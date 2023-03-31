Global Hydrogen Economy Analysis Report 2023: A Potential $38.5 Billion Market by 2027
Global Hydrogen Economy Market
Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Economy: Merchant Hydrogen and Hydrogen Purification Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global investments in building the hydrogen economy totaled nearly $19.4 billion in 2021, are expected to exceed $21 billion in 2022 and should reach $38.5 billion in 2027. These figures represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2022 through 2027.
The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from the production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy.
These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.
Reasons for Doing This Study
This is an update of the research report on the global hydrogen economy that was published in 2019. There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets.
The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.
Report Scope
The report covers the global market for technologies used in the supply, storage and distribution of hydrogen; its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technology, such as hydrogen sensors.
The market figures represent estimated investment costs based on data from manufacturers and a variety of other sources. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
33 data tables and 43 additional tables
An overview of the technologies and opportunities for the hydrogen economy market
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Brief description about hydrogen economy, its definitions and characteristics and coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities
Information on technologies used for production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen along with electrochemical energy conversion technologies
Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential
A look at the government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy
Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Air Liquide, Cummins Inc., Engie S.A., ITM Power PLC and Linde Group
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
171
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$21 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$38.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
12.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Reasons for Doing This Study
1.3 What's New in This Update?
1.4 Scope of Report
1.5 Information Sources
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Geographic Breakdown
1.8 Analyst's Credentials
1.9 Custom Research
1.10 Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Hydrogen Production and Trade Overview-Key Countries
3.2.1 China
3.2.2 United States
3.2.3 Russia
3.2.4 Japan
3.2.5 South Korea
3.2.6 Canada
3.3 Future Applications of Hydrogen
Chapter 4 Hydrogen Market Value Chain
4.1 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Clean Energy
5.1.2 Government Support and Funding
5.1.3 Advancements in Technology
5.2 Market Opportunities
5.2.1 Growing Interest in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
5.2.2 Industrial and Commercial Applications
5.2.3 Energy Storage
5.3 Market Challenges
5.3.1 High Production Cost
5.3.2 Lack of Infrastructure
5.3.3 Lack of Awareness and Limited Public Acceptance
5.3.4 Technical Challenges
5.3.5 Standardization and Regulations
Chapter 6 Hydrogen Economy
6.1 Elements of Hydrogen Economy
6.1.1 Hydrogen Characteristics
6.1.2 Types of Hydrogen Production
6.1.3 Global Hydrogen Market
6.1.4 Rationale for a Hydrogen Economy
Chapter 7 Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives
7.1 Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives
7.1.1 U.S.
7.1.2 European Union
7.1.3 Asia-Pacific
7.1.4 Other Countries
7.1.5 Intergovernmental Programs
Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War
8.1 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
8.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
Chapter 9 Technology Background
9.1 Technologies
9.1.1 Hydrogen Supply Technologies
9.1.2 Hydrogen Storage Technologies
9.1.3 Hydrogen Distribution Technologies
9.1.4 Electrochemical Energy Conversion Technologies
9.1.5 Direct Hydrogen Combustion Technologies
9.1.6 Other Technologies
Chapter 10 Hydrogen Supply
10.1 Overview
10.2 Hydrogen Production Processes
10.2.1 Thermal Processes
10.2.2 Electrolytic Processes
10.2.3 Photolytic Processes
10.2.4 Other Types of Process
10.2.5 Emerging Production Technologies
10.2.6 Catalysts
10.2.7 Patent Analysis
10.3 Hydrogen Purification Processes
10.3.1 Pressure Swing Adsorption
10.3.2 Membrane-Based Systems
10.3.3 Cryogenic and Other Technologies
10.3.4 Patent Analysis
10.4 Markets
10.4.1 Hydrogen Production
10.4.2 Hydrogen Purification
Chapter 11 Hydrogen Storage
11.1 Overview
11.2 Principal Technologies
11.2.1 Direct Storage of Hydrogen
11.2.2 Hydrocarbons
11.2.3 Ammonia Storage
11.2.4 Metal Hydrides
11.2.5 Zeolites
11.2.6 Other Nanostructured Materials
11.2.7 Other Storage Technologies
11.3 Patent Analysis
11.3.1 Patents by Technology Type
11.3.2 Patent Trends over Time
11.3.3 Major Intellectual Property Portfolios
11.4 Markets
11.4.1 Pressurized Cylinders
11.4.2 Hydrogen Fuel Tanks
Chapter 12 Bulk Hydrogen Distribution
12.1 Overview
12.2 Principal Technologies
12.2.1 Tank Trucks, Railcars, Barges
12.2.2 Tube Trailers
12.2.3 Pipelines
12.2.4 Hydrogen Stations
12.3 Patent Analysis
12.3.1 Patents by Type of Technology
12.3.2 Patents by Assignee
12.4 Markets
12.4.1 Transmission
12.4.2 Hydrogen Stations
Chapter 13 Electrochemical Energy Conversion
13.1 Overview
13.2 Principal Technologies
13.2.1 Description
13.2.2 Main Technologies
13.3 Patent Analysis
13.3.1 Patents by Technology Type
13.3.2 Patent Trends over Time
13.3.3 Major IP Portfolios
13.4 Markets
Chapter 14 Direct Combustion of Hydrogen
14.1 Overview
14.2 Technologies
14.2.1 Internal Combustion Engines
14.2.2 Turbines
14.3 Patents
14.4 Markets
14.4.1 Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines
14.4.2 Hydrogen Turbines
Chapter 15 Other Hydrogen-Related Technologies
15.1 Overview
15.2 Hydrogen Sensors
15.2.1 Technologies
15.3 Patents
15.4 Markets
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
Advanced Extraction Technologies Inc.
Air Liquide
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Element One
Engie SA
Ergenics
Fuelcell Energy Inc.
HCE LLC
ITM Power PLC
Iwatani Corp.
Linde PLC
Magna Steyr AG & Co. KG
Makel Engineering Inc.
NEL ASA
Plug Power Inc.
Powertech Labs Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su2z8e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900