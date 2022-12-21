U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,876.74
    +55.12 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,344.75
    +495.01 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,712.94
    +165.83 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.28
    +32.27 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.14
    +1.91 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    -0.0116 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3200
    +0.5900 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,813.76
    +1.15 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.61
    +0.38 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Global Hydraulic Components Markets Report 2022-2027: Innovative Electrohydraulic Technology Revives a Sleeping Dinosaur as Hydraulics Gain Benefits from Thermoplastics

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Components - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Hydraulic Components market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.

Cylinders account for the largest share of the global Hydraulic Components market, estimated at about 35% in 2022, which is expected to maintain a 2022-2027 CAGR of 4.5% in reaching a projected US$29 billion by 2027 while Hydraulic Power Units, however, is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 5% and reach a projected US$8.3 billion by 2027.

The aftereffects of COVID-19 continue to linger even now, with some global regions reporting a sudden spurt in the number of new cases owing to newer and unspecified variants. Hydraulic Components are used in a variety of industrial areas, several of which witnessed a decline in activity during the pandemic period, thereby adversely impacting demand for them.

However, a look at the market figures for Hydraulic Components between the worst years of 2019 to 2021 put forth a picture of cautious optimism, as, compared to other sectors, declines in terms of region, product type and application have not been too steep.

This trend is likely to continue and growth would turn positive by the end of 2022, provided (and this is a big provided) the global economy is not again shattered by a blow in terms of another devastating wave labeled as COVID-22.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • The Hydraulic Components market analyzed in this global report with respect to product types and end-use sectors

  • Hydraulic Components' market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type and end-use sector across all major regions/countries

  • Innovative Electrohydraulic Technology Revives a Sleeping Dinosaur

  • Enhancement of Hydraulic Components Facilitated by 3D Printing

  • Hydraulics Gain Benefits from Thermoplastics

  • Advancements in Hydraulic Technology Driving Efficiency

  • Prospects for Mobile Hydraulics being Driven by Technological Changes

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 47

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 553 companies

Business Trends

  • Bailey International LLC Acquires Hydrolico International, Inc.

  • Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

  • POCLAIN is accelerating its development

  • Joy Compak Next Gen hydraulic control system helps improve performance of high production longwall systems

  • Daikin Acquires Duplomatic MS S.p.A, an Italian Comprehensive Hydraulic Equipment Manufacturer

  • Linde Hydraulics to invest €50 million in German plants - Linde Hydraulics

  • Hydraulic Equipment Business: Rebuilding the Tarui Plant - Nabtesco

  • Opening of a Representative Office in Indonesia - Nabtesco

  • Load-holding valve for oscillation-prone systems and high operating pressures - HAWE North America

  • Directional seated valve optimised in performance and design - HAWE North America

  • NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP - PZH-1B, the smallest-size model for the PZH-series high-pressure variable displacement piston pumps launched

  • A 10 000TH MHP MOTOR - Poclain Hydraulics

  • Total Sales of PV Series Hydraulic Remote Control Valves for Construction Machinery Reach 10 Million Unit Milestone - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • Komatsu expands range of hydraulic breakers - Komatsu

  • Norrhydro strengthens its position as a pioneer in motion control by adding electromechanical motion systems to its product range

  • Revolutional electro-hydraulic system wins Volvo Technology Award

  • MHP MOTORS DELIVER ON PERFORMANCE FOR HDD TOOL DRIVE OR PUSH/PULL - Poclain Hydraulics

  • Linde Hydraulics introduces the next generation of control valves to the market - Linde Hydraulics

  • Poclain Hydraulics Solutions for Suspended Locomotives

  • Rotary Power redesigns rotating shaft motor for frac truck application

  • Danfoss formally completes US$3.3 billion acquisition of Eaton's hydraulics business

  • Enerpac Announces Lightweight, Cordless Rail Stressing Kit for the European and Asian Markets - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Information-Successful delivery of 500T heave compensator project!

  • COMPACT UTILITY LOADERS - A COMPACT HYDROSTAT FOR KUBOTA'S SCL1000 - Poclain Hydraulics

  • Hyva acquires Usimeca in Latin America

  • GREGOIRE'S GRAPE HARVESTERS GL7 & GL8 SUCCESS STORY - Poclain Hydraulics

  • Kawasaki to Release New ECO SERVO Light and ECO SERVO Avant Energy-saving Hydraulic Units ? Selection of Function-specific Models to Promote Energy Savings in the Industrial Machinery Field ? - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • Enerpac Extends Cutters Line with Cordless Bar Cutter - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Enerpac Introduces Next Evolution of RC-Series - The RC-Trio Hydraulic Cylinders - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Remarkable increase of production capacity and reduction of CO2 emissions with 15MEUR factory project - Norrhydro Oy invests in Rovaniemi.

  • XXL MI250s POWER KUBOTA'S PRE-SHREDDERS - Poclain Hydraulics

  • Rotary Power develops motor for all-terrain vehicle - Rotary Power

  • Royal Netherlands Army selects Titan Hookloaders from HYVA

  • Pioneering electro-hydraulic solution significantly improving fuel efficiency in construction equipment

  • Enerpac Launches HMT Series of Modular Hydraulic Torque Wrenches - Enerpac Tool Group

  • New Enerpac Lightweight RARH Double-Acting Hollow Plunger Cylinders - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Cut Through Chain with Minimal Effort: Enerpac Expands Cutter Line With New ECCE26 Model - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Powerful Pumps for Hard-To-Access Places: Enerpac Introduces LAT-Series Air Powered Hydraulic High Torque Wrench Pumps - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Enerpac SCJ-100 Self-Locking Cube Jack Adds High Capacity Lifting: 100-ton Capacity With Automated Mechanical Locking for Faster and Safer Lifting - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Lifting Heavy Loads Just Got Easier: Enerpac Introduces SL400N Super Lift Hydraulic Gantry - Enerpac Tool Group

  • Linde Hydraulics Opens New Plant in Weifang, China - Linde Hydraulics

  • Kawasaki Completes New Plant in India to Produce Hydraulic Equipment for Construction Machinery

Key Market Trends

  • Innovative Electrohydraulic Technology Revives a Sleeping Dinosaur

  • Enhancement of Hydraulic Components Facilitated by 3D Printing

  • Hydraulics Gain Benefits from Thermoplastics

  • Hydraulic Cylinder Technology Undergoes Changes

  • Advancements in Hydraulic Technology Driving Efficiency

  • Construction Machinery Hydraulics in an Overhaul Mode

  • Prospects for Mobile Hydraulics being Driven by Technological Changes

  • Machine Steering Becomes More Efficient with Novel Hydraulic Technology

Key Global Players

  • Atos S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Bailey International, LLC (United States)

  • Best Metal Products (United States)

  • Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

  • Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)

  • Burnside Hydracyl Ltd. (Ireland)

  • Casappa S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Caterpillar, Inc. (United States)

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

  • Enerpac Tool Group (United States)

  • HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)

  • HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan)

  • Komatsu Ltd (Japan)

  • KYB Corporation (Japan)

  • Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

  • Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland)

  • Pacoma GmbH (Germany)

  • Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)

  • Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)

  • PTE Hydraulics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

  • Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany)

  • Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

North America Major Market Players

  • Bailey International, LLC (United States)

  • Best Metal Products (United States)

  • Caterpillar, Inc. (United States)

  • Energy Manufacturing Company, Inc. (United States)

  • Enerpac Tool Group (United States)

  • HYVAIR Corporation (United States)

  • Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc. (United States)

  • Ligon Industries, LLC (United States)

  • Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)

  • Prince Manufacturing Corporation (United States)

  • Texas Hydraulics, Inc. (United States)

  • The Oilgear Company (United States)

Europe Major Market Players

  • Atos S.p.A (Italy)

  • Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

  • Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)

  • Burnside Hydracyl (Ballymoon) Ltd. (Ireland)

  • Casappa S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

  • HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)

  • HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)

  • Hydropneu GmbH (Germany)

  • HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

  • Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Norrhydro OY (Finland)

  • Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland)

  • Pacoma GmbH (Germany)

  • Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)

  • Rotary Power (United Kingdom)

  • SAH Leduc (France)

  • Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany)

  • Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)

Asia-Pacific Major Market Players

  • Beijing Huade Hydraulic Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan)

  • Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan)

  • Komatsu Ltd (Japan)

  • KYB Corporation (Japan)

  • Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)

  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

  • PTE Hydraulics Pty Ltd (Australia)

  • Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan)

  • Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (India)

  • Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoy5ye

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydraulic-components-markets-report-2022-2027-innovative-electrohydraulic-technology-revives-a-sleeping-dinosaur-as-hydraulics-gain-benefits-from-thermoplastics-301708163.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday that G

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • How a 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    She job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Inves

  • Oil prices lifted by drop in U.S. crude inventories

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures rose Wednesday, maintaining solid gains after government data confirmed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week.Price action West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery (CL)   (CL00)   (CLG23) rose $1.

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • Why We Like The Returns At Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Massive changes could be coming for your 401(k)—here’s what you need to know

    Americans could start saving a lot more for retirement.

  • China Buys a Record Amount of Russian LNG as Oil And Coal Purchases Also Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas last month, while sales of crude oil and coal also surged as other buyers shunned Russian energy products as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysT

  • Don’t Overlook This Kind of Investment. It’s Offering 6% to 8% Yields.

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 25% and 60% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq Composite index fell into a bear market this year as investor sentiment deteriorated, in part, on concerns about inflation and fears of a recession. During that upheaval, shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) dropped 60% and 25%, respectively. Since the beginning of the year, Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies has doubled his stake in Airbnb and quadrupled his stake in Costco.