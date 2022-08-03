Global Hydrogen Compressor Markets Report 2022-2027: Focus on Reciprocating Piston Compressors, Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressors, & Hydride Compressors
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Technology (Single-stage, and Multistage), By Specification (Oil-based, and Oil-free), By Product Type, By End-user, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydrogen compressor market is expected to witness a growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
Factors such as the ongoing construction of hydrogen infrastructure pipelines and the rise in hydrogen consumption from the end-user industries are driving the demand for the global hydrogen compressor market.
Also, the surge in demand for oil-based compressors due to their ability to offer several advantages over oil-free compressors, including their higher efficiency, is expected to influence the market demand positively. The risk of early wear and tear of hydrogen compressor components and high maintenance and purchasing costs of hydrogen compressors may hinder the market growth in the coming years.
The global hydrogen compressor market is segmented into technology, specification, product type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027.
Government policies to promote the adoption of environment-friendly energy sources are primarily driving the market demand in the region. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to growing awareness about the adverse effect of carbon emissions on the environment is expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze historical growth in market size of global hydrogen compressor market from 2017 to 2021
To estimate and forecast the market size of global hydrogen compressor market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
To classify and forecast global hydrogen compressor market based on technology, specification, product type, region, and company
To identify dominant region or segment in the global hydrogen compressor market
To identify drivers and challenges for global hydrogen compressor market
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hydrogen compressor market
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hydrogen compressor market
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global hydrogen compressor market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hydrogen compressor market.
Ariel Corporation
Burckhardt Compression AG
Corken Inc
Howden Group Ltd
Atlas Copco Group
Colfax Corporation
Hitachi Limited
HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG
IDEX Corporation
Siemens AG
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Technology:
Single stage
Multistage
Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Specification:
Oil-Based
Oil-Free
Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Product Type:
Reciprocating Piston Compressors
Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressor
Hydride Compressor
Others
Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By End User:
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Others
Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Iraq
UAE
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
