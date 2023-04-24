Global HVAC Insulation Markets Report 2022-2027 - Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities for Players
The global market size for HVAC Insulation is estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027.
The demand for HVAC insulation is increasing owing to the growth in construction activities in both developed and emerging economies.
In terms of value, pipes accounts for the fastest-growing segment in HVAC Insulation market, by product type, during the forecast period
Pipe insulation not only offers high levels of thermal performance, but it offers excellent acoustics to reduce noise as well.
Moreover, pipe insulation regulates the internal temperature of a pipe; increases the operating efficiency of heating, ventilating, cooling, plumbing; helps in the reduction of heat loss and thereby saves more energy and money; reduces the damage to equipment from exposure to fire or corrosive atmospheres; and reduces the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere.
In terms of value, mineral wool is estimated to be fastest-growing segment in HVAC Insulation market, by material type, during the forecast period
Mineral wool such as stone wool provides thermal, acoustic, and fire protection.
It is a highly effective insulating material. Mineral wool ranges from loose material used for injected insulation of cavity walls to slabs and rolls for wall insulation and pre-formed and faced pipe sections. Stone wool is especially useful when superior fire resistance and acoustic performance are required.
In terms of value, residential is estimated to be fastest-growing segment in HVAC Insulation market, by end-use, during the forecast period
Owing to higher levels of economic growth and anticipated improvements in the quality of life over the next few years, developing countries are expected to witness see a rapid increase in residential construction demand during the forecast period. Building construction is growing due to the increase of growing population & population shift toward urban areas.
The growing infrastructure and residential construction are focusing on below-ground construction to build robust and water & moisture-proof building structures, thereby creating demand to insulate pipes in HVAC Insulation market.
North America region accounted for the second-largest share in the HVAC Insulation market by value
North America was the second-largest HVAC insulation market, accounting for a share of over 20% in 2021. Building & construction is the largest end-use industry of HVAC insulation in the region.
The HVAC insulation market in North America is witnessing a moderate growth rate owing to the maturity of the market. Rising awareness for energy efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the residential market, and the non-residential market is expected to recover from the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competitive landscape
Owens Corning Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain Isover (France), Rockwool International (Denmark), Knauf Group (US), and Armacell International (Luxembourg) are some of the key players in the HVAC Insulation market.
Premium Insights
Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities for Players in HVAC Insulation Market
Pipes to be Faster-Growing Product Type
Mineral Wool to be Faster-Growing Material Type
Residential to be Fastest-Growing End Use
India to Grow at Highest CAGR
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Growth of Construction Industry
Use of Eco-Friendly Materials
Increasing Demand for High-Temperature Insulation
Government Support in Form of Tax Rebates and Credits
Restraints
Increased Cost of Insulation Materials
Lack of Awareness About Energy Efficiency
Opportunities
Stringent Government Regulations Encouraging Energy Efficiency
Technology Advancement in HVAC
Challenges
Lack of Proper Disposal & Recycling Techniques for Glass Wool
Requirement of Skilled Workforce to Hinder Market Growth
Case Study Analysis
Johns Manville
Fletcher Insulation
Rockwool
Company Profiles
Major Players
Saint-Gobain SA
Owens Corning Corporation
Rockwool International
Armacell International SA
Knauf Group
Kingspan Group PLC
Johns Manville Corporation
Glassrock Insulation Co SAE
L'isolante K-Flex S.p.A
Ursa Insulation SA
Others
Arabian Fibreglass Insulation Co. Ltd. (AFICO)
Fletcher Insulation Pty. Ltd.
Xiamen Goot Advanced Material
Covestro
PPG Industries Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Lindner Group AG
Bradford Insulation Pty Limited
Sager SA
Union Foam S.p.A.
Sekisui Foam Australia
Gilsulate International, Inc.
Promat International
Wincell Insulation Co. Ltd.
Visionary Industrial Insulation
