U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,229.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,855.75
    -7.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.54
    +1.60 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +5.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    -0.54 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3940
    +0.8040 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,432.05
    -166.76 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.07
    +0.49 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.95
    +13.35 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Global Hydrogen Commercial Aviation Fuel Market Research Report 2022

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen as a Commercial Aviation Fuel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes hydrogen use as aviation fuel. Along with sustainable fuels, industry stakeholders are looking at technologies such as direct electric propulsion as alternatives for jet fuel

Traditional jet fuel comes from processing fossil fuels. As a result, its use in the aviation industry significantly increases carbon emissions, which are responsible for global warming and climate change..

The two primary methods for hydrogen use are fuel cells and direct combustion. Fuel cells deliver the cleanest outputs, making it preferable over direct hydrogen combustion, which emits nitrous oxides.

The hydrogen extraction method also determines its overall contribution to controlling emissions. Derived from fossil fuels, grey hydrogen is not entirely carbon emission-free as the extraction process releases carbon. Blue hydrogen, which is similarly derived, uses carbon capture techniques but is not wholly effective. The major difference in emissions control is achievable through green hydrogen usage, which is from renewable sources and is the cleanest.

Adjacent industries, such as automotive, space, and shipping, are adopting hydrogen. These developments are expected to drive its adoption in the aviation industry. As any new technology has pros and cons, stakeholders involved in hydrogen propulsion technology development, such as aircraft manufacturers, are working toward countering the challenges associated with hydrogen adoption.

Other information includes:

  • Various hydrogen production processes and hydrogen utilization

  • Challenges in managing hydrogen

  • The current scenario in hydrogen adoption as an aviation fuel

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Hydrogen Adoption as a Fuel in the Aviation Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • CO2 Emissions - Current Scenario and Industry Mandates

  • Available Alternatives to Traditional Jet Fuel

  • Hydrogen Extraction Processes

  • The Positive and Negative Aspects of Using Hydrogen as a Fuel

  • Primary Challenges and the Way Forward

  • Hydrogen Adoption as a Fuel in Adjacent Industries

  • Key Aviation Industry Developments

  • Major Partnerships

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Form Long-term Partnerships with Stakeholders

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Airports to Lead Hydrogen Fuel Adoption in the Aviation Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Direct Hydrogen Propulsion R&D Toward Long-haul Flights

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Raise Hydrogen Fuel Awareness in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa

4 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ma7n0t


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The past five years for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) investors has not been profitable

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish...

  • Tesla to Recall About 80,000 Cars in China

    The recall involves Model S and Model X vehicles with software problems that may lead to battery malfunction, as well as Model 3 cars with seat-belt issues.

  • EDF Delays Restart of Three Nuclear Reactors as Winter Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA extended maintenance halts at three nuclear reactors, adding to strain on power supply in France and neighboring countries as temperatures fall. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe restart of EDF’s

  • Multiple Tailwinds Drove Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Outperform in the Third Quarter

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy” third 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy outperformed its benchmark in the third quarter, the Russell 3000 Index. Only the industrial sector contributed positively to the strategy’s absolute performance among the ten sectors the strategy invested […]

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Announces Acquisition of Wildflower Solar

    Duke Energy (DUK) acquires the Wildflower Solar project from Clearway Energy Group to boost its renewable portfolio.

  • Enbridge (ENB) Begins Operation in France Offshore Wind Farm

    The resumption of Enbridge's (ENB) offshore wind farm adds 480 megawatts of capacity to the current supply network.

  • Winter energy bill support to cost taxpayers £630 per household

    Winter energy bill support will cost taxpayers an estimated average £630 per household next year, according to analysis highlighting the scale of the government price guarantee.

  • Researchers 3D-printed a fully recyclable house from natural materials

    The University of Maine's BioHome3D is made entirely of sustainable wood fibers and bio-resins.

  • What to know about LG Chem's $3.2B investment in Middle Tennessee

    LG Chem charges up the Nashville suburb of Clarksville with $3.2 billion pledge, construction of electric vehicle plant.

  • EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP Investments Announce France's First Offshore Wind Project, Saint-Nazaire, is Now Fully Operational

    EDF Renewables and EIH S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) and CPP Investments, have achieved a significant milestone as France's first commercial-scale offshore wind project, the 480-megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, is now fully operational. Located between 12 and 20 km from the southwest coast of France, the wind farm will help support the French State's energy transition goals, which include targets to generate 32% of its energy from renewable sources by 20

  • ETFs in Focus Post Better Q3 Retail Earnings

    The overall Q3 earnings picture for the retail sector has improved somewhat from the prior quarter.

  • Mortgage rates continue to tick down

    Mortgage rates fell for the second week in a row, despite the Fed Reserve's hawkishness with the 30-year fixed rate averaging 6.58%, down from 6.61% last week

  • Tesla Rebounds as Morgan Stanley Says Selloff Gone Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough, pushing the stock higher on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesMor

  • Leverage, poor regulation and reckless government sparked U.K. pension fund crisis, witnesses tell Parliament

    A toxic combination of leverage, poor regulation and a reckless U.K. government budget drove the extraordinary blow-up of the U.K. pension system in late September that required a Bank of England bailout, witnesses told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

  • Goldman Sachs Asset Management Unit Slapped With SEC Fine Over ESG Funds

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (NYSE: GS) asset-management arm agreed to pay $4 million to settle a regulatory investigation. The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the Wall Street bank giant for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. The SEC's order finds that between April 2017-February 2020, Goldman Sach's asset management unit had several failures in polici

  • Discount Broker Crosses Buy Point As Busier Stock Trading Raises Bottom Line

    Charles Schwab crossed a buy point as the brokerage rallies on strong stock trading activity and high interest rates.

  • How Entrepreneur And Investor Derik Fay 'Failed' His Way To The Very Top Of The Business World, Completed Multi-Million Corporate Exits

    Derik Fay has been a serial entrepreneur for over 20 years. He started his venture capital firm 3F Management in 2002. Since then, he has built and sold over 30 companies, all of which he exited in 7, 8, and 9-figure transactions. He was born into poverty, had no one to help him, dropped out of college after one semester, and simply "failed '' his way to the top. In addition to building his own brands, he also invests his own money, time, and resources into promising young entrepreneurs and comp

  • Ackman’s Big Hong Kong Short Comes at a Bad Time for Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s revelation that he’s betting big on a collapse of Hong Kong’s pegged dollar will come across as contrarian to some in the market and mistimed to others.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city’s multiple interventi

  • Netflix stock chart produces first bullish 'golden cross' in 15 months

    Shares of Netflix Inc. edged up 0.2% in premarket trading, as the first bullish "golden cross" chart pattern in 15 months. Many Wall Street chart watchers believe the pattern, which is when the 50-day moving average (DMA) crosses above the 200-DMA, is a sign that a shorter-term bounce has graduated to a longer-term uptrend. The streaming entertainment service's stock closed Tuesday at $286.69, up 72.3% from the May 11 five-year low of $166.37, while the Nasdaq Composite has slipped 1.7% and the

  • Positive Seasonality Is Driving the Indexes Higher

    The question is, how far will traders push at this point before they take profits and start positioning for a pullback?