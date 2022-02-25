U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Global Hybrid Memory Cubes Market Study 2022-2027 Featuring Key Players Arm, Fujitsu, Intel, IBM, Micron Technology, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Xilinx, and More

Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Memory Cube Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid memory cube market reached a value of US$ 971.6 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4,415.50 million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 27.20% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

At present, there is a rise in the demand for memories offering high bandwidth, low power consumption, and high scalability. This, along with the growing demand for technologies that can process and store more information efficiently, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, HMC consumes less energy-per-bit than conventional DRAM-based memory systems. This, coupled with the rising utilization of big data applications, such as business analytics, scientific computing, financial transactions, social networking, and search engines worldwide, is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the escalating demand for mobility and cloud services around the world that enhance the capability of networking systems and improve the overall performance is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the expanding telecommunication technologies and rapid advancements in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Furthermore, key market players are financing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved product variants. They are also focusing on strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is projected to increase their overall sales and profitability.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hybrid memory cube market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, application and end-use industry.

Breakup by Product:

  • 2GB

  • 4GB

  • 8GB

Breakup by Application:

  • Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

  • Central Processing Unit (CPU)

  • Accelerated Processing Unit (APU)

  • Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

  • Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Enterprise Storage

  • Telecommunications and Networking

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

  • Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

  • Arira Design Inc.

  • Arm Limited

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • Intel Corporation

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Micron Technology Inc.

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Open-Silicon Inc. (SiFive Inc.)

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Semtech Corporation

  • Xilinx Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • How has the global hybrid memory cube market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hybrid memory cube market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hybrid memory cube market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lho0qb

