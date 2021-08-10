U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,967.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,137.50
    +12.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.00
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.30
    +0.82 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.50
    +5.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +0.54 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5330
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,917.46
    +821.33 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.48
    +67.15 (+6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.68
    -14.62 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Humidifiers Market Report 2021: Key Players are Carel Industries, Dyson, Philips, Armstrong, P&G, Carrier and DriSteem, Honeywell, Vornado Air, Neptronic, and Nortec Humidity - Forecast to 2029

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humidifiers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The humidifiers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3%

The global market is being driven by growing awareness of the adverse effects of dry air and poor indoor air quality. A humidifier enhances atmospheric humidity and minimizes environmental dryness. Most humidifiers are employed in chilly areas that dry up the rooms and also assist remove the virus from the areas.

The market for humidifier devices is predicted to rise as customers become more aware of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and certain allergies. The applications of humidifiers also vary in industrial, healthcare, and home markets. 40% to 60% moisture is considered to be healthy in the area or the confined space.

This also limits mold or bacteria development. This report covers all the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the plant protein market and also focuses on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth opportunities in the present market, and future prospects.

Technological Advancements to Drive Global Market

Humidifiers are becoming indispensable in many industries where maintaining a consistent level of moisture is critical. In the healthcare industry, for example, hospitals use a variety of medical ventilators, which typically incorporate humidifiers, to increase the level of comfort for patients. Furthermore, rising concerns about static electricity in the textile, printing, and automotive industries are increasing the demand for industrial humidifiers.

Moreover, manufacturers are introducing ultra-modern humidifiers that can run on their own for up to 18 hours. Adding numerous additional features, such as empty tanks, automated emergency exit, color changeable 3D illumination, self-contained weather moisture adjustment, and others, are designed to enhance the marketability of humidifiers. Increasing respiratory problems, technological developments, increasing awareness, etc. are some of the major aspects that support the market expansion.

High Cost and Maintenance impede Market Growth

Humidifiers are expensive and necessitate the expertise of a professional for installation, handling, and maintenance. As a result, customers from all walks of life have yet to embrace it. The constant high maintenance of these devices is a crucial factor influencing their acceptance.

The unusual COVID-19 epidemic has also had a significant impact on the humidifier market due to a variety of issues like factory closures, raw material shortages, labor shortages, and so on. The expansion of the humidifier market has been limited throughout the world as customers' attention has turned to more emergency industries such as medical, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Cool-Mist Humidifiers Dominate the Market

The market has been segmented based on product type, mode of sale, application, and region. Based on product type the market is divided into ultrasonic, cool-mist, and warm-mist humidifiers. Cool-mist humidifiers can achieve high levels of saturation and help eliminate bacteria and germs.

Cool-mist humidifiers can be used in conjunction with medicinal treatments to alleviate skin allergies. As a result of these reasons, the cool-mist humidifier sector is likely to maintain its dominance among humidifier types throughout the forecast period. Based on the application segment, the market is divided intoresidential, commercial, industrial, and others.

The residential sector is estimated to dominate the market owing to the improved lifestyle. A variety of issues, such as preserving a healthy, pathogens-free indoor environment, alleviating breathability, alleviating skin irritation, and others, are growing demand for humidifiers.

Key Players

Carel Industries, Dyson, Philips, Armstrong International, Procter & Gamble, Carrier and DriSteem, Honeywell International, Vornado Air, Neptronic, and Nortec Humidity are the major participants in the humidifiers market.

A number of marketing methods have been used by players to remain competitive in the global humidifier market, including new launch products, expansion, joint ventures, and procurements. The research examines the leading players and discusses the competitive market. For the top players in the humidifier market, a product launch is an essential approach.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Humidifiers Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Current Scenario: New Product Launches, Increase in Animal-Free Testing
3.3. Drivers
3.3.1. Consumer health awareness is increasing globally.
3.3.2. Decreasing air quality indoors and outdoors owing to increasing levels of pollution.
3.3.3. Increasing disposable income.
3.4. Challenges
3.4.1. Regular need for maintenance.
3.4.2. Impact of Covid-19.
3.5. Opportunities
3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020
3.7. Competitive Landscape (Key Players)
3.7.1. Mergers and Acquisition Analysis
3.7.2. Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnership
3.7.3. New Product Launches

Chapter 4. Humidifiers Market, ByProductType, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Ultrasonic Humidifiers
4.3. Cool-Mist Humidifiers
4.4.Warm-Mist Humidifiers
4.5. Others

Chapter 5. Humidifiers Market, By Installation Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Fixed
5.3. Portable

Chapter 6. Humidifiers Market, By Mode of Sale, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Online
6.3. Offline

Chapter 7. Humidifiers Market, ByApplication, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. Residential
7.3. Commercial
7.4. Industrial
7.5. Others

Chapter 8. Humidifiers Market, By Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.1. Definition & Scope
8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2029
8.3. Regional Market Dashboard
8.4. Regional Market Snapshot
8.5. Regional Market Share Analysis 2019 to 2029

Chapter 9. North America Humidifiers Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 10. Latin America Humidifiers Market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 11. Europe Humidifiers market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Humidifiers market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa (MEA)Humidifiers market, Regional Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 14. Company Profiles

  • Carel Industries

  • Dyson

  • Philips

  • Armstrong International

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Carrier and DriSteem

  • Honeywell International

  • Vornado Air

  • Neptronic

  • Nortec Humidity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbqdpv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Oil Rebounds From Three-Week Low as Recovery Withstands Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded from a three-week low on expectations that the global economic recovery will withstand the latest virus onslaught, even as it takes a toll on fuel demand.Futures climbed toward $68 a barrel in New York, recovering in concert with other commodities, after tumbling almost 4% over the past two sessions. The Delta variant has led to rising infections and curbs on movement, most notably in China, where crude refining is set to be scaled back and air travel has slumped. St

  • Watch the Charts of ETSY Closely Now

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money on Thursday, Jim Cramer spoke with Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy , the online marketplace. Silverman explained that while sales growth slowed from 132% to just 13% in the quarter, Etsy is still going strong on a year-over-year basis. Silverman was excited about their acquisition of Depop, an online fashion marketplace that is very popular with younger consumers. Likewise, Silverman touted the company's purchase of Elo7, a Brazilian marketplace.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • China’s Top Oil Refiner Said to Cut Runs as Delta Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest oil refiner is scaling back operations as Beijing’s aggressive response to the delta virus variant saps demand for road and aviation fuel, according to an analyst.State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., commonly known as Sinopec, is cutting run rates at some plants by 5% to 10% this month as compared with July levels, Jean Zou, an analyst at Shanghai-based commodities researcher ICIS-China, said in an interview. The analytics firm tracks refinery operations,

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Oil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant in Asia

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rise of demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over a rise of COVID cases in Asian countries. Brent crude was up $1.20, or 1.7%, at $70.24 a barrel by 0858 GMT, and U.S. oil rose $1.47 cents, or 2.2%, to $67.95 a barrel. Both contracts dropped around 2.5% on Monday, but analysts believe the pandemic setback will not last for long.

  • Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

    Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion. Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Continues to Rally on Strong JOLTs Report

    US Treasury yields rise

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Deliveroo shares soar as German rival sparks takeover speculation

    A £300m stake in Deliveroo has been snapped up by a German rival, sending the takeaway app's shares surging to their highest level since the company's disastrous stock market float amid hopes it will be swept into a wave of industry dealmaking.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • Regulation will be good for the crypto industry as a whole: Cryptograph Co-Founder

    Hugo McDonaugh, Blockchain pioneer and Cryptograph’s Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the crypto tax amendment, crypto reporting requirements in the infrastructure bill, and outlook on cryptocurrencies.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Hammered at The Open

    Silver markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as right away on the open there was a massive selloff of precious metals.

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

  • Exit from lockdown & factory delays drive record used car sales in the UK

    April 2021 saw growth of 307.4%, followed by the best May and June since records began.

  • ON Semiconductors Investing in its Automotive Future

    As the semiconductor shortage persists, acting as a drag on automotive and other electrical-heavy industries, the actual companies doing the chip manufacturing are baking in the high demand for their products into their future outlooks. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) held its analyst day last Thursday, and enthusiastically announced several sectors in which it expects to see future growth. Currently, the expansion of electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are fueling t

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Renault Teams Up With Geely in Chinese Market. That’s a Risk for Tesla.

    The giant French auto company is returning to China through a partnership with Geely, the owner of Volvo.