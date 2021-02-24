U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.55
    +20.18 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,752.09
    +214.74 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,496.83
    +31.64 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.66
    +36.34 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.29
    +1.62 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    -12.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    +0.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3880
    +0.0260 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4093
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9580
    +0.7210 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,562.24
    +887.64 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.61
    -17.31 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,655.97
    +30.03 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Global HVAC Rental Equipment Industry

ReportLinker
·21 min read

Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market to Reach $1. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HVAC Rental Equipment estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Rental Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956993/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $324.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The HVAC Rental Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$324.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$414.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Residential Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

In the global Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$267.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$384.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$259 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Aggreko PLC

  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • United Rentals, Inc.

  • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956993/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
HVAC Rental Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US HVAC Rental Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 14: USA Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 23: China Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European HVAC Rental Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 32: France Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 41: UK Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
Rental Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 62: India Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
HVAC Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for HVAC
Rental Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
Rental Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
HVAC Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for HVAC
Rental Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
HVAC Rental Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for HVAC
Rental Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Rental
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for HVAC Rental Equipment by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for HVAC Rental Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956993/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and Israel to reconvene Iran working group ahead of potential nuclear talks

    The United States and Israel have elected to reconvene a strategic working group on Iran, with the first round of talks on intelligence surrounding the Iranian nuclear program expected in the coming days, Axios has learned.Why it matters: President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sharply contrasting views of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the resumption of the working group is a signal that their governments are starting with a serious and professional dialogue rather than a political fight.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: The working group was established in the early days of the Obama administration following a White House visit from Netanyahu in 2009. The top-secret forum was even given a special code name.It was the main venue for strategizing over how to apply pressure to Iran during Obama’s first term, and it became the primary setting to air disagreements about the nuclear deal during Obama’s second term.During Donald Trump's tenure, the forum convened to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal and to coordinate the "maximum pressure" campaign.The forum is headed by the U.S. and Israeli national security advisers — currently Jake Sullivan and Meir Ben-Shabbat — and includes top officials from across the various national security, foreign policy and intelligence agencies in both countries.Driving the news: Sullivan proposed the resumption of the working group in his first phone call with Ben-Shabbat on Jan. 23.Israel was engaged in an interagency disagreement over how to engage with the White House over Iran, and the decision of whether to accept the proposal was further delayed by Israel's domestic turmoil ahead of next month's elections.Behind the scenes: On Monday, Netanyahu held the first high-level interagency meeting on Iran with Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and the chiefs of the other national security and intelligence agencies.The meeting started with the various agencies providing updates on their engagements to date with the Biden administration, to provide a full picture of what had been discussed through the various channels, sources familiar with the meeting tell me.Next came proposals on how to engage with the Biden administration going forward. The directors of the Mossad intelligence agency and Israel Defense Forces both stressed the need for a quiet dialogue, free from public confrontations.The main action item was the decision to accept the proposal to resume the working group.What's next: The top Israeli priority in the first meeting — which will take place over a secure video conference system — is to lay out all the latest intelligence and data on Iran's nuclear program and assess whether the U.S. and Israeli intelligence pictures align.Israeli sources familiar with the issue say that a mutual intelligence baseline must be established before moving on to policy discussions.The state of play: Netanyahu swiftly expressed concern last Friday after Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to begin nuclear talks with Iran aimed at restoring the 2015 deal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.Money markets have almost erased BOE easing bets, pricing two basis points of cuts by early next year, ahead of testimonies later Wednesday by policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.(Adds BOE rate pricing in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Occidental Counts the Cost of Its Thwarted Permian Oil Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s oil production in the Permian Basin has left the company with so much unused capacity on pipelines to the Gulf Coast that the problem will drive a midstream loss of as much as $750 million this year.Occidental said Tuesday that total Permian production is expected to be about 485,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year, well short of the 800,000 barrels of pipeline space it’s committed to. That means the company needs to buy the balance elsewhere, adding to costs.Occidental has long held more pipe space than it needs from the Permian, in the hope that its shale business would eventually grow big enough to make use of it. But last year’s oil-price crash, and, more recently, the winter freeze in Texas, caused the company to cut investment and production in an effort to prioritize near-term cash flow for debt reduction. That has left its pipeline position exposed.Though oil flows should improve later in the year as Occidental restores production following the extremely cold weather, it will be some way off what’s needed to fill the pipes. Furthermore, unfavorable coastal crude prices compared with those inland may not be sufficient to cover the cost to transport the oil.READ: Permian King Earns 3 Times More Trading Oil Than Pumping ItThe situation appears to be a reversal of what happened in 2018, when pipeline capacity out of the Permian was in short supply and Occidental benefited handsomely from being able to buy barrels there cheaply and then sell them at a premium in Houston and Corpus Christi. In a single quarter that year, the midstream division earned $796 million, more than seven times what it made in the whole of 2017.Times are tougher now. The company is managing a much higher debt load after its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while oil prices have yet to fully recover from last year’s plunge. Occidental won’t post a quarterly profit again until 2023, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Tuesday the company has so far been unable to reduce costs associated its long-term pipeline contracts, which roll off in 2025.“We’ve had conversations with other companies and potential partners and we have not come across a solution that was acceptable to us from a value standpoint,” she said on the company’s earnings conference call. “We’re not willing to sacrifice value to do a deal that is going to negatively impact us in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed, Nasdaq lags as tech shares come under more pressure

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • Oil Falls After Industry Report Shows Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week amid a spate of refinery outages from the country’s recent cold snap.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.03 million-barrel build in domestic oil inventories, compared to expectations for a decline. At the same time, U.S. drillers have already restored about 80% of crude production in parts of Texas following the polar blast.“People have been counting on continuous drawdowns, so there will be these surprise builds on occasion,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. Technical indicators were also showing a pullback in benchmark crude prices was overdue after they jumped 18% this month. The rally has been supported by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and an improving outlook for demand. The futures curve continues to reflect tightening supplies, with Brent’s nearest contracts trading at a premium to later ones in a bullish pattern known as backwardation. The market is pricing in a strong short-term deficit, as oil stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day, according to Vitol Group.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia will once again head into an OPEC+ meeting with differing opinions about adding more crude to the market, potentially pressuring the recent rally. Saudi Arabia is calling for caution while Moscow appears to favor a supply hike. The group will meet March 4 to discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April.“It’s unmistakable that we’ll see some increase, but how much we get” is still uncertain, said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The Saudis like this price level a lot, because it’s high enough where they generate good levels of income but low enough to where they don’t anticipate a huge pickup in U.S. production.”Crude production from the Texas portion of the Permian Basin has rebounded significantly to around 2.9 million barrels a day, from just 600,000 to 700,000 exactly a week ago, according to Bert Gilbert, head of North American business development at oil-data analytics startup OilX. Typically, the area produces roughly 3.5 million barrels a day.“This recovery is largely due to a return of electricity to the region,” Gilbert said.The API report showed stockpiles grew at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and gasoline inventories also rose. The U.S. government will report its storage figures on Wednesday.Other energy infrastructure impacted by the U.S. deep freeze is also in the process of restarting. Plains All American Pipeline LP plans to restore normal operations at 16 oil pipelines after notifying users last week of a force majeure, according to a person familiar with the matter, while at least eight refineries in Texas were trying to restart as of early Tuesday, with varying degrees of success.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Re-opening trades keep ripping

    Investors can't keep up with economic optimism right now.

  • Bitcoin Bet Sparks Rally at Japan’s Most Expensive Brokerage

    (Bloomberg) -- One Japanese financial firm is riding the crypto wave like no other.Shares of Monex Group Inc. have been tracking the ups and downs of Bitcoin, and have more than tripled since the cryptocurrency’s rally gained momentum in October. The online brokerage owns crypto exchange Coincheck Inc., whose profit has soared as clients flock to digital assets.“People are starting to re-evaluate us” by realizing Monex isn’t just about stockbroking, said Chief Executive Officer Oki Matsumoto. “Our stock was underrated to begin with,” the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner said in an interview on Feb. 18.Investors have been pushing up shares of firms closely linked to digital tokens around the world, from U.S. crypto miner Marathon Patent Group Inc. to the U.K.’s On-Line Blockchain Plc. Bitcoin’s fivefold jump in the past year has come amid a flood of money pumped into the global financial system during the coronavirus pandemic.Even after a pullback during a sell-off in Bitcoin in recent days, Monex is the most expensive stock on an index of Japanese securities companies, with a price of more than three times the book value of its assets.The stock fell 6.4% at 10:36 a.m. in Tokyo on Wednesday, paring this year’s gain to 136% -- still the second-best performance on the benchmark Topix.“There has been sharp growth in earnings at Coincheck,” SMBC Nikko analyst Takayuki Hara wrote in a Feb. 22 note, raising his target price for Monex shares. “The soaring price of Bitcoin has spurred trading activity and encouraged more individual investors to jump into the fray.”Monex has been diversifying into crypto as intensifying competition dims prospects of its mainstay stock brokerage business. It bought Coincheck in 2018, when the exchange was regrouping after a costly hack. It received a license two years ago.Crypto business, domestic brokerage services and U.S. trading operations now represent Monex’s “three main pillars” of growth, Matsumoto said.Its crypto asset segment earned 2.4 billion yen ($23 million) in pretax profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31, reversing year-earlier losses and accounting for half of total group income, according to filings.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Share gains by Monex and Remixpoint top those of SBI, GMO Financial and other Japan bitcoin stocks year-to-date partly due to strong performances by the Coincheck and BITPoint bourses. But competition is becoming fiercer: online broker SBI offers a broader range of crypto services, and more global exchanges may seek inroads into Japan.Francis Chan, senior BI analystWhile Matsumoto, 57, said it’s hard to assess the sustainability of Coincheck’s earnings growth, the unit is unlikely to post losses even in a calm market because of cost cuts and other steps taken in recent years.“If they become able to secure a good volume of orders from clients even when crypto trading becomes sluggish overall, we can see it as evidence of revenue diversification,” said Kengo Sakaguchi, an analyst at Japan Credit Rating Agency. He rates Monex as BBB, two levels above junk.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Brexit: 1,000 EU finance firms 'set to open UK offices'

    Applications to operate via a UK base suggest London will remain a key financial centre, a consultancy says.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Oil rises despite surprise U.S. stock build weighs

    Oil prices firmed on Wednesday amid continued outages in the United States and a weaker dollar, even though U.S. inventories last week rose unexpectedly. Brent crude futures gained $1.19, or 1.8%, to $66.56 a barrel at 1511 GMT, after hitting a session low of $64.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.09, or 1.8%, at $62.76 a barrel, after trading as low as $60.97 earlier on Wednesday.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors. Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Platinum Stumbles After High With Caution on Recovery Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Platinum had the biggest intraday drop in six weeks, extending a decline from a six-year high reached earlier this month amid concern that economic recovery prospects are already priced into some equities and metals.Most precious and industrial metals slipped Tuesday, even as the dollar slipped. U.S. stocks pared the worst of their losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the U.S. economy.Platinum rallied to the highest since 2014 this month on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal used to curb pollution from cars and trucks. Prices have since lost more than 7%, with some investors cashing out after the metal slipped back below the key $1,300 an ounce level, according to Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG.Platinum’s “failure to regain $1,300 caused profit taking,” Fritsch said. The declines have been “driven by souring market sentiment, as visible in falling stock markets. It’s worth noting that platinum and palladium rather behave like industrial metals sometimes, given their large industrial use.”Spot platinum slid 2.6% to $1,242.51 an ounce at 3:15 p.m. in New York after falling as much as 4.9%, the biggest intraday drop since Jan. 11. Futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.3% to settle at $1,239.70 an ounce.Gold swung after Powell’s remarks. His semi-annual report at the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and Wednesday at the House Financial Services panel will be monitored for further policy guidance and his assessment of the recovery.Bullion has fluctuated after a decline last week as traders refocus on rising inflation expectations and the potentially massive economic stimulus. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have seen steady outflows, with SPDR Gold Shares, the largest ETF backed by the metal, on Monday registering the biggest drop since November.Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,805.98 an ounce. Palladium fell 2%, and silver was also down.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Dow close higher in late session turnaround

    Wall Street reversed course late Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow whipsawing to positive territory by the closing bell in a tug-of-war between stocks that thrived amid lockdowns and those that stand to benefit most from a reopening economy. The Nasdaq was the only major U.S. stock index to lose ground on the day. Market-leading growth stocks, which thrived amid pandemic-related lockdowns, weighed on stocks for much of the day as investors favored shares that stand to gain most as ongoing vaccine deployment allows economic restrictions to be lifted.

  • Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

    Battery makers are desperate to bring new lithium sources on-line. Now one little-known company’s European discovery could prove to be the right asset...in the right place...at the right time

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.