Global HVAC Aftermarket Industry

ReportLinker
·13 min read

Global HVAC Aftermarket Market to Reach $81 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HVAC Aftermarket estimated at US$67. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.

New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956991/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$53.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The HVAC Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AB Electrolux

  • Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

  • Carrier Corporation

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Company

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Haier Group

  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • Lennox International, Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Nortek Global HVAC LLC

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Vaillant Group




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956991/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
HVAC Aftermarket Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: HVAC Aftermarket Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: HVAC Aftermarket Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Non-Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US HVAC Aftermarket Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 12: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canadian HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 15: Canadian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC
Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Japanese HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 18: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 21: Chinese HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European HVAC Aftermarket Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European HVAC Aftermarket Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 24: European HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: European HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 26: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 27: European HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: HVAC Aftermarket Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 29: French HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 30: French HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 32: German HVAC Aftermarket Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 33: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 36: Italian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: United Kingdom HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 39: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 42: Spanish HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 47: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Rest of Europe HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: HVAC Aftermarket Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Australian HVAC Aftermarket Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 58: Indian HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: HVAC Aftermarket Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 60: Indian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: HVAC Aftermarket Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 62: South Korean HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for HVAC Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 66: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American HVAC Aftermarket Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 68: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 69: Latin American HVAC Aftermarket Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 70: Latin American Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 71: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: Latin American HVAC Aftermarket Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 74: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 75: Argentinean HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: HVAC Aftermarket Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 77: Brazilian HVAC Aftermarket Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Brazilian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Mexican HVAC Aftermarket Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 81: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 84: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 86: HVAC Aftermarket Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 87: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: HVAC Aftermarket Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 90: The Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC
Aftermarket in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Iranian HVAC Aftermarket Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 93: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli HVAC Aftermarket Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 95: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 96: Israeli HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for HVAC Aftermarket in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: HVAC Aftermarket Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 99: Saudi Arabian HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: HVAC Aftermarket Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: United Arab Emirates HVAC Aftermarket Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 102: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: HVAC Aftermarket Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Rest of Middle East HVAC Aftermarket Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 105: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 106: African HVAC Aftermarket Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: HVAC Aftermarket Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 108: HVAC Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956991/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


