The Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market is expected to reach US$ 24 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The USA market currently accounts for over 20.9% of the global market and is expected to grow over the course of the forecast period. China and the USA market expanding at a high CAGR. Together, North America and East Asia are projected to hold around 35 percent of the market share through 2033. Japan is slated to hold a 6.5% share of the global market in 2022.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic cylinder market is expected to advance at 4.6% between 2023 and 2033. The valuation is expected to exceed US$ 24 billion by 2033. In 2023, the estimation is likely to be at US$ 15.3 billion.

Automotive factories face a massive demand for hydraulic cylinders. In 2021, the automotive market had a mammoth valuation of US$ 2.8 trillion and is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. These figures display massive prospects for the market going ahead.

Hydraulic cylinders are used in the construction sector as well. These are deployed for the preparation of concretes, and also for transferring heavy loads to the construction site. Rapid urbanization in major parts of the world presents a slew of opportunities for the market.

Ask for In-depth Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14430

The ability to provide variable speed control ensures that the machine doesn’t deteriorate because of extreme working conditions. Certain kinds of hydraulic cylinders occupy less space, and despite not possessing a massive build, they perform flawless operations. The investors are ready to pour huge amounts of money because of their ability to deliver efficient power-to-weight ratios. All these factors are expected to surge the sales of hydraulic cylinder during the forecast period.

However, the lack of availability of raw materials because of the ongoing supply chain issues is expected to hinder the market growth.

Thus, from the insights provided by the FMI analysts, it can be inferred that the ‘massive automotive market, surging construction sector, the ability to work in extreme conditions and lots of other factors are expected to surge the growth of hydraulic cylinder market during the forecast period.’

Key Takeaways:

  • The market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

  • In 2023, the valuation is expected to be at US$ 15.3 billion.

  • By 2033, the market size is expected to surge past US$ 24 billion.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant market during the forecast period.

  • The United States market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.5%.

  • The United Kingdom market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9%.

  • China's market is anticipated to post a growth rate of 6.3%.

  • Japan market is projected to surge at 5.1%.

  • South Korea market is anticipated to advance at 5.4%.

  • Based on product type, welded hydraulic cylinder is expected to be the dominant segment, and is expected to grow at 4.6%.

  • Based on application, mobile equipment is anticipated to be the leading segment and is projected to grow at 4.5%.

Competitive Landscapes

The manufacturers operating in the hydraulic cylinder market are expected to invest in crucial acquisitions. This comes at a time when all the pending projects are done on a priority basis after a brief gap. Apart from that, the intention is to grab lion’s share of the market. The key players are also pumping in millions of dollars in research and development activities. A lot of emphasis is being laid on sustainable initiatives. With governments worldwide adopting stringent measures to cut down carbon emissions, the key players have started adopting eco-friendly practices, and are making use of green technology.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14430

Recent Developments

  • In October 2022, Caterpillar announced the expansion of its construction industry portfolio with four battery electric machines.

  • In December 2022, Eaton expanded its cybersecurity services, and added global customer experience sites to help customers address critical infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Key Segments Covered in Hydraulic Cylinder Industry Research

By Bore Size:

  • <50 mm

  • 51 - 100 mm

  • 101 - 150 mm

  • 151 - 300 mm

  • Above 300 mm

By Product:

  • Tie-rod Cylinders

  • Threaded Cylinders

  • Welded Cylinders

  • Bolted/ Mill Cylinders

  • Telescopic Cylinders

  • Other Cylinders

By Application:

  • Hydraulic Cylinders for Industrial Equipment

    • Lifts & Aerial Work Platforms

    • Rams & Presses

    • Loading Docks

    • Injection Molding Machines

    • Oil & Gas and Offshore Applications

    • Others

  • Hydraulic Cylinders for Mobile Equipment

    • Agricultural & Forestry Vehicles

    • Construction Equipment’s

    • Mining & Material Handling Equipment’s

    • Others

By Operating Principle:

  • Single Acting

  • Double Acting

  • Multi-stage/ Tandem

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

100% Customization Report For You@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14430

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Hydraulic Cylinder Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook
  1.2. Demand Side Trends
  1.3. Supply Side Trends
  1.4. Technology Roadmap
  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
   
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
 2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends
   
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis
  4.2. Product USPs / Features
  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Read Full Report @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-hydraulic-cylinder-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain :

Rockbreakers Market Review: The global rockbreakers market is valued at US$ 28,118.8 million in 2023 and is projected to register significant growth at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach a market valuation of US$ 50,833.6 million by the end of 2033.

Latin America Hydraulic Filtration Market Research: Latin America's hydraulic filtration market size reached US$ 150.1 million in 2021 and it is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 156.4 million in 2022.

Industrial Robotics Market Overview: The global industrial robotics market is estimated to surpass US$ 220 billion by the end of 2033. The market is rising at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Screw Conveyor Market Forecast: Registering a year-on-year growth of 3.7%, the global screw conveyor market is forecast to reach US$ 884.2 million by the end of 2022. Overall screw conveyor sales are slated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8%

Industrial Motors Market Share: The global industrial motors market was valued at US$ 653.0 million in 2022. From 2022 to 2032, the market is projected to expand slowly at a CAGR of 3.5%. This is likely to propel the market’s valuation to US$ 917.3 million in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


