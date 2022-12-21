Global Hydraulic Components Markets Report 2022-2027: Innovative Electrohydraulic Technology Revives a Sleeping Dinosaur as Hydraulics Gain Benefits from Thermoplastics
The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Hydraulic Components market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.
Cylinders account for the largest share of the global Hydraulic Components market, estimated at about 35% in 2022, which is expected to maintain a 2022-2027 CAGR of 4.5% in reaching a projected US$29 billion by 2027 while Hydraulic Power Units, however, is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 5% and reach a projected US$8.3 billion by 2027.
The aftereffects of COVID-19 continue to linger even now, with some global regions reporting a sudden spurt in the number of new cases owing to newer and unspecified variants. Hydraulic Components are used in a variety of industrial areas, several of which witnessed a decline in activity during the pandemic period, thereby adversely impacting demand for them.
However, a look at the market figures for Hydraulic Components between the worst years of 2019 to 2021 put forth a picture of cautious optimism, as, compared to other sectors, declines in terms of region, product type and application have not been too steep.
This trend is likely to continue and growth would turn positive by the end of 2022, provided (and this is a big provided) the global economy is not again shattered by a blow in terms of another devastating wave labeled as COVID-22.
Research Findings & Coverage
The Hydraulic Components market analyzed in this global report with respect to product types and end-use sectors
Hydraulic Components' market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type and end-use sector across all major regions/countries
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
Major companies profiled - 47
The industry guide includes the contact details for 553 companies
Business Trends
Bailey International LLC Acquires Hydrolico International, Inc.
Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area
POCLAIN is accelerating its development
Joy Compak Next Gen hydraulic control system helps improve performance of high production longwall systems
Daikin Acquires Duplomatic MS S.p.A, an Italian Comprehensive Hydraulic Equipment Manufacturer
Linde Hydraulics to invest €50 million in German plants - Linde Hydraulics
Hydraulic Equipment Business: Rebuilding the Tarui Plant - Nabtesco
Opening of a Representative Office in Indonesia - Nabtesco
Load-holding valve for oscillation-prone systems and high operating pressures - HAWE North America
Directional seated valve optimised in performance and design - HAWE North America
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP - PZH-1B, the smallest-size model for the PZH-series high-pressure variable displacement piston pumps launched
A 10 000TH MHP MOTOR - Poclain Hydraulics
Total Sales of PV Series Hydraulic Remote Control Valves for Construction Machinery Reach 10 Million Unit Milestone - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Komatsu expands range of hydraulic breakers - Komatsu
Norrhydro strengthens its position as a pioneer in motion control by adding electromechanical motion systems to its product range
Revolutional electro-hydraulic system wins Volvo Technology Award
MHP MOTORS DELIVER ON PERFORMANCE FOR HDD TOOL DRIVE OR PUSH/PULL - Poclain Hydraulics
Linde Hydraulics introduces the next generation of control valves to the market - Linde Hydraulics
Poclain Hydraulics Solutions for Suspended Locomotives
Rotary Power redesigns rotating shaft motor for frac truck application
Danfoss formally completes US$3.3 billion acquisition of Eaton's hydraulics business
Enerpac Announces Lightweight, Cordless Rail Stressing Kit for the European and Asian Markets - Enerpac Tool Group
Information-Successful delivery of 500T heave compensator project!
COMPACT UTILITY LOADERS - A COMPACT HYDROSTAT FOR KUBOTA'S SCL1000 - Poclain Hydraulics
Hyva acquires Usimeca in Latin America
GREGOIRE'S GRAPE HARVESTERS GL7 & GL8 SUCCESS STORY - Poclain Hydraulics
Kawasaki to Release New ECO SERVO Light and ECO SERVO Avant Energy-saving Hydraulic Units ? Selection of Function-specific Models to Promote Energy Savings in the Industrial Machinery Field ? - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Enerpac Extends Cutters Line with Cordless Bar Cutter - Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Introduces Next Evolution of RC-Series - The RC-Trio Hydraulic Cylinders - Enerpac Tool Group
Remarkable increase of production capacity and reduction of CO2 emissions with 15MEUR factory project - Norrhydro Oy invests in Rovaniemi.
XXL MI250s POWER KUBOTA'S PRE-SHREDDERS - Poclain Hydraulics
Rotary Power develops motor for all-terrain vehicle - Rotary Power
Royal Netherlands Army selects Titan Hookloaders from HYVA
Pioneering electro-hydraulic solution significantly improving fuel efficiency in construction equipment
Enerpac Launches HMT Series of Modular Hydraulic Torque Wrenches - Enerpac Tool Group
New Enerpac Lightweight RARH Double-Acting Hollow Plunger Cylinders - Enerpac Tool Group
Cut Through Chain with Minimal Effort: Enerpac Expands Cutter Line With New ECCE26 Model - Enerpac Tool Group
Powerful Pumps for Hard-To-Access Places: Enerpac Introduces LAT-Series Air Powered Hydraulic High Torque Wrench Pumps - Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac SCJ-100 Self-Locking Cube Jack Adds High Capacity Lifting: 100-ton Capacity With Automated Mechanical Locking for Faster and Safer Lifting - Enerpac Tool Group
Lifting Heavy Loads Just Got Easier: Enerpac Introduces SL400N Super Lift Hydraulic Gantry - Enerpac Tool Group
Linde Hydraulics Opens New Plant in Weifang, China - Linde Hydraulics
Kawasaki Completes New Plant in India to Produce Hydraulic Equipment for Construction Machinery
Key Market Trends
Innovative Electrohydraulic Technology Revives a Sleeping Dinosaur
Enhancement of Hydraulic Components Facilitated by 3D Printing
Hydraulics Gain Benefits from Thermoplastics
Hydraulic Cylinder Technology Undergoes Changes
Advancements in Hydraulic Technology Driving Efficiency
Construction Machinery Hydraulics in an Overhaul Mode
Prospects for Mobile Hydraulics being Driven by Technological Changes
Machine Steering Becomes More Efficient with Novel Hydraulic Technology
Key Global Players
Atos S.p.A. (Italy)
Bailey International, LLC (United States)
Best Metal Products (United States)
Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)
Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)
Burnside Hydracyl Ltd. (Ireland)
Casappa S.p.A. (Italy)
Caterpillar, Inc. (United States)
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
Enerpac Tool Group (United States)
HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)
HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan)
Komatsu Ltd (Japan)
KYB Corporation (Japan)
Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland)
Pacoma GmbH (Germany)
Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)
Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)
PTE Hydraulics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany)
Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
North America Major Market Players
Bailey International, LLC (United States)
Best Metal Products (United States)
Caterpillar, Inc. (United States)
Energy Manufacturing Company, Inc. (United States)
Enerpac Tool Group (United States)
HYVAIR Corporation (United States)
Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc. (United States)
Ligon Industries, LLC (United States)
Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)
Prince Manufacturing Corporation (United States)
Texas Hydraulics, Inc. (United States)
The Oilgear Company (United States)
Europe Major Market Players
Atos S.p.A (Italy)
Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)
Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)
Burnside Hydracyl (Ballymoon) Ltd. (Ireland)
Casappa S.p.A. (Italy)
Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)
HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)
Hydropneu GmbH (Germany)
HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Norrhydro OY (Finland)
Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland)
Pacoma GmbH (Germany)
Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)
Rotary Power (United Kingdom)
SAH Leduc (France)
Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany)
Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)
Asia-Pacific Major Market Players
Beijing Huade Hydraulic Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan)
Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan)
Komatsu Ltd (Japan)
KYB Corporation (Japan)
Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
PTE Hydraulics Pty Ltd (Australia)
Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan)
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (India)
Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
