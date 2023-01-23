U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Global Hybrid EV Conversion Kit Market Is Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Severe government norms and regulations towards vehicle emission, and surge in fuel prices drive the growth of the global hybrid EV conversion kit market. Based on application, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2021. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hybrid EV conversion kit market generated $0.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31761

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$0.5 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$2.6 Billion

CAGR

16.5%

No. of Pages in Report

149

Segments Covered

Vehicle Class, Application, and Region

Drivers

Severe government norms and regulations towards vehicle emission

Surge in fuel prices

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Restraints

Poor charging infrastructure

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the growth of global hybrid EV conversion kit market in 2021, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

  • However, a recent hike in fuel prices, and severe government norms and regulations towards vehicle emission are expected to impact market growth favorably over the forecast period.

  • However, the market faced many obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects, owing to partial or complete lockdown globally. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on the development of cutting-edge electric vehicle systems that are anticipated to have lower specific emission levels and lower prices during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hybrid EV conversion kit market based on vehicle class, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 149 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31761

Based on vehicle class, the mid-priced segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global hybrid EV conversion kit market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the luxury segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than three-fifths of the global hybrid EV conversion kit market, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The commercial vehicles segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hybrid EV conversion kit market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Hybrid EV Conversion Kit Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31761?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global hybrid EV conversion kit market analyzed in the research include IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., XL Fleet, Odyne Systems LLC, Stealth EV, Enginer, EVDrive, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Hybrid Design Services Inc., KPIT Technologies Ltd., and A123 Systems LLC.

The report analyzes these key players of the global hybrid EV conversion kit market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hybrid EV conversion kit market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hybrid EV conversion kit market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the hybrid EV conversion kit market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hybrid EV conversion kit market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Hybrid EV Conversion Kit Market Key Segments:

Vehicle Class

  • Mid-priced

  • Luxury

Application

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3XMcAEk

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market size was valued at $42.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $225.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030. 

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market size was valued at $2.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $30.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Automotive Sensor Market size is expected to reach $37.65 billion by 2027 from $16.40 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Car Navigation Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

Car Audio Amplifier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa  
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive  
#205, Portland, OR 97220  
United States  
USA/Canada (Toll Free):  
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022  
UK: +44-845-528-1300  
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916  
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060  
Fax: +1(855)550-5975  
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


