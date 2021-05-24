Global Human-Robot Cooperation Markets Report 2021-2026: Up to 43% of Automation Productivity Gains will be via Human-Robot Collaboration Solutions
DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human-Robot Cooperation Market: Cloud Robotics, Digital Twins, Teleoperation, and Virtual Reality 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The convergence of cloud robotics, digital twin technology, teleoperation, and virtual reality will enable a level of human-to-robot collaboration. This research evaluates each of these technologies and solutions including their use in next-generation robotics and automation.
This research assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components.
Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.
This research also evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. It also provides market forecasts for IIoT teleoperation and telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. It also evaluates the role of digital twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics.
This research also evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. It assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The research also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning. It also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twinning solutions in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.
This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the virtual reality market including analysis of the VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property, and analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content. It provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis, analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, analysis of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. It also presents key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.
Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.
Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.
A digital twin represents a virtual object representation of a real-world item in which the virtual is mapped to physical things in the real world such as equipment, robots, or virtually any connected business asset. This mapping in the digital world is facilitated by IoT platforms and software that is leveraged to create a digital representation of the physical asset. The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition.
Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation. The publisher of this report sees this form of cyber-physical connectivity, signaling, and control as a key capability to realize the vision for Industry 4.0 to fully digitize production, servitization, and the "as a service" model for products.
Virtual Reality (VR) technology and applications will undergo a substantial transformation during the pre-5G era, leading to mass adoption of full-featured, mobile supported, and fully immersive VR technologies in the post-5G era. We expect 5G to reduce network latency significantly, which will enable many previously tethered-only applications and services such as streaming remote robotic controls and teleoperation via haptic or tactile communications, and 360-degree virtual reality-based user interfaces and controls.
Select Findings:
Global digital twin supported solutions in smart cities will reach $3.77 billion by 2026
Global cloud robotics market will approach $27.5 billion by 2026, growing at 33.1% CAGR
Global AI market in cloud robotics will reach $17.2 billion by 2026, growing at 59.4% CAGR
Global 5G in the cloud robotics market will reach $10.6 billion by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR
Up to 83% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of Digital Twinning capability by 2026
Digital twinning will become standard feature/functionality for IoT Application Enablement by 2027
Leading digit twin solutions involve Asset Twinning, Component Twinning, System Twinning, Process and Workflow Twinning
Over 94% of vendors recognize the need for IIoT APIs and platform integration with digital twinning functionality for industrial verticals
Nearly 40% of executives across a broad spectrum of industry verticals understand the benefits of digital twinning and up to 55% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2028
Companies Featured
ABB Group
Adept Technology
AGT Robotics
Alcatel Mobile
Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Altair Engineering, Inc.
Amazon Web Services
Analog Devices Inc.
ANSYS
AppFolio
ARM Holdings
Atmel Corporation
Aucotec AG
Autodesk Inc.
Automation IG
Avegant Corp.
BARCO
Bentley Systems, Incorporated
Bosch
Buildium
CADFEM GmbH
Calvary Robotics
Cisco Systems
Cityzenith
CloudMinds
Console
Contiki
CoSMo Company SAS
Cyber Glove Systems
Cypress Semiconductor Corp
Dassault Systems
Digi International
Digital Twin Consortium
Digital Twin Technologies
DNV GL
DXC Technology
Eclipse Foundation
Ecovacs Robotics Inc.
Ekso Bionics
Emerson
Emesent
Entrata
EON Reality Inc.
Erle Robotics
FANUC Corporation
Faststream Technologies
FEINGUSS BLANK GmbH
Flowserve
Forward Networks
FOVE Inc.
General Electric
Google Inc.
H Robotics
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell
HotBlack Robotics Srl
HP
HTC Corporation
Huawei Technologies
IBM Corporation
Industrial Internet Consortium
Integrated Device Technology Inc
Intel Corporation
Intellias
Intuitive Surgical
Invicara
iRobot Corp.
KBMax
Kuka AG
Lanner Electronics
Leap Motion Inc.
LG Corporation
Lockheed Martin
London Computer Systems
Magic Leap
Matrix Industrial Automation
Maxim Integrated
Mazor Robotics
Microsoft Corporation
Motion Controls Robotics Inc.
MRI Software
MYO
Nachi Fujikoshi
National Instruments
NavVis
NextVR
NGRAIN Corporation
Niantic Inc.
NKK Switches
Nokia StarGazing VR Application
Nvidia Corporation
NXP
Oculus VR, LLC
Omron Corporation
Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)
Oracle
Ortelio Ltd
Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
Ozobot & Evollve Inc.
PETRA Data Science
Physical Web
Pratiti Technologies
Prodea System Inc.,
Property Boulevard
PTC
Pv-Kraftwerker
QiO Technologies
Qualcomm Inc.
Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.
RealPage
ReconRobotics Inc.
Robert Bosch (Germany)
Rockend
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Rohm Semiconductor
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
SAP
Schneider
Seegrid
Segway Inc. and Ninebot
Semtech Corporation
SenSat
Sensics Inc.
Siemens
Sight Machine Inc.
Simplifa GmbH
Sixense Entertainment Inc.
SK Telecom
SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
Softweb Solutions Inc.
Sogeti Group
Sony Corporation
Spacex
StreamVR
SWIM.AI (US).
Synavision
Sysmex Corporation
Tech-Con Automation Inc.
Tend.ai
Texas Instruments
TIBCO Software
TOPS Software
Toshiba Corporation
Unity Technologies
Universal Robots
UrsaLeo
Virtalis Limited
Virtual Reality Company (VRC)
Visualiz
VREAL
Vuzix Corporation
Wevr
Wipro Limited
Wolf Robotics LLC
WorldViz
XenonStack
Yardi Systems
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Zeiss VR One
Zest Labs
ZTE Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpbt34
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-robot-cooperation-markets-report-2021-2026-up-to-43-of-automation-productivity-gains-will-be-via-human-robot-collaboration-solutions-301297624.html
SOURCE Research and Markets