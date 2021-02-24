Global HVAC Aftermarket Industry

Global HVAC Aftermarket Market to Reach $81 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HVAC Aftermarket estimated at US$67. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.

6% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$53.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The HVAC Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Electrolux

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

Fujitsu Ltd.

Haier Group

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nortek Global HVAC LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Vaillant Group







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

HVAC Aftermarket Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: HVAC Aftermarket Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: HVAC Aftermarket Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Non-Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US HVAC Aftermarket Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC

Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European HVAC Aftermarket Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European HVAC Aftermarket Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: HVAC Aftermarket Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German HVAC Aftermarket Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: HVAC Aftermarket Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian HVAC Aftermarket Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: HVAC Aftermarket Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 60: Indian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: HVAC Aftermarket Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American HVAC Aftermarket Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American HVAC Aftermarket Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American HVAC Aftermarket Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: HVAC Aftermarket Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican HVAC Aftermarket Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: HVAC Aftermarket Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: HVAC Aftermarket Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC

Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: HVAC Aftermarket Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates HVAC Aftermarket Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

