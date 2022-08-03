U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Global Hydrogen Compressor Markets Report 2022-2027: Focus on Reciprocating Piston Compressors, Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressors, & Hydride Compressors

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Technology (Single-stage, and Multistage), By Specification (Oil-based, and Oil-free), By Product Type, By End-user, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global hydrogen compressor market is expected to witness a growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the ongoing construction of hydrogen infrastructure pipelines and the rise in hydrogen consumption from the end-user industries are driving the demand for the global hydrogen compressor market.

Also, the surge in demand for oil-based compressors due to their ability to offer several advantages over oil-free compressors, including their higher efficiency, is expected to influence the market demand positively. The risk of early wear and tear of hydrogen compressor components and high maintenance and purchasing costs of hydrogen compressors may hinder the market growth in the coming years.

The global hydrogen compressor market is segmented into technology, specification, product type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027.

Government policies to promote the adoption of environment-friendly energy sources are primarily driving the market demand in the region. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to growing awareness about the adverse effect of carbon emissions on the environment is expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze historical growth in market size of global hydrogen compressor market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global hydrogen compressor market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global hydrogen compressor market based on technology, specification, product type, region, and company

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global hydrogen compressor market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global hydrogen compressor market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hydrogen compressor market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hydrogen compressor market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global hydrogen compressor market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hydrogen compressor market.

  • Ariel Corporation

  • Burckhardt Compression AG

  • Corken Inc

  • Howden Group Ltd

  • Atlas Copco Group

  • Colfax Corporation

  • Hitachi Limited

  • HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

  • IDEX Corporation

  • Siemens AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Technology:

  • Single stage

  • Multistage

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Specification:

  • Oil-Based

  • Oil-Free

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Product Type:

  • Reciprocating Piston Compressors

  • Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressor

  • Hydride Compressor

  • Others

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By End User:

  • Chemical

  • Oil & Gas

  • Others

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Region:

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Iraq

  • UAE

South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju698l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydrogen-compressor-markets-report-2022-2027-focus-on-reciprocating-piston-compressors-electrochemical-hydrogen-compressors--hydride-compressors-301598768.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

