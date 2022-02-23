U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.25
    +32.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,749.00
    +224.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,014.00
    +151.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.20
    +14.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.80
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.77
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0220
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.22
    +1,540.80 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.04
    +61.75 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.20
    +49.99 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global HVAC Equipment Market (2021 to 2030) - by System Type, Business Type, End-user and Region

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Equipment Market by System Type, Business Type, and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global HVAC equipment market size was valued at $171.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $290.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The purpose of an HVAC system is to manage the environment in which it operates. It achieves this by using heating and cooling to regulate the indoor temperature. By controlling the movement and distribution of air inside the room, it also regulates the humidity level in that environment. There are three main types of HVAC systems that include split AC, package heating & air conditioning system and central air conditioning. Unlike split systems, which have separate cold and hot units, package air conditioners include all the components in one unit. A centrifugal fan or blower is used in these elements to assist disperse air throughout the building.

Construction activity has risen as a result of ongoing infrastructure development, urbanization, and industrialization across the world. HVAC equipment are increasingly being used by construction project owners to offer a safe and healthy working environment for their workers. One of the major reasons encouraging the increased usage of heating and cooling technology is climate change. Because of the unpredictability of weather and rising temperatures, many consumers see HVAC equipment as a good investment. Furthermore, HVAC systems enhance the aesthetic value of both residential and business spaces. Companies create goods that are appealing to the eye and provide a variety of design alternatives.

Various key players are improving their product portfolio by launching latest and most advanced technology HVAC equipment and also strengthening market position by implementing various strategic moves such as partnership, acquisition, expanding business and product launch. For instance, in August 2021, Emerson introduced a new Copeland 110cc speed scroll variable compressor with a 36 kW inverter drive. These new solutions are designed to conserve energy and enhance the environment in a variety of commercial air-conditioning applications, including chillers, data centers, and package air conditioners. Such strategic moves are expected to provide lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.

The HVAC equipment market is segmented on the basis of system type, business type, end-user, and region. By system type, the market is divided into central and decentralized. By business type, it is divided into new construction and retrofits. By end user, it is divided into residential, commercial and industrial. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the HVAC equipment market report include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, LG Electronics Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United Technologies), Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC, Nortek Global HVAC, Danfoss AS.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging HVAC equipment market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2028.

  • Extensive analysis of the HVAC equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global HVAC equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within HVAC equipment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the HVAC equipment industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Market player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC systems
3.5.1.2. Development of the construction market
3.5.1.3. Rise in demand for building automation systems (BASs)
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Low adoption of HVAC controls
3.5.2.2. Complexity in upgrading the existing HVAC systems
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Upsurge in demand for cloud computing in HVAC
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: HVAC EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by system type
4.2. Central
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by central HVAC equipment type
4.2.3.1. All-air systems
4.2.3.2. All-water systems
4.2.3.3. Air-water systems
4.2.3.1. Water-source heat pumps
4.2.3.2. Heating and cooling panels
4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country
4.3. Decentralized
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by decentralized HVAC equipment type
4.3.3.1. Local heating systems
4.3.3.2. Local cooling systems
4.3.3.3. Local ventilation systems
4.3.3.1. Local air-conditioning systems
4.3.3.2. Split systems
4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: HVAC EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY BUSINESS TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by business type
5.2. New Constructions
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.3. Retrofits
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: HVAC EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user
6.2. Residential
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.3. Commercial
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.4. Industrial
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: HVAC EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executive
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. R&D expenditure
8.1.7. Business performance
8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. DANFOSS AS
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executive
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. R&D expenditure
8.2.7. Business performance
8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executive
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. R&D expenditure
8.3.7. Business performance
8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING COMPANY
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executive
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating business segments
8.4.5. Product portfolio
8.4.6. R&D expenditure
8.4.7. Business performance
8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executive
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. R&D expenditure
8.5.7. Business performance
8.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executive
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Operating business segments
8.6.5. Product portfolio
8.6.6. R&D expenditure
8.6.7. Business performance
8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. LG ELECTRONICS INC.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executive
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Operating business segments
8.7.5. Product portfolio
8.7.6. Business performance
8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. MITUBISHI ELECTRIC TRANE HVAC US LLC
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executive
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Operating business segments
8.8.5. Product portfolio
8.8.6. R&D expenditure
8.8.7. Business performance
8.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. NORTEK, INC.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executive
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executive
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Operating business segments
8.10.5. Product portfolio
8.10.6. R&D expenditure
8.10.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amv2tr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hvac-equipment-market-2021-to-2030---by-system-type-business-type-end-user-and-region-301488490.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both help businesses and government organizations make data-driven decisions. Both companies initially dazzled investors with their robust growth rates, but their stocks fizzled out over the past year as inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical headwinds sparked a hasty retreat from high-growth tech stocks. Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020, started trading at $10 per share, and hit an all-time high of $39 during the Reddit-fueled rally in growth stocks last January.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Yea

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – a record for the company and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    We’re in unsettled market times. January saw sharp drops that brought a sudden end to last year’s bullish trends, while February has seen increased volatility that makes it difficult to predict what’s coming next. Investors need some signal to make sense of volatile trading. There are simply too many currents and counter-currents for the average retail investor to chart a clear path. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a series of algorithms, the Smart Score gathers and collat

  • Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

    Apollo Funds will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco's closing price on Tuesday.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Few buzzwords have captured the imagination of investors like metaverse. As with most trends, we will have to see if the hype exceeds the reality when it comes to how large a role the metaverse will play in our future. There are two companies, in particular, that I think are smart choices for those who want to invest in the metaverse, and their recent earnings results make me confident each is poised for a strong performance in 2022.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Right now, I'm thinking of a biotech company with game-changing vaccine technology and a company whose successes are tied to the cryptocurrency market. The coronavirus pandemic put Vaxart's (NASDAQ: VXRT) name on the map. Vaxart's candidate still is in phase 2 trials.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures rose on Wednesday to recover some losses after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.