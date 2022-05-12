U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Global Huntington Disease Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19 and Company Analysis

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Huntington Disease Treatment Market, Share

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Huntington Disease Treatment Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a complete analysis of Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Industry. The global huntington's disease treatment market will reach US$ 1,458.83 Million by 2027.

Huntington's Disease (HD) is a hereditary neurodegenerative disease driven by an expansion of a repeating CAG triplet series in the huntingtin gene (HTT) on chromosome 4, which results in a protein with an abnormally long polyglutamine sequence. Moreover, HD is one of a more prominent family of polyglutamine repeat diseases, all of which are neurodegenerative diseases. It is inherited in an autosomal dominant fashion so that each child of an affected parent has a 50% chance of developing the disorder.

Trends Shaping the Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size:

Globally, the rising prevalence of rare genetic disorders amongst the metropolitan population has grown the incidence of Huntington's disease, with key healthcare stakeholders like Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and others attempting to discover novel medicinal approaches, providing a platform for manufacturers to expand their influence in the global market.

However, due to the global COVID-19, the Huntington's disease treatment market's growth rate slowed from 2019-2020. Online pharmacies' distribution channel was selling off-label drugs to manage HD symptoms during the pandemic, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, and anticonvulsants. As a result of the government-imposed lockdown, clinical trials were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the market is anticipated to grow between 2022 and 2023. As of 2021, most hospitals and clinics globally reported increased clinical visits for HD treatment. Ingrezza's has developed its label to include chorea associated with Huntington's disorder. Owning to the increased incidence of HD in western countries. These are expected to be significant market drivers. As per the analysis, Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size is Expanding at a CAGR of 23.81% During 2021-2027.

Global Huntington's disease Treatment Industry was US$ 405.03 Million in 2021:

Based on Treatment Type, the symptomatic treatment segment holds the significant market share. This growth is because of the availability of symptom management products and patent protection for these products. Xenazine and Austedo are assessed as first-line therapy for chorea linked with Huntington's disease. The R&D of potential product candidates for symptom management of Huntington's disease may contribute to segment growth. In October 2021, the U.S. FDA approved orphan drug designation for SOM BIOTECH's drug SOM3355 to treat chorea associated with Huntington's condition. As a result, the product has exclusivity for 7 years upon U.S. FDA approval.

Geographically, North America holds the dominant market in the Huntington's disease treatment market:

In North America, there is a massive demand for Huntington's disease treatment due to the increased burden of the disease, technological advancements, increased healthcare expenditure, proactive government initiatives, and raised patient awareness about treatment products for Huntington's disease.

Similarly, in the Asia Pacific, Huntington's disease treatment market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming year due to untapped potential, increased product penetration, and the growing preponderance of the disease in emerging countries over the forecast period. An increasing number of initiatives being undertaken by governments to improve the population's health status is anticipated to drive the growth of the HD treatment market in the region.

Key Players and Market Share Insights:

Key players like Pfizer Inc, Bausch Health Cos, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, H Lundbeck, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Lupin Ltd., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are contributing to market development by adopting various strategies like new product launches and partnerships to gain higher market revenue.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

6. GlobalHuntington's Disease Treatment Market - Share Analysis
6.1 By Treatment Type
6.2 By Drug Type
6.3 By End User
6.4 By Region

7. Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market- By Treatment Type
7.1 Symptomatic Therapy
7.2 Disease-modifying Therapy

8. Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market- By Drug Type
8.1 Antidopaminergic
8.2 Anticonvulsants
8.3 Antipsychotics
8.4 Antidepressants

9. Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market- By End User
9.1 Hospital Pharmacies
9.2 Specialty Pharmacies
9.3 Retail Pharmacies
9.4 Others

10. Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market- By Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa

11. Porters Five Forces
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Competition
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. Key Players
12.1 Pfizer Inc.
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Recent Development
12.1.3 Revenue
12.2 Bausch Health Cos
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Recent Development
12.2.3 Revenue
12.3 Dr Reddy's Laboratories
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Recent Development
12.3.3 Revenue
12.4 H Lundbeck
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Recent Development
12.4.3 Revenue
12.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Recent Development
12.5.3 Revenue
12.6 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 Recent Development
12.6.3 Revenue
12.7 Lupin Ltd.
12.7.1 Overview
12.7.2 Recent Development
12.7.3 Revenue
12.8 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
12.8.1 Overview
12.8.2 Recent Development
12.8.3 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dezurb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


