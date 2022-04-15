U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5030
    +0.6130 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,229.73
    -825.58 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.09
    -25.34 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

The Global Hybrid Vehicle Market is expected to grow from USD 155.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 303.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

GreyViews
·6 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market are Delphi, Continental, BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Ford, Volvo, Continental, Toyota, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Schaeffler, Allison Transmission, and Nissan among others. To enhance their market share in the global Hybrid Vehicle market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Pune,India, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid Vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the upsurge in concerns associated with the vehicular emissions and demand for vehicles with more power and enhanced fuel efficiency. Hybrid vehicles are powered by electric motor and a conventional internal combustion engine (either petrol or diesel). It cannot be plugged in to charge the battery; however, it utilizes energy stored in batteries where the battery is charged by the internal combustion engine and via regenerative braking. As compared with the conventional vehicles, hybrids vehicles offers better power and fuel efficiency along with the low emissions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/global-hybrid-vehicle-market/16/request-sample

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The parallel hybrid segment led the hybrid vehicle market and valued at USD 88.46 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven increasing adoption of regenerative braking technology in the hybrid vehicle.

  • The battery segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 69.84 Billion in 2020. Need for batteries in hybrid vehicles to store a large amount of power for an extended period of time drives growth of the segment.

  • The HEV segment accounted for the significant market share and valued at USD 81.17 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by significant rise in sales volume of HEV in the US, Japan, and China.

  • The hybridization segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 76.20 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by need for more power, better fuel efficiency, and minimum emissions in the vehicles.

  • The passenger car segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 101.19 Billion in 2020. Increasing disposable income across the developing countries and need for passenger cars in conveyance in developed and developing countries.

  • The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the Hybrid Vehicle market and valued at USD 58.82 Billion in 2020. The North America holds a tremendous potential for hybrid vehicle production and demand. For instance, proliferation of hybrid type of vehicles has been observed in countries such as the U.S. with around 400,746 hybrid cars sold in the U.S. in 2019. However, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to register the significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the significant demand for hybrid vehicles across the countries including China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key players operating in the global hybrid vehicle market are Delphi, Continental, BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Ford, Volvo, Continental, Toyota, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Schaeffler, Allison Transmission, and Nissan among others. To enhance their market share in the global Hybrid Vehicle market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

  • For instance, in September 2021, Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, collaborated with SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co., Ltd. to integrate Allison’s eGen Power 130D into regional and long haul tractors.

  • In July 2019, Continental, one of the leading market players introduced 48V high-power drive system for enabling the electric-only driving in hybrid vehicles. This launch has enhanced hybrid vehicle portfolio of the company.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/16

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market by Electric Powertrain type:

  • Parallel Hybrid

  • Series Hybrid

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market by Component type:

  • Battery

  • Electric Motor

  • Transmission

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market by Propulsion:

  • HEV

  • PHEV

  • NGV

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market by Hybridization:

  • Full Hybrid

  • Micro-Hybrid

  • Mild Hybrid

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market by Region:

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • Korea

    • Southeast Asia

  • South America

    • Brazil

    • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

About the report:
This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the hybrid vehicle market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/16/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Switch Market Size by Type (Ignition Switches, HVAC Switches, Overhead Console Switches, Steering Wheel Switches, Window Switches, Seat Control Switches, Door Switches, Multi-Purpose Switches, Hazard Switches, and Others), Design (Rocker Switches, Toggle Switches, Rotary Switches, Push Switches, and Other Switches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-switch-market/30

Global Automotive Interiors Market Size by Component (Cockpit Module, Flooring, Automotive Seat, Door Panel, Interior Lighting, and Other) Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Material (Leather Fabric, Vinyl, Wood, Glass Fiber Composite, Carbon fiber Composite, and Metal), Autonomous Driving (Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous), and Electric Vehicle (BEV, FCEV, HEV, and PHEV) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-interiors-market/28

Global Automotive Seats Market Size by Seat Type (Bucket and Bench/Split Bench), Technology (Standard, Powered, Heated, Heated & Memory, Heated & Ventilated, Heated, Ventilated, and Memory, Heated, Ventilated, Memory, and Massage), Trim Material (Fabric, Synthteic Leather, and Genuine Leather), Material (Aluminum and Steel), Component (Armrest, Pneumatic system, Seat belt, Seat frame & structure, Seat headrest, Seat height adjuster, Seat recliner, and Seat track) Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus) Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV) Off-Highway Vehicle (Construction /Mining Trucks and Agriculture Tractors) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-seats-market/26

Global Automotive Forging Market Size by Material (Aluminum and Steel), By Technology (Closed Die, Open Die, and Others), Components (Engine Components, Steering/chassis components, Transmission components, Drive Components, and Other Components), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-forging-market/18

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market Size by Electric Powertrain type (Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid), Component type (Battery, Electric Motor, and Transmission), Propulsion (HEV, PHEV, and NGV, Hybridization (Full Hybrid, Micro-Hybrid, and Mild Hybrid), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-hybrid-vehicle-market/16

Global Brake Friction Market Size by Product Type (Brake Disc, Pad, Shoe, Drum, Liner), Disc Material (Metallic Disc and Ceramic Disc), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Lightweight Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus), Type (Woven and Molded), Regions: Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-brake-friction-market/11

Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market Size by Airbags Type (Frontal Airbags, Knee Airbags, and Side & Curtain Airbags) Seatbelts Type (2-point Seatbelts and 3-point Seatbelts), Vehicle (Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Buses, and Trucks), Component (Airbag Inflator, Airbag Control Unit, and Airbag), and Electric Vehicle (BEV, FCEV, HEV, and PHEV) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-airbags-seatbelts-market/2


Recommended Stories

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s eccentric Twitter behavior got him saddled with SEC oversight 4 years ago. Mark Cuban says he may be trolling the agency with his takeover bid for the social media giant

    Hours after a hostile bid for Twitter, Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson he might not be able to do it.

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • VinFast’s electric-vehicle pricing strategy revealed at NY Auto Show

    Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast had a triple play of good news at this year’s New York Auto Show.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Earnings Loom With Upstart Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla earnings are on tap, but its Shanghai plant has been closed for weeks. BYD sales could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Warren Buffett Says He Is in Great Health With No Plans to Step Down as Berkshire CEO

    The investor says there could be 40,000 attendees at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting later this month.

  • C8 Corvette Beaches Itself In Texas

    Is anyone here a marine biologist?

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    "Tech stocks" is not as accurate a descriptor for a company as it used to be because it can be hard to find a company these days that doesn't employ technology in some way to carry out its business. Airplanes, for example, are roughly 50-ton to 100-ton flying hunks of technology, while financial services companies almost exclusively rely on tech to process transactions and manage money. To help you, here are three tech stock candidates to consider for your portfolio.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Mercedes electric car does 1,000km trip on a single charge

    Mercedes-Benz has taken its new Vision EQXX electric car more than 1,000km on a single charge, throwing down the gauntlet to Elon Musk’s Tesla.

  • Inflation is raging, but these 16 companies have pricing power

    High inflation threatens to end a decade of improving profitability for U.S. companies, but these companies are bucking the trend.

  • Chrysler Airflow Graphite walkaround at the 2022 NYIAS

    Chrysler's Airflow electric crossover returned to the stage in New York Wednesday in a new exterior finish as Chrysler's development engineers creep closer and closer to their goal of taking the brand all-electric by 2028. The brand's first electric vehicle is due by 2025, and some variant of this definitely-not-a-revived-Celine-Dion-era-Pacifica-crossover thing is likely to be it. This version of the Airflow is dubbed "Graphite" and is the iteration Chrysler teased ahead of the show, but as we expected, not much of substance has really changed. Perhaps that's because this concept isn't yet particularly substantial. That's the beauty of an EV; once you have the basic design nailed down, the rest is really just an elaborate Lego project. Chrysler's builders are evidently still hard at work putting together a final product that lives up to the initial hype and range target of 400 miles on a charge. In the meantime, the design team has been tweaking the looks. As we saw in the teaser, the updated Airflow gets a new grille design with a thin light bar at the Airflow's nose and acute beneath flanking the headlights forming a symmetrical pair of lightning bolts (gee, d'ya suppose it's electric?) aimed at the car's nose. The lower fascia appears a bit more sharply defined too, but it could just be the lighting.

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it's looking to connect with business.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q2 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Inc., there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

    You don't get to be one of the richest people in the world without knowing something the rest of us don't. Often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett has a net worth of $125.1 billion,...