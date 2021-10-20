U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,340.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,397.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.75
    -0.56 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3360
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,933.93
    +1,642.12 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.01
    +17.65 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.32
    -1.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Worth USD 5.43 Billion by 2027 | Escalating Global Consumption to Stoke Industry Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies covered in the global hybrid rice seeds market are Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL Ltd. (India), Nath Bio-Genes Ltd. (India), Nirmal Seeds Pvt. Ltd (India), Biostadt India Ltd. (India), Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. (China), Wuhan Comega Seed Co., Ltd. (China), Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (India), RiceTec, Inc. (United States), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global hybrid rice seeds market size is projected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2027 owing to the rising concerns regarding food security worldwide. The report further states that the global market value was USD 2.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.32% from 2020 to 2027.


Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe. It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market. A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report. The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report. The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.


List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market:

  • Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • UPL Ltd. (India)

  • Nath Bio-Genes Ltd. (India)

  • Nirmal Seeds Pvt. Ltd (India)

  • Biostadt India Ltd. (India)

  • Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Wuhan Comega Seed Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (India)

  • RiceTec, Inc. (United States)


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hybrid-rice-seeds-market-104926


Fear of Scarcity to Stem the High Growth of Hybrid Rice Seeds

The global consumption of rice is increasing steadily. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the total rice production worldwide reached nearly 755 million metric tonnes in 2018. Rising concerns regarding food security owing to the rapidly increasing demand triggered by the stretching global population is estimated to drive the global hybrid rice seeds market growth. The ability of these hybrid seeds to offer comparatively higher yield is anticipated to further strengthen their demand. However, the high cost associated with the development is predicted to limit growth.


Bayer AG to Introduce Flood-resistant Hybrid Rice Variety to the Indian Market

In December 2019, Bayer AG announced that the company is planning to introduce a flood-resistant hybrid rice variety to the Indian market. The variety has already been launched by the company in Bangladesh and is awaiting regulatory approvals in India. The launch of this innovative product is predicted to be highly successful in India, which is an agriculture-driven nation. In addition, this will help save the huge losses the growers suffer every year because of the floods. For instance, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, between 1953 and 2017, floods have been responsible for damaging INR 1,679 crore worth of crops every year.


3-line Hybrid System Segment Leading by Example

Based on the type, the market is segmented into 3-line breeding systems and 2-line breeding systems. The 3-line hybrid system is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The segment held the largest market share in 2019. The ability to increase vigor, resistance to pests, and high-quality are the key factors propelling the segment growth. Based on the size, the market has been divided into long grains, medium grains, and short grains. The medium-sized rice grain seeds are estimated to secure the major hybrid rice seeds market share. The segment growth is attributable to the worldwide popularity of the seeds due to their moist, tender, and slightly chewy texture. The segment held a total market share of 66.15% in the Asia Pacific market in 2019.


High Production Rate from Major Countries to Crown Asia Pacific as Leading Region

  • Asia Pacific led the global market in 2019 with a market value of USD 1.84 billion. The high production of hybrid rice seeds in countries including China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand is estimated to propel the demand in the region.

  • The market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase robust growth during the forecast period. The primary factor expected to drive the demand in the region is the introduction of the latest technologies for the development and processing of hybrid rice seeds.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/hybrid-rice-seeds-market-104926


Pioneers Seeking Innovation to Enlarge Production Capacity

Key players operating in the global market are focusing on acquiring companies with cutting-edge technology in order to upgrade their operations. This will help them better analyze the yield and enhance the production capacity. For instance, in January 2019, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) teamed up with Computomics GmbH, a Germany-based biotechnology company for utilizing its latest bioinformatics tools to speed up the analysis of rice cultivation and breeding.


Key Industry Development:

  • In June 2018, Bayer AG announced to acquire The Monsanto Company. This will aid the company to diversify and commercialize hybrid rice seeds in India. Its aim is to become the world’s biggest seed and agro-chemical company.


Key information from the Research Report:

  • Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

  • The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

  • The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

  • The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

  • The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hybrid-rice-seeds-market-104926


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Global Rice Market

    • Market Dynamics on Global Hybrid Seeds

    • Analysis on Demand for Hybrid Rice Seeds Product

    • Supply Chain & Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Pricing Analysis on Hybrid Rice Seeds

    • Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Economics of Hybrid Rice Seed Production

    • Hybrid Rice Seed Industry- Porter's Five Forces Analysis

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the during the Global Crisis

  • Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • 3-line Breeding Systems

        • 2-line Breeding Systems

      • By Grain Size (Value)

        • Long Grains

        • Medium Grains

        • Short Grains

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hybrid-rice-seeds-market-104926


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Open Pollinated Varieties and Hybrids), Crop Type (Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Cucurbit, Brassica, Leafy, and Others), Cultivation Method, and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Hybrid Seeds Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Crop Type(Cereals (Rice, Corn, Barley, and Sorghum), Oilseeds (Canola, Soybean, Cotton, and Sunflower), Fruits & Vegetables (Tomato, Cabbage, Chilli & Bell pepper, Okra, Cucumber, and Melons)), And Geography Forecast Till 2021-2028

Commercial Seed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Genetically, Modified Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Crop (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Canola and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) moved higher Tuesday after the company unveiled a new high-tech microchip to run its cloud servers. The semiconductor is one of China's most advanced and could help change the narrative around the stock, which has been battered due to Beijing's regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector giants. Alibaba said the new chip is built using advanced 5-nanometer technology, and represents a significant step toward China's goal of manufacturing more of its own semiconductors.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • China’s Economy Is Getting Slammed. The S&P 500 Could Take the Next Hit.

    Stocks of European companies are already suffering, but pain could still be ahead for U.S. multinationals.

  • Excitement Builds As Big Oil Prepares To Release Earnings

    arnings season is finally upon us and analysts are expecting some big performances from the oil majors, with high oil and gas prices providing the companies with plenty of profit

  • Bitcoin nears all-time high on heels of ETF excitement

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • Grace Period Nears End; Kaisa Under Scrutiny: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group investors remain in the dark about the property developer’s progress in negotiating stake sales to meet its looming debt obligations, as a grace period on some of its dollar notes enters its final days.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBe

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.