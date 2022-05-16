The Global Human Vaccine Market is expected to grow by $ 20.37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Human Vaccine Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the human vaccine market and it is poised to grow by $ 20. 37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the human vaccine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in investments in vaccines segment, public immunization programs funded by governments, and improved public access to information about vaccines.

The human vaccine market analysis includes the route of administration segment and geographic landscape.



The human vaccine market is segmented as below:

By Route of Administration

• Intramuscular

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the varied demand for vaccines in high-income and developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the human vaccine market growth during the next few years. Also, R and D of novel vaccines and advancements in vaccine delivery systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on human vaccine market covers the following areas:

• Human vaccine market sizing

• Human vaccine market forecast

• Human vaccine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human vaccine market vendors that include Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BioNTech SE, CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Also, the human vaccine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

