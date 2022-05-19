U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Global Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase Drugs Development Report 2022: Analysis by by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players report provides in depth analysis on Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48) targeted pipeline therapeutics.

The report provides comprehensive information complete with Analysis by Indications, Stage of Development, Mechanism of Action (MoA), Route of Administration (RoA) and Molecule Type. The report also covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

Additionally, the report analyses the pipeline products across relevant therapy areas under development and provides an overview of key players involved in Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48) targeted therapeutics development and features dormant and discontinued projects.

The report helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope

  • The report provides a snapshot of the Global therapeutic landscape for Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48)

  • The report reviews Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

  • The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

  • The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, Product Description, Descriptive Mechanism of Action (MoA), Research and Development (R&D) brief, Licensing and Collaboration details & Other Developmental Activities

  • The report reviews key players involved in Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

  • The report assesses Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48) targeted therapeutics based on Mechanism of Action (MoA), Route of Administration (RoA) and Molecule Type

  • The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

  • The report reviews latest news and deals related to Human SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA Dependent RNA Polymerase (RdRp or EC 2.7.7.48) targeted therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

Target - Overview

  • Target - Therapeutics Development

  • Products under Development by Stage of Development

  • Products under Development by Therapy Area

  • Products under Development by Indication

  • Products under Development by Companies

  • Products under Development by Universities/Institutes

Target - Therapeutics Assessment

  • Assessment by Mechanism of Action

  • Assessment by Route of Administration

  • Assessment by Molecule Type

Target - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Target - Drug Profiles

  • Product Description

  • Mechanism of Action

  • R&D Progress

Target - Dormant Products

Target - Discontinued Products

Target - Product Development Milestones

Featured News & Press Releases

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tep3z5


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


