U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.75
    -34.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,316.00
    -216.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,127.25
    -158.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,825.20
    -19.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.36
    -2.19 (-2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.00
    -13.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    17.52
    -0.36 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    +1.07 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1603
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1770
    +0.1340 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,932.75
    -302.59 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.10
    -13.60 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.03
    -117.12 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Global Hydrogen Energy Storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·6 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Hydrogen Energy Storage 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Hydrogen Energy Storage and Forecasts Market Segment by Product Type (Hydrogen Gas, Hydrogen Liquid, Hydrogen Solid) Market Segment by Storage Technology, (Compression Storage Technology, Liquefaction Storage Technology, Material Based Storage Technology) Market Segment by End-User, (Industrial, Commercial, Utilities) Market Segment by Application, (Stationary Power, Portable Power, Transportation, Other Application) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global hydrogen energy storage market was valued at US$14,587 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Driver
Building on the Existing Infrastructure, Such as Natural Gas Pipes Spanning Millions of Kilometres, can Employ Hydrogen

The introduction of clean hydrogen to replace merely 5% of a country's natural gas supply would considerably increase demand for hydrogen and lower costs. This will turn out to be a great opportunity for the players in the Hydrogen Energy Storage market. While batteries and pumped water storage facilities can meet the same dispatchable energy needs, they both have limitations that hydrogen energy storage can overcome. Batteries degrade over time and can only store a limited amount of energy, whereas hydrogen fuel can be stored indefinitely and in quantities limited only by the size of storage facilities.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/hydrogen-energy-storage-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Hydrogen Energy Storage Market?

At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, energy storage was already losing ground: in 2019, annual installations of energy storage technologies fell year over year for the first time in almost a decade. Growth was hampered by waning policy support in important markets and concerns over battery safety, with grid-scale installations declining by 20%. Given that battery production has a particularly complicated supply chain from cells to modules to packs and installers, the 2020 crisis is likely to exacerbate these effects.

Finally in the pre-commercialization stage, the clean hydrogen industry is prepared to contribute significantly to the decarbonisation of our economies. The European Green Deal can achieve its objectives for economic, environmental, and climate change by partnering with clean hydrogen. The adoption and commercial roll-out of clean hydrogen may be significantly delayed as a result of the economic crisis that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. It might even irreparably harm the clean hydrogen industry's ability to fill the gap left by fossil fuels in the energy transition.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 425-page report provides 285 tables and 317 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global hydrogen energy storage market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Hydrogen Energy Storage. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product type, storage technology, end-user, application, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing hydrogen energy storage market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Hydrogen Has the Potential to Help Renewables Contribute even more Towards Sustainability

It has the potential to aid with fluctuating renewable energy output, such as solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind, whose availability does not always meet demand. Hydrogen is one of the most popular solutions for storing renewable energy, and it appears to be the cheapest option for storing electricity for days, weeks, or even months. Energy from renewables can be transported over great distances using hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels, from locations with significant solar and wind resources, such as Australia or Latin America, to energy-hungry cities thousands of kilometres away.

Hydrogen is a Versatile Substance Finding Use in Renewable, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal, and Oil Industries

Hydrogen can produce, store, move, and utilise energy in a variety of ways thanks to current technologies. Hydrogen can be produced by a variety of fuels, including renewables, nuclear, natural gas, coal, and oil. It's like liquefied natural gas in that it may be transported as a gas through pipelines or as a liquid by ships (LNG). It may be converted into energy and methane, which can be used to power homes and feed industries, as well as fuels for automobiles, trucks, ships, and planes.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/hydrogen-energy-storage-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the hydrogen energy storage market are Air Liquide, Linde , Air Products and Chemicals, ITM Power, Hydrogenics (Cummins), Worthington Industries, Chart Industries, Hexagon Composites, FuellCell Energy, Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, Skeleton Technologies, Luxfer Holdings Plc, Nedstack fuel technologies, ENGIE Utilites Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • Air Products has announced that it has acquired Air Liquide’s industrial gases business in the UAE, including liquid bulk, packaged gases and specialty gases; and Air Liquide’s majority share in MECD, which owns and operates a liquid CO2 production facility in Bahrain. Financial terms are not being disclosed for the agreement.

  • CIMC-HEXAGON, a joint-venture company of CIMC Enric and Hexagon Purus producing hydrogen cylinder and systems solutions for mobility applications in China and Southeast Asia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Hong Kong-based bus operator Bravo Transport Services (“Bravo”)

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the energy sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • Chinese Stock’s 13,000% Surge Creates Another US IPO Mystery

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese firm is baffling investors with massive gains on its first day of trading in the US, following on from stellar debuts for AMTD Digital Inc. and Magic Empire Global Ltd.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstru

  • One of Wall Street’s best bubble spotters says we’re still in the middle of a ‘superbubble’ that hasn’t popped yet

    “If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Top after-hours movers: Okta, Disney, Five Below and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • Okta stock plunges as CEO says ‘short-term challenges’ resulted in workers leaving at a higher rate

    Okta Inc. shares plummeted in late trading Wednesday after executives revealed the software company faced issues stemming from integration of the $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the C3 AI first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2022. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer; and Juho Parkkinen, chief financial officer.

  • Nvidia Warns of Sales Hit From New U.S. Chip Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S.’s largest chip maker by market value says the new rule puts up to $400 million of quarterly sales into jeopardy.

  • September Could Be Even Worse for Stocks. How to Survive the Downturn.

    September is historically the worst month of the year for equities, and there are more reasons than usual to worry about markets this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Export Curbs On Nvidia, AMD Slam Chip Stocks

    Futures fell as China export restrictions on Nvidia, AMD slammed chip stocks late. Here's what to do as the market rally teeters.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • 3 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy as EV Adoption Booms

    Solid investment plan in hydrogen and clean energy as a whole should boost the prospects of Zacks Alternative Energy industry stocks. You may buy DINO. FCEL & GEVO.

  • Intel: Will Fortune Favor the Bold?

    Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.

  • Eight Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $95,509 In 8 Months

    Making money in the S&P 500 got tougher again in August. But not impossible. All told, had you invested $10,000 in January and reinvested your money into the top stock currently in the S&P 500 each month this year, including Constellation Energy in August, you'd have $95,509 now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Global Stocks, Bonds Extend Selloff; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds extended their selloff on Thursday as a hawkish drumbeat from central banks and a lockdown in China further frayed investor nerves. The dollar gained. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ Sa

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $41.81, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day.