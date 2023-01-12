The Global HVAC Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $48.34 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global HVAC Equipment Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the HVAC equipment market and is forecast to grow by $48.34 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

Our report on the HVAC equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment, and increase in demand for centralized HVAC systems.



The HVAC equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Product

• Air conditioning equipment

• Heating equipment

• Ventilation equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of smart HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for customized HVAC systems and growing adoption of prefabricated construction solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the HVAC equipment market covers the following areas:

• HVAC equipment market sizing

• HVAC equipment market forecast

• HVAC equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC equipment market vendors that include AAON Inc., AB Electrolux., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and A. O. Smith Corp. Also, the HVAC equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

