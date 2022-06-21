U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.50
    +65.75 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,344.00
    +475.00 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,514.50
    +217.75 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.80
    +32.70 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    +2.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0052 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -2.63 (-7.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3360
    +0.2510 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,306.32
    +779.85 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.87
    +24.93 (+5.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.00
    +43.19 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

The global hydrogen energy storage market is projected to reach USD 119.2 Billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 13.8 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 54.0%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the role of hydrogen energy storages playing in carbon emission reduction and Increase in fuel cell based electric vehicles and hydrogen storage infrastructure are driving the hydrogen energy storage market.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by State, Technology, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823142/?utm_source=GNW


Gas: The fastest growing segment of hydrogen energy storage market, by state
Hydrogen as a gas is colorless, highly flammable, and the lightest of all other elements.It is used in the production of synthetic ammonia and methanol, in petroleum refining, in the hydrogenation of organic materials, and in rocket fuels.

Hydrogen has the highest energy per mass of any fuel. However, its low ambient temperature density results in a low energy per unit volume, therefore requiring the development of advanced storage methods, which have a potential for higher energy density.

Compression: The fastest growing segment of hydrogen energy storage market, by technology
Compression segment of hydrogen energy storage market will be the fastest growing segment during forecast period.Compression segment majorly caters end users like industrial sectors.

Compression is easy and cost-efficient hydrogen storage via compression technology is likely to generate its demand in the hydrogen energy storage market.

Transportation: The fastest growing segment of hydrogen energy storage market, by application
Transportation segment of hydrogen energy storage market will be the fastest growing segment during forecast period.Fuel cell vehicle applications include the use of fuel cells in forklift trucks and other goods handling vehicles, such as airport baggage trucks, light duty vehicles (LDVs), such as cars and vans, buses and trucks, trains and trams, ferries, and smaller boats.

Focusing on decarbonizing transportation sector will drive market growth.
Europe: The fastest-growing region in the hydrogen energy storage market.”
The Europe region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the Europe hydrogen energy storage market is expected to be driven by Increase in fuel cell based electric vehicles and hydrogen storage infrastructure.

Breakdown of Primaries:
The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier I–65%, Tier II–24%, and Tier III–11%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives–30%, Director Level–25%, and Others–45%
• By Region: North America–32%, Europe–24%, and Asia Pacific–44

The hydrogen energy storages market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Siemens Energy (Germany), Linde plc (Ireland), ENGIE (France), Air Liquide (France), and Air Products Inc. (Pennsylvania).

Research Coverage:
The report segments the hydrogen energy storage market and forecasts its size, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa), State (Gas, Liquid, Solid), Technologies (Compression, Liquification, Material based), Application (Stationary power, Transportation), End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Electric utilities).
The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the hydrogen energy storage market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest

approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will

help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position
their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823142/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Oil prices climb on market caution over tight supply

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week's losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening demand going forward. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July, which expire later on Tuesday, rose to $111.19 a barrel, up $1.63, or 1.5%, from Friday's close. "Supply concerns are likely to persist in the coming months as OPEC+ countries, the world's major oil producers, may not have enough spare capacity... The summer travelling season and China easing its COVID-19 restrictions will push demand to grow further," said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Exporter Completes First Deal With German Buyer

    Venture Global LNG struck the first binding deals by a U.S. natural-gas exporter to supply natural gas to a German company, as the European nation turns to America to help replace supplies from Russia.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Econ

  • Petrobras CEO quits in fuel price standoff with Bolsonaro

    The CEO of Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras, who has stayed in his post despite being fired by Jair Bolsonaro in May, resigned Monday after a new fuel price hike that enraged the far-right president.

  • China Shows It’s Serious About Enforcing Coal Price Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top planning agency has demonstrated its intent to keep coal prices in check, after a probe of deals struck by power plants found contracts that exceeded reasonable levels and sellers were told to refund excess payments. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and could burn more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands have all signalled that coal-fired power plants could help see the continent through a crisis that has sent gas prices surging and added to the challenge facing policymakers battling inflation. Italy moved closer to declaring a state of alert on energy after oil company Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday.

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Less Russian Gas Puts Europe’s Winter Fuel Supply in Jeopardy

    Russia’s throttling of natural gas to Europe is endangering the continent’s race to sock away enough fuel to ride out next winter.

  • Ordering Food Delivery? Watch Out for This New Fee

    The advent of companies like DoorDash and UberEats has revolutionized the way we dine. The massive increase in gas prices has had a not-unexpected impact on delivery services in the form of a new gas surcharge. My recent UberEats order charged just $0.45 for its "temporary fuel surcharge."

  • Winter blackout fears spark dash for coal across Europe

    European countries have launched a new dash for coal amid a battle to keep the lights on in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • ETH Bounces Back from sub-$1,000 to Bring $1,100 Resistance into Play

    Ethereum found much-needed support this morning, with investors shaking off Saturday’s pullback. Headwinds remain, however, leaving sub-$1,000 in play.