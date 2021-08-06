U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Global Hydrogen Compressors Market Report 2021-2028: Rising Investments in New Energy & Power Projects & Development of Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressor (EHC)

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Compressors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Stage, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen compressor market was valued at US$ 1,894.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,813.27 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2020-2028.

Due to the mounting urbanization and industrial growth, the energy consumption has risen manifolds. Thus, to meet the soaring demand for power, the development of sub-transmission and intrastate transmission networks is expanding. The escalating demand for energy & power, owing to rising household incomes and increasing manufacturing and heavy industries, is boosting the deployment of hydrogen compressors. Renewable energy plays a significant role for offering access to electricity. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand of electricity is projected to expand at 2.1% per year by 2040 globally.

The growth in requirement for electricity in Southeast Asia is among the fastest in the globe; it has the potential for the renewable energy sector. Moreover, in APAC, India is the 3rd largest producer of electricity, and the generating capacity is exponentially expanding due to favorable government support and initiation of numerous power generation projects. The growth in electrical infrastructure projects worldwide is driving the use of hydrogen compressors among several energy & power projects and creating huge opportunities for the hydrogen compressor market players.

The hydrogen compressor market is segmented based on type, stage, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into oil-based and oil-free. In 2020, the oil-based segment accounted for larger market share. In terms of stage, the market is bifurcated into single-stage and multi-stage. In 2020, the multi-stage segment accounted for larger share in the market.

Based on end-user, the hydrogen compressor market is segmented into chemicals, oil and gas, automotive and transportation, renewable energy, and other end-users. In 2020, the oil and gas segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Geographically, the global hydrogen compressor market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the APAC segment accounted for the significant share in the global market.

A few major players operating in the global hydrogen compressor market are Atlas Copco AB; Burckhardt Compression AG; Fluitron, Inc.; Gardner Denver Nash, LLC; Howden Group; HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG; NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP; Hydro-Pac, Inc.; Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH; and PDC Machines Inc.; among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Hydrogen Compressor Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Hydrogen Compressor Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
5.1.2 Booming Oil and gas Sector
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Recurring Cost in Maintenance
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Investments in New Energy & Power Projects Worldwide
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Development of Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressor (EHC)
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Hydrogen Compressor Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Hydrogen Compressor Market Overview
6.2 Hydrogen Compressor Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Hydrogen Compressor Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Hydrogen Compressor Market Breakdown, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Oil-Based
7.4 Oil-Free

8. Hydrogen Compressor Market Analysis- By Stage
8.1 Overview
8.2 Hydrogen Compressor Market Breakdown, By Stage (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Single-Stage
8.4 Multi-Stage

9. Hydrogen Compressor Market Analysis - By End-user
9.1 Overview
9.2 Hydrogen Compressor Market, By End-user (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Chemicals
9.4 Oil and Gas
9.5 Automotive and Transportation
9.6 Renewable Energy

10. Hydrogen Compressor Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview

11. Hydrogen Compressor Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development

13. Company Profiles

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • Burckhardt Compression AG

  • Fluitron, Inc.

  • Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

  • Howden Group

  • HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

  • NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

  • Hydro-Pac, Inc.

  • Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH

  • PDC Machines Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43q0vw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


