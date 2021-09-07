The global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market is expected to reach $696.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.81% during the forecast period 2021-2031

Global Hybrid-Satellite Cellular Terminal Market is Expected to Reach $696. 4 Million by 2031. Market Report Coverage - Hybrid-Satellite Cellular Terminal

Market Segmentation



• End User: Oil and Gas, Media and Entertainment, Mining, Defense and Government, Aviation, Enterprise, Naval, Automotive, and Logistics and Transportation

• Platform: Land, Maritime, and Aeronautical

• Frequency Band: S-Band Terminal and Ka- and Ku-Band Terminal

• Service: Video and Voice Service, Data Service, and Tracking and Monitoring



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S and Canada

• Europe: France, Germany, U.K., Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Growing Number of Satellite Launches for Communication

• Growing Usage of Internet of Things (IoT)-Enabled Services



Market Challenges



• Difficulties in Creating Communication Between Satellite and Hybrid-Satellite Cellular Terminal

• Unfavorable Government Regulations



Market Opportunities



• Connectivity Requirements in Remote Locations



Key Companies Profiled



Cubic Telecom, Comtech Telecommunication Corp., Eutelsat S.A., EchoStar Corporation, Inmarsat (Connect Bidco Ltd.), IP Access International, JT Group Limited, Kymeta Corporation, OQ Technology, Orbocomm, ST Microelectronics



How This Report Can Add Value



Product / Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of hybrid-satellite cellular terminal and their market potentials globally.Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of hybrid-satellite cellular terminals with respect to platform (land, maritime, aeronautical), frequency band (S-band, Ka- and Ku band), and service (video and voice, data, tracking and monitoring service).



Additionally, comprehensive coverage of end users has also been added to the study.



Key Questions Answered in the Report



• What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2031?

• What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market?

• How is the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market?

• Which region is expected to lead the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market by 2031?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

• What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

• What is the competitive scenario of the key players in the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market?

• What are the emerging technologies that the key companies are focusing on to increase their market share?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the companies that are influencing the growth of the market?



Hybrid-Satellite Cellular Terminal Market



Between 2003 and 2018, many governments and commercial organizations such as SES S.A., Europe Space Agency (ESA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) started demonstration on for hybrid-satellite cellular terminal for different platforms. Since then, technology has evolved continually and transformed the entire space industry by developing unique products and systems.



Hybrid-Satellite Cellular Terminal Industry Overview



The global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market is expected to reach $696.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.81% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The growing need for high-speed and secure wireless communication in remote areas is expected to enhance the hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the increasing growth in the number of smartphones and tablets is advancing the number of devices connected to the internet every year. This staggering growth in the usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) services is expected to provide new growth avenues to the market players over the coming years.



The hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market has been segmented based on end user, including oil and gas, mining, media and entertainment, defense and government, aviation, enterprise, naval, automotive, logistics and transportation. The government and defense end user segment is estimated to dominate the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market due to the growing need for high-speed communication to emergency responders and different armored vehicles.



Hybrid-Satellite Cellular Terminal Market by Platform



The hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market has been segmented based on platform, including land, maritime, and aeronautical.Land is the most prominent platform contributing toward the growth of the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market.



This is due to the increasing number of the hybrid-satellite cellular terminals for end-users such as oil and gas, mining, defense and government, automotive, and logistics and transportation.



Hybrid-Satellite Cellular Terminal Market by Region



The regions discussed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Space X, and Kymeta Corporation for the hybrid-satellite cellular terminal.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Cubic Telecom, Comtech Telecommunication Corp., Eutelsat S.A., EchoStar Corporation, Inmarsat (Connect Bidco Ltd.), IP Access International, JT Group Limited, Kymeta Corporation, OQ Technology, Orbocomm, ST Microelectronics



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market.



