products and technologies.

Many factors influence the human reproductive arena. Countries differ in their approaches and acceptance of fertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction. Culture, religion, and social environment all play a role; depending on the country and position of women in the society, it can make a huge difference on how reproduction is treated.

The choice of contraception varies by country: in Japan, condoms and abortions are preferred to other methods; in India, sterilization is the preferred method of birth control; in China, the use of the coil is preferred; while in Africa, injectable birth control dominates. This difference in preference by country is also seen in the fertility and sexual dysfunction areas.

One of the most widely publicized, celebrated and, at the time, controversial medical landmarks in this area is the use of assisted reproductive technology (ART) to manage infertility. Recent developments in the field of ART have intensified the hopes and the wishes of infertile people to resolve their infertility, resulting in an increasing demand for such services in both developed and developing countries.

While developments in ART have evolved rapidly, so have the ethical, social, and political controversies that surround nearly all aspects of ART. Few other areas in medicine have posed so many social and ethical questions and attracted so much public attention. Cultural differences influence the acceptance of ART.

In addition, economic forces play a role in this market because it is an expensive undertaking that is not affordable to many. In Asia, the doors seem to be opening for growth, but there are barriers to overcome such as educating physicians and patients about the procedures and social and culture mores that influence ART.

New developments in the area of contraception have stepped up the quest for easier, safer, and more convenient methods of contraception. There is no miracle drug or method of contraception, but scientists are pursuing several avenues of discovery to create better options for individuals.

Sexual dysfunction is now an acknowledged disorder by the general public and the medical community. Prior to the advent of Viagra, the disorder was present but not acknowledged and largely went untreated. The introduction of Viagra opened Pandora's box in the development of sexual dysfunction drugs and devices for both sexes, at a time when female sexual dysfunction was virtually unknown.

This area of reproductive health is teeming with opportunities for research and discovery and will likely continue to advance over the next few years, but progress has been slow, and some ED products are open to generic development.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Actavis,Inc., Bayer AG, EMD Serono,Inc. and Quidel Corp.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by treatment type, disease indication, end-user vertical, and geographic region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of this reproductive health market

  • Discussion of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for reproductive drugs and technologies, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace

  • Identification of promising new products and technologies still in the development and pipeline stage, and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years

  • Review of the company competitive landscape for global human reproductive drugs market, their product portfolios, global rankings, and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues

  • Key merger and acquisition deals, new product launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry

  • A relevant patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

  • Structure and Function of the Reproductive System

  • Male

  • Female

  • Neuroendocrine Regulation

  • Menarche

  • Menstruation Cycle

  • Phases of Sexual Responses

  • Male Sexual Response

  • Female Sexual Response

  • Neurohormonal Control of the Female and Male Reproductive System

  • Effects of Aging

  • Issues and Trends of Reproductive Health

  • Contraceptive Insurance

  • Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills

  • Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis

  • Designer Babies

  • New Use for Contraceptives

  • Aging and Infertility

  • Death by Contraceptive Patch

  • Sexual Dysfunction and Cancer

  • Infertility and Cancer

  • Signaling Pathway for Fertility Treatment

  • Marketing Tactics

  • Male Birth Control

  • Merchandising Targeting Women

  • Counterfeit Products

  • Surplus Embryos and Fetuses

  • Stem Cell and Other Controversial Issues - Selected International Views

  • Controversial Disposal of Embryos

  • Demographics

Chapter 4 Infertility Market

  • Introduction and Overview of Infertility

  • Definition of Infertility

  • Etiology of Infertility

  • Evaluation of Fertility

  • Unexplained Infertility

  • Multiple Births

  • Asia Factor

Chapter 5 Covid-19 Impact

  • Introduction

  • Covid-19: Impact on the Medical Devices and Pharma Industries

  • Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

  • Covid-19 Impact on Supply Chain

  • U.S. Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact

  • European Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact

  • Apac Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact

  • China: Covid-19 Impact

  • Covid-19 Impact on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments

  • Covid-19 Impact on Critical Devices

  • Covid-19 Impact on Human Reproductive Technologies and Products Markets

Chapter 6 Methods of Treatment

  • Fertility Pharmaceuticals

  • Introduction and Types

  • Market Revenues and Forecast

  • Future Advancements in Infertility Products

  • Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 Assistive Reproductive Technologies

  • Introduction

  • Types

  • Ivf

  • Ovulation Induction

  • Oocyte Retrieval

  • Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (Icsi)

  • Fertilization

  • Embryo Transfer

  • Results of Ivf

  • Gift

  • Zift

  • Wombs for Rent

  • Oocyte Donation

  • Frozen Embryos

  • United States Fertility Clinics

  • Market Revenues and Forecast

  • Future Trends in Assistive Reproductive Technology

  • Competitive Analysis Chapter 8 Fertility Diagnostics

  • Introduction

  • Types

  • Urine Studies

  • Market Revenues and Forecast

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Future Advancements in Diagnostic Fertility Treatment

  • Total Infertility Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter 9 Contraception Market

  • Introduction and Overview of Contraception

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Types

  • Other Drug Regimens for Contraception

  • Market Revenues and Forecast

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Prescription Devices

  • Market Revenues and Forecast

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Future Advancements in Contraception

  • Total Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter 10 Sexual Dysfunction Market

  • Introduction and Overview

  • Types of Sexual Dysfunction

  • Causes of Sexual Dysfunction

  • Demographics of Sexual Dysfunction

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Introduction and Types

  • Market Revenues and Forecast

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Devices

  • Market Revenues and Forecast

  • Future Advancements in Sexual Dysfunction

  • Total Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter 11 Patents

  • Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

  • Patent by Company

  • Patents by Application

  • Infertility Treatments

  • Contraception

  • Sexual Dysfunction

  • Leading Market Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Total Market

  • Total Global Market for Reproductive Technologies and Products, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

  • Total Market Size by Category

  • Industry Participants by Category

  • Total Market Size by Product Type

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

  • Actavis, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Church & Dwight Company Inc.

  • Coopersurgical Inc.

  • Eli Lilly & Co.

  • Emd Serono, Inc.

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Janssen Pharmaceutical

  • Merck Inc.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Princeton Biomeditech Corp.

  • Quidel Corp.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals.

  • Vivus Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y9iat

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-reproductive-technology-products-and-markets-analysis-report-2022-data-from-2020-2021-estimates-for-2022-and-cagr-projections-through-2027-301613040.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • Warren Buffett keeps betting big on oil. Here are 2 high-yield energy stocks — offering up to 13.3% — for some healthy income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends while you’re at it.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID vaccine patent

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna’s decision to sue rival vaccine maker Pfizer over the delivery technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)

    The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present. It's preferable to buy "when there's fear in the market," say Shah. "Don't fall into the trap of buying when there's FOMO," he added. Ag

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins

    Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Alibaba, Nio stocks rally along with other Chinese names as SEC reaches audit deal with China

    U.S-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Nio Inc. were among Chinese names trading higher in morning action Friday.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Despite Falling 83%?

    Shareholders in cloud-based communications management platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have had it tough over the past 18 months with share prices down about 83% from highs set in February 2021. The company went public six years ago but is still burning cash, and Wall Street appears to be tired of waiting for profits. Let's take a look at why Twilio's profitability struggles are overblown, what management is trying to accomplish, and why the stock could be a great investment idea at today's price.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Exclusive-Chinese defence firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources

    SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) -China has entrusted a defence-focussed state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas' billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) stopped carrying Venezuelan oil in August 2019 after Washington tightened sanctions on the South American exporter. Since November 2020 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) has been carrying Venezuelan crude on three tankers it acquired that year from PetroChina, CNPC's listed vehicle, the sources said.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Bill Gates’ top 10 dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s performance, and go directly to read Bill Gates Portfolio: Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was established in 2000 with the purpose to improve the well-being of […]

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AMC Entertainment Holdings, Rocket Companies, Bed Bath & Beyond, Snap and Roku

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Rocket Companies, Bed Bath & Beyond, Snap and Roku are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as Powell delivers speech in Jackson Hole

    Stocks tumbled Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on the U.S. central bank's commitment to fight inflation in a hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.